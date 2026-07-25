Nestled Between Philly And Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Forest Escape To Camp, Fish, And Relax
There is nothing like a camping trip to shift your perspective on the world. You get to relax in nature, and maybe even do a little fishing, surrounded by the trees and fresh air. There isn't anything better. If you happen to be visiting southern Pennsylvania, there is a campground in the woods that may be just what you're looking for, full of amenities to enjoy during your trip. Boulder Woods Campground features multiple types of campsites, a fishing lake, events, and plenty to do.
A bit over 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia and just under 21 miles southeast of Allentown, Boulder Woods Campground features numerous wooded sites, including lots of seasonal sites, RV sites with electricity and water, and a few tent areas. You can see them on the campground map here. There are laundry facilities and showers, as well as fire rings and picnic tables at each site.
One reviewer on Google Maps says of the spot, "A great outdoor experience! The campsite is well-equipped," while another says, "We highly recommend it for your next camping adventure!" The closest airport to the campground is Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), which is around 30 miles away. However, if you're looking to fly into a larger airport, Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is about 49 miles away (though note that it was ranked America's worst for customer satisfaction in 2024).
Relaxation and adventure at Boulder Woods Campground
Boulder Woods Campground is located within the borough of Green Lane, Pennsylvania, with the town proper 7.5 miles away. The town also has a popular park with lake views if you're looking to experience more of the area for a day trip from the campground. While you camp, you can relax by the multiple pools, which are open from Memorial Day through Labor Day, or enjoy some time playing on the basketball court. You can try your hand at horseshoes, spend time at the gaga pit, and take the kids to the playground. If golf is your relaxing leisure activity of choice, Bootleggers Cave Disc Golf is a 19-hole course, complete with a pro shop that sells equipment, drinks, and snacks.
The campground also hosts events. At the time of this writing, the campground's website lists several events, including Christmas in July with Santa, a Pig Roast/Luau Party & Tie Dye Weekend, and the Annual Grill Jam with Music. Additionally, you'll find a camp store and a deli, so you can stock up on supplies, especially if you're staying for a while. There are even non-denominational church services if that's important to you.
Another great way to chill out at Boulder Woods is to do some fishing. The lake itself is on private property, so it's only campers and their guests who can use it. You don't need a fishing license, as this is a catch-and-release-only lake. You can simply enjoy taking in the outdoors while casting a line. Do note, however, that you can't take a boat out or swim there. Finally, after your camping trip (or during, if you have a car), you can drive a short 6 miles to Pennsburg, a cozy and walkable town with pretty lake scenery.