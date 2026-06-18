Nestled Between Philly And Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Popular Park For Lake Views And Trails
If you want to spend a day by the water or go hiking in Pennsylvania, the state has more than 2,000 lakes and over 14,000 miles of trails. Locals and visitors will have plenty of options to meander through scenic paths in the Keystone State. Between Philadelphia and Allentown is a well-known park, boasting three lakes and 25 miles of multi-use trails: Green Lane Park in Montgomery County. And with all the extra amenities like boat rentals, campgrounds, tennis courts, and fishing, some locals have compared Green Lane Park in Montgomery County to a state park — except it's not.
Stretching across 3,400 acres, Green Lane is not your ordinary county park. Not only is it a sprawling outdoor playground, but it's a place that has become a tradition for families. One local remarks, "My family has been coming to the park every Labor Day weekend for over 60 years." Ironically, the park attracts many visitors, but the town of the same name has fewer than 600 residents.
A popular spot for community events like markets, summer concerts, and holiday festivals, it's not unusual to see large groups of people when you visit. Adding to its appeal are the Green Lane Reservoir, Knights Lake, and Deep Creek Lake, offering various water activities as a haven for boaters, anglers, and paddlers. Between the waterfront trails and all the activities, Green Lane could arguably be as immersive as a few of Pennsylvania's popular state parks. Since it's about an hour away from Philly and only a 40-minute drive from Allentown, this park is an easy day trip from both places or an easy escape from the city for a longer getaway.
Discover the scenic trails inside Green Lake Park
Green Lane Park has an extensive network of multi-use trails, with opportunities for biking and horseback riding. The Perkiomen Trail, the "Perky," as locals call it, connects to nearby towns, historical sites, and to the Circuit Trails, a developing urban trail extending into New Jersey. In fact, AllTrails lists 13 named routes, and the park has more miles of trails than Ridley Creek State Park, a charming state park near Philadelphia, known for fishing and hiking. Hikers frequently mention the lakeview hiking trails, with one Google reviewer commenting, "Many different hiking paths to follow around the lake. Great for nature lovers as well as the occasional long walk." From easy to difficult, hikers will find a trail that matches their skill level. And the best part is, there are multiple parking areas to access the trailheads throughout the park.
For an easy hike, start with the 2-mile Perkiomen Trail around Green Lane Reservoir. The scenic trail travels around Deep Creek Lake, the second-smallest in the park. Along the trail, expect plenty of water views, and veer slightly off-trail to get closer to the bridge spanning across Perkiomen Creek to see a small waterfall at the dam. "The mix of boulders and creek flow was hypnotic," a recent hiker commented on AllTrails, with another saying, "Nice leisurely stroll around the reservoir." If you need more time in the woods, the Blue, Perkiomen, and Red Trail Loop is an 11-mile hike that circles the 814-acre Green Lane Reservoir, the largest lake in the park. For birdwatchers, over 250 species have been spotted in the park, so don't leave your binoculars at home.
Other things to do at Green Lake Park
Unlike most county or city parks, where you visit for a few hours and head home, Green Lane Park is more than just a day trip spot. Sure, it's not managed by the state, nor will it be on any list for the most visited state parks in Pennsylvania, but there is plenty here to keep you active. Aside from the waterfront hiking along Green Lane Reservoir, from May to September, you can rent a boat, kayak, or paddleboard at the Hill Road Day Use Area to drift all day on the water.
Bring your fishing rod to catch bass, catfish, and crappies, while you soak up the peaceful scenes of the woodlands from the lake. Want to spend more time on land? Challenge your family to a friendly round of disc golf on the 20-hole course, which is challenging but a great way to pass the time. If volleyball or tennis is more your speed, you can do that here as well. Come during winter for ice skating, ice fishing, and cross-country skiing.
Visitors can camp at Deep Creek Campground for up to 14 days in one of the 30 primitive sites. Plus, you can bring your horse and spend the night at the equestrian campground. Camping is available from April until the end of October, and if you visit in the fall, you'll be waking up to autumn hues as the forest begins to change for the season. As part of your trip to the area, consider visiting the antique shops, boutiques, and bakeries in Pennsburg, a cozy walkable town just north of Green Lane.