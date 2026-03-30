Pennsylvania's Cozy Town An Hour Outside Philly Has A Walkable Downtown, Lake Scenery, And Nearby Outdoor Fun

For a state known to boast 2,500 lakes, Pennsylvania has "only a handful" that weren't human-made, according to The Allegheny Front. Lake Conneaut is the Keystone State's largest natural lake, but most of the it's so-called lakes are actually reservoirs. These bodies of water are created when a creek or river is dammed. Even Raystown, Pennsylvania's deepest inland lake, is a reservoir. An hour north of Philadelphia (toward Allentown), you'll discover another reservoir-lake on the heels of Pennsburg, a family-friendly community with a walkable downtown and stunning scenery.

Incorporated in 1887, the borough of Pennsburg is roughly a square mile large and called home by 3,800 residents. The highly walkable downtown — which started with a carpenter shop, general store, and blacksmith hub — has grown to include thrift and antique shops, women's clothing boutiques, a bakery, restaurants, and more. Nearby, the Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center has free admission and is worth visiting for some quirky details on the region's history. Perkiomen Tours and Travel is also located downtown and can coordinate trips from Pennsburg to Broadway shows or East Coast beaches.

When it comes to overnight accommodations, sightseers can find endless choices within an hour's drive of town. One of the closest options is The Globe Inn, established 1895 in the adjacent community of East Greenville. This mid-range, 4-star stay offers themed rooms, family-friendly guest suites with kitchenettes, and a side of Victorian charm.