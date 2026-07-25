Forget Florida, Retire To This Gulf Coast Beauty With Idyllic Beaches, Seafood, And Vibrant Cities
If you have been dreaming of whiling away your retirement years in a beachy destination, it's quite likely that Florida is on your radar. According to AARP, more retirees move to the Sunshine State each year than anywhere else in the U.S. However, just two states away, it's possible to get the same benefits that retirees find in Florida — warm weather, idyllic beaches, fresh seafood, and vibrant cities — without the crowds.
Jackson County, Mississippi, encompasses the eastern portion of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, from the Alabama border to Ocean Springs, an artsy town with New Orleans vibes that is located just across the bay from Biloxi. Although anyone unfamiliar with this portion of Mississippi may not think of it as being on par with Florida, consider the fact that Pensacola is less than 100 miles down the coast. As a result, there is a striking similarity between the quality of beaches and fresh seafood found in these two destinations. What isn't similar is the median home price, which is just $181,000 in Jackson County — roughly half of what it is in Florida.
Not only is Jackson County less expensive than many other popular retirement areas, but it's also less crowded. Less than 145,000 people live in Jackson County, Mississippi, far fewer than many of Florida's coastal counties. This relatively sparse population, along with ample amounts of public lands, including beaches, a state park, and a national wildlife refuge, makes Jackson County an ideal place for retirees who enjoy spending time outdoors sans crowds.
Beaches in Jackson County, Mississippi
There are a number of beaches along the Mississippi Coast in Jackson County. On the eastern side of the county, not far from the Alabama border, is the Pascagoula Beach Park. This 14-acre park features a nice stretch of sandy beach along the waterfront, as well as a 1,000-foot fishing pier. A small stretch of the beach is named Buffet Beach after the late Jimmy Buffett, who was born in Pascagoula and became famous for his beachy tunes. Pascagoula Park also has walking trails that wind behind the beach and offer scenic views of the Gulf.
On the western side of the county, there are a couple of public beaches in Ocean Springs. Front Beach is a family-friendly beach that has plenty of white sand and park amenities, while East Beach is a 3-mile-long stretch of white sand beach that is perfect for beach combing, swimming, or just relaxing while watching the calm waters of Biloxi Bay. Ocean Springs is also home to Belle Fontaine Beach, also known as St. Andrew's Beach. Although this beach is primarily surrounded by a private residential area, there is public access to the beach, which is home to Mississippi's only natural white sand.
While the mainland beaches offer easy access, beachgoers who truly want to experience beaches in their natural state should make the trek to Gulf Islands National Seashore, situated between Mississippi and Florida. The portion of the seashore in Jackson County consists of the Davis Bayou Area on the mainland and multiple barrier islands, including Petit Bois and Horn Islands. These barrier islands are only reachable by boat and offer visitors access to long stretches of undeveloped and uncrowded Gulf beaches.
Vibrant cities and fresh seafood in Jackson County, Mississippi
Much of Jackson County is taken up by natural areas such as Shepherd State Park and Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, making it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. However, there are also a handful of vibrant cities located within the county, each of which offers a variety of shopping, dining, and sightseeing options. Gautier, which is often referred to as "Nature's Playground," combines all of these elements in a convenient package. In addition to being home to the state park, Gautier also boasts an impressive array of seafood restaurants and shops. Visitors will also find numerous outdoor concerts held throughout the year at The Sound Amphitheatre.
From Gautier, it is a quick 10-minute drive across the Hwy 90 bridge over the Pascagoula River to Pascagoula, the largest city in Jackson County. Despite being the county seat, Pascagoula is an underrated town full of seafood restaurants. Among the more highly rated spots offering fresh Gulf seafood is Czak's, known for its fresh snapper, and Off the Hook Seafood and Cajun Grille. Pascagoula's Mainstreet Downtown District is also well-known for its variety of shops, as well as the multitude of festivals held throughout the year. Just north of Pascagoula, the town of Moss Point also has a dynamic riverfront downtown district, which features shops, restaurants, parks, and music venues along the confluence of the Pascagoula and Escatawpa Rivers.
On the other side of the county, Ocean Springs is known for its historic downtown district, which is full of unique shops, boutiques, and eateries. The town is also known for its thriving art scene, which includes the Walter Anderson Museum of Art, numerous studios, galleries, and murals throughout the city. Each fall, Ocean Springs hosts the two-day Peter Anderson Festival, which is billed as the largest arts festival along the Gulf Coast.