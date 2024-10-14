Hidden On Mississippi's Gulf Coast Is An Underrated Town Full Of Seafood And Waterfront Parks

The Gulf Coast is full of hidden treasures and surprises. Of all the areas on the Gulf, the towns, beaches, and bayous of the Secret Coast of Mississippi may be the most underrated. From the idyllic beaches of Ship Island to the eclectic small towns like Bay St. Louis, Mississippi has some of the coolest, prettiest, and most unique coastal communities around. Beautiful Pascagoula is no exception, with sparkling beaches for combing, meandering bayous for exploring, and fresh seafood for enjoying.

Pascagoula is named for the tribe that lived here when Hernando de Soto found it in the 1540s. The Pascagoula people died out soon after that and were followed by a succession of English, Spanish, and French settlers. The town became a center for shipping and trade, and a hideout for pirates like Jean Lafitte. It's also famously the birthplace of a modern pirate, singer, songwriter, and author Jimmy Buffett.

Modern Pascagoula is part of a metro area that includes the small towns of Moss Point to the north and Gautier across the Pascagoula River. The historic downtown area stretches along the riverfront, full of antebellum homes, historic buildings, and towering live oaks dripping with Spanish moss. The beachfront is lined with stately homes and welcoming parks.

