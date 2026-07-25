Nestled Between Philly And Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Forest Escape To Camp, Fish, And Relax

There is nothing like a camping trip to shift your perspective on the world. You get to relax in nature, and maybe even do a little fishing, surrounded by the trees and fresh air. There isn't anything better. If you happen to be visiting southern Pennsylvania, there is a campground in the woods that may be just what you're looking for, full of amenities to enjoy during your trip. Boulder Woods Campground features multiple types of campsites, a fishing lake, events, and plenty to do.

A bit over 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia and just under 21 miles southeast of Allentown, Boulder Woods Campground features numerous wooded sites, including lots of seasonal sites, RV sites with electricity and water, and a few tent areas. You can see them on the campground map here. There are laundry facilities and showers, as well as fire rings and picnic tables at each site.

One reviewer on Google Maps says of the spot, "A great outdoor experience! The campsite is well-equipped," while another says, "We highly recommend it for your next camping adventure!" The closest airport to the campground is Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), which is around 30 miles away. However, if you're looking to fly into a larger airport, Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is about 49 miles away (though note that it was ranked America's worst for customer satisfaction in 2024).