Hidden On Mississippi's Gulf Coast Is An Underrated Town Full Of Seafood And Waterfront Parks
The Gulf Coast is full of hidden treasures and surprises. Of all the areas on the Gulf, the towns, beaches, and bayous of the Secret Coast of Mississippi may be the most underrated. From the idyllic beaches of Ship Island to the eclectic small towns like Bay St. Louis, Mississippi has some of the coolest, prettiest, and most unique coastal communities around. Beautiful Pascagoula is no exception, with sparkling beaches for combing, meandering bayous for exploring, and fresh seafood for enjoying.
Pascagoula is named for the tribe that lived here when Hernando de Soto found it in the 1540s. The Pascagoula people died out soon after that and were followed by a succession of English, Spanish, and French settlers. The town became a center for shipping and trade, and a hideout for pirates like Jean Lafitte. It's also famously the birthplace of a modern pirate, singer, songwriter, and author Jimmy Buffett.
Modern Pascagoula is part of a metro area that includes the small towns of Moss Point to the north and Gautier across the Pascagoula River. The historic downtown area stretches along the riverfront, full of antebellum homes, historic buildings, and towering live oaks dripping with Spanish moss. The beachfront is lined with stately homes and welcoming parks.
Explore the Pascagoula waterfront, rivers, and bayous
For your taste of sunshine and sand, head to Beach Park. In addition to the gorgeous beach, there are walking trails, a fishing pier, picnic tables and grills, and a kids' playground. The park is the site of the annual Sand Jam, a festival honoring Mississippi heritage and environment. Another spot to check out is Lighthouse Park, the new home of the Round Island Lighthouse. The lighthouse was originally built in 1859 on a small barrier island 5.7 miles south of its present position. Hurricanes destroyed the tower, and the pieces were brought here and reassembled in 2010. It's now open to the public and serves as a local museum.
To get a real feel for this area, you'll want to get up close and personal with a swamp or bayou. In Moss Point, you'll find the Pascagoula River Audubon Center. This is the best place to explore the river, with scenic boardwalks, kayaks, and pedalboat rentals. Boat tours of the area are available with Eco Tours of South Mississippi in Gautier.
The Pascagoula River is the star of the show in town. It's the last major river that hasn't been impeded, making it the longest free-flowing waterway in the continental U.S. To explore it, Jackson County has established a 10-mile blueway trail, which includes easy access for kayaks and small boats. The route stretches along the town waterfront and pokes into natural wonders like McInnis and Bennett Bayous.
Fill up on fresh Pascagoula seafood
No trip to the Gulf Coast is complete without indulging in some of the region's staple cuisine: fresh-caught seafood. With Cajun and French influences abound and panoramic views of the Gulf and bayou, Pascagoula is a phenomenal place to sample some delicacies. You won't want to miss Cajun treats, including gumbo and étouffée, and ubiquitous local specialties like crawfish boils and po'boys, which will keep you stuffed for your entire stay. Besides crawfish, the area has outstanding shrimp, oysters, crab, catfish, and ocean fish like snapper or grouper.
In a part of the world where every sleepy village claims to be a seafood capital, Pascagoula holds its own with two establishments listed on the Mississippi Seafood Trail. Scranton's and Cornerstone Restaurant in Gautier, both near downtown, have top-rated American and seafood menus. Bozo's, the local seafood market, runs two no-frills diners that have been featured in many top lists, including Coastal Living Magazine's list of top seafood dives in America, and serves what is sometimes touted as the best shrimp po'boy in the South.
Planning your trip to Mississippi depends on what you want to do when you get here because there's no bad time to visit. It's a popular getaway from colder northern states during the winter when average high temperatures are in the 60s. Summers are warm and muggy, with the average temperature being 83 degrees between May and September. If you're looking for the best beach days, visit in May, June, late August, or September. If you're traveling for the food, shrimp season peaks from May to September and the best time for crawfish is from February to June.