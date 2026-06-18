Nestled Between Philly And Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Popular Park For Lake Views And Trails

If you want to spend a day by the water or go hiking in Pennsylvania, the state has more than 2,000 lakes and over 14,000 miles of trails. Locals and visitors will have plenty of options to meander through scenic paths in the Keystone State. Between Philadelphia and Allentown is a well-known park, boasting three lakes and 25 miles of multi-use trails: Green Lane Park in Montgomery County. And with all the extra amenities like boat rentals, campgrounds, tennis courts, and fishing, some locals have compared Green Lane Park in Montgomery County to a state park — except it's not.

Stretching across 3,400 acres, Green Lane is not your ordinary county park. Not only is it a sprawling outdoor playground, but it's a place that has become a tradition for families. One local remarks, "My family has been coming to the park every Labor Day weekend for over 60 years." Ironically, the park attracts many visitors, but the town of the same name has fewer than 600 residents.

A popular spot for community events like markets, summer concerts, and holiday festivals, it's not unusual to see large groups of people when you visit. Adding to its appeal are the Green Lane Reservoir, Knights Lake, and Deep Creek Lake, offering various water activities as a haven for boaters, anglers, and paddlers. Between the waterfront trails and all the activities, Green Lane could arguably be as immersive as a few of Pennsylvania's popular state parks. Since it's about an hour away from Philly and only a 40-minute drive from Allentown, this park is an easy day trip from both places or an easy escape from the city for a longer getaway.