Pennsylvania's Cozy Town An Hour Outside Philly Has A Walkable Downtown, Lake Scenery, And Nearby Outdoor Fun
For a state known to boast 2,500 lakes, Pennsylvania has "only a handful" that weren't human-made, according to The Allegheny Front. Lake Conneaut is the Keystone State's largest natural lake, but most of the it's so-called lakes are actually reservoirs. These bodies of water are created when a creek or river is dammed. Even Raystown, Pennsylvania's deepest inland lake, is a reservoir. An hour north of Philadelphia (toward Allentown), you'll discover another reservoir-lake on the heels of Pennsburg, a family-friendly community with a walkable downtown and stunning scenery.
Incorporated in 1887, the borough of Pennsburg is roughly a square mile large and called home by 3,800 residents. The highly walkable downtown — which started with a carpenter shop, general store, and blacksmith hub — has grown to include thrift and antique shops, women's clothing boutiques, a bakery, restaurants, and more. Nearby, the Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center has free admission and is worth visiting for some quirky details on the region's history. Perkiomen Tours and Travel is also located downtown and can coordinate trips from Pennsburg to Broadway shows or East Coast beaches.
When it comes to overnight accommodations, sightseers can find endless choices within an hour's drive of town. One of the closest options is The Globe Inn, established 1895 in the adjacent community of East Greenville. This mid-range, 4-star stay offers themed rooms, family-friendly guest suites with kitchenettes, and a side of Victorian charm.
Get out on the lake at Pennsburg's Green Lane Park
During a getaway to Pennsburg, don't miss the activities at Green Lane Park, home to a reservoir-lake created by the Perkiomen Creek dam. Accessed through Green Lane (a town, not a road), due south of Pennsburg, the 814-acre Green Lane Reservoir and the 3,400-acre park primarily draw people in for boating and fishing. However, land-loving sightseers will also find primitive camping sites, hiking trails, and park events in the area. Some gatherings to look out for include the Summer Concert Series, The Haunted Campground Hayride, and more.
Before visiting, pre-register your boat and grab a map of the lake's water depth and where the fish hang out. Furry friends are more than welcome, but must be on-leash at all times. Also, check the Green Lane Park website for trail condition updates before heading out for a hike.
Along the park's Perkiomen Trail, equestrians will find a dedicated camping area. Its 1.8 mile loop around the reservoir is open to those on foot or horseback. Other activities include learning about local birds at the park's garden, brushing up on your disc golf skills, or orienteering — a navigation activity wherein you hunt for specific markers using a topographical map of the park. Be sure to bring your frisbees, swim gear, hiking shoes, cameras, sunscreen, extra-thick socks, and bug repellent for a comfortable outing. If you're visiting in summer, pack plenty of drinking water, too. The region gets steamy with humidity that even the old shade trees can't relieve.
Find big mountain adventures in nearby Macungie
While there's no bad time of year to visit Pennsburg (thanks to year-round shopping options and programming at Green Lane Park), winter pumps up the volume with cold weather family fun. Just 10 miles away from Pennsburg in the borough of Macungie, Bear Creek Mountain Resort — known as Doe Mountain until 1999 — is a great spot for skiing, snow tubing, snowboarding terrain parks, and annual snowmobile drag races. In the summer, the area converts into a space for hiking, swimming in the outdoor pool, and mountain biking.
Inside the resort, visitors can experience the spa and modernized accommodations added to the property between 2005 and 2008. Bear Creek Mountain's on-site restaurants include The Grille and Trail's End Café & Bar, plus Mountain Eatery (only in operation during ski season). Throughout the year, the resort also hosts events like music festivals, concerts, and line dancing to provide fun for every traveler. If you're planning a special event of your own, keep in mind that this destination is also a highly rated wedding venue, according to WeddingWire.
Long winter weekends and holidays here are the most crowded. So, if you visit early on a Saturday, plan to stay late on a Sunday evening or come back mid-week. You'll likely get better parking and feel like you have more of the slopes to yourself. If you'd rather not drive after so much fun, overnight stays at Bear Creek Mountain Resort are surprisingly reasonable, with off-season rooms and suites that sleep from two to 12 guests starting at mid-range prices. If staying at this resort ignites a passion for relaxing escapes, you may also want to check out this roundup of America's eight best spa getaways for the ultimate relaxation experience.