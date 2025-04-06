The Scenic City On Mississippi's Gulf Coast Best Known As 'Nature's Playground' Offers Waterfront Beauty

Visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the extremely rare Mississippi sandhill crane that lives on the nearby refuge should plan a visit in the fall, through the winter, and into spring. Even though this unique subspecies of sandhill crane does not migrate, it's most active during the cooler months, and the birds will pair up starting in December for eventual nesting. Located just over an hour and a half by car from New Orleans, Gautier and the crane refuge is a manageable drive for visitors to the Big Easy looking for a quiet getaway from Louisiana's most famed street and a vibrant adult playground with unique entertainment. And, in Gautier, everything slows down. With a population of less than 20,000 people and easy access to some gorgeous and wild public lands, it might be the perfect place to unwind amid nature's beauty.

The Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge is fairly small as federal refuges go, at just 1,749 acres. But its purpose is important. When it was first established in 1975, there were only about 35 Mississippi sandhill cranes in the area. Thanks to the refuge and the safety and security it provides these big-personality birds, the refuge is now home to about 200 cranes. For birders, it's one of the best places to see this unique subspecies of non-migratory sandhill crane. From late fall into spring — and spring is when the baby cranes (called colts) are maturing — the refuge can seem like it's taken over by the majestic birds. And, with generally mild winters in southern Mississippi with high temperatures ranging from the low 60s to the high 70s, it's a pleasant time for birders to be out and about.