Forget Florida, Retire To This Gulf Coast Beauty With Idyllic Beaches, Seafood, And Vibrant Cities

If you have been dreaming of whiling away your retirement years in a beachy destination, it's quite likely that Florida is on your radar. According to AARP, more retirees move to the Sunshine State each year than anywhere else in the U.S. However, just two states away, it's possible to get the same benefits that retirees find in Florida — warm weather, idyllic beaches, fresh seafood, and vibrant cities — without the crowds.

Jackson County, Mississippi, encompasses the eastern portion of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, from the Alabama border to Ocean Springs, an artsy town with New Orleans vibes that is located just across the bay from Biloxi. Although anyone unfamiliar with this portion of Mississippi may not think of it as being on par with Florida, consider the fact that Pensacola is less than 100 miles down the coast. As a result, there is a striking similarity between the quality of beaches and fresh seafood found in these two destinations. What isn't similar is the median home price, which is just $181,000 in Jackson County — roughly half of what it is in Florida.

Not only is Jackson County less expensive than many other popular retirement areas, but it's also less crowded. Less than 145,000 people live in Jackson County, Mississippi, far fewer than many of Florida's coastal counties. This relatively sparse population, along with ample amounts of public lands, including beaches, a state park, and a national wildlife refuge, makes Jackson County an ideal place for retirees who enjoy spending time outdoors sans crowds.