Between Philly And Allentown Is A Family-Friendly Getaway With World-Class Shopping And Easy City Access
The Philadelphia metro area is a desirable location nestled in the heart of the mid-Atlantic corridor. For families, one of the best townships within these suburbs is Upper Merion. Fortune Magazine even ranked it as the second best place to live for families — outranked only by Silver Spring, Maryland. Upper Merion Township is only 20 miles from the heart of Philadelphia and features everything from city convenience to lush green space and world-class shopping.
Upper Merion was first settled in the 17th century by Swedish immigrants, and today, remnants of this identity can be found in borough village names like Swedesburg and Swedeland. The township is also home to the Revolutionary War battleground of Valley Forge National Historic Park, which is visited by over 1.9 million people annually. The 17-square-mile township has over 36,000 residents and counting, with an annual growth rate of 1.2%. Many of these residents are families who come for the fantastic schools: The local schools are ranked A by Niche, while three of the surrounding systems are ranked among the best in the state.
Today, the township encompasses several distinct areas, including King of Prussia, Swedeland, and Gulph Mills. Located about an hour south of Allentown and half an hour northwest of Philly, driving is recommended to get around. But the town is heavily connected to the Philadelphia metro system, and there are multiple bus lines that drop off in the center of Philadelphia in about an hour. Public transport around town exists, but often takes significantly longer than driving.
Family-friendly sites and shopping in Upper Merion Township
Upper Merion Township is filled with attractions perfect for a family outing. Valley Forge Historic Park is a Revolutionary-era escape that boasts 3,500 acres of trail-filled historic sites, meadows, and monuments. Kids can partake in special activities like becoming a Junior Ranger or participate in one of the scouting opportunities.
Nestled within Upper Merion is one of the biggest shopping malls in America, the King of Prussia Mall. The shopping center boasts over 2.9 million square feet, more than 450 stores, and welcomes 22 million visitors annually. Shopping in Pennsylvania is popular as clothing and footwear are not taxed like they are in other states. Kid-favorite stores include Abercrombie Kids, Glitter and Glam Kids Salon, Lego Store, and more.
One of the most desirable aspects of Upper Merion is its convenient location. Philadelphia is filled with family-friendly activities that make for the perfect day trip. One favorite is the Please Touch Museum. The museum features 18 permanent exhibits, a 3,650-square-foot immersive exhibit on food, and rotating temporary exhibits. Another kid-friendly option is the Franklin Institute, which is geared toward entertaining the whole family with interactive science exhibits and immersive experiences.
Parks, recreation, and the best time of year to visit
The township keeps a full calendar of activities, with events ranging from concerts to a community fair. There is also a community pool with a parent-run swim team and a farmers market. The family fun doesn't stop there, though. Norristown, a walkable Philadelphia suburb, is under 3 miles from the township and has family-friendly excursion options, like the Elmwood Park Zoo and the Urban Air Adventure Park.
There are multiple parks and green spaces across Upper Merion Township, with a variety of walking trails, tree canopies, and water features. One of the most highly rated is the Upper Merion Building Park, which a Google reviewer commented is a "Cute little park nestled away on a nature walk path. Lots of shade and cooler in the summer. My daughter had lots of fun once some other kids showed up." The township even has hiking options. One of the best-rated on AllTrails is the moderate 4-mile Mount Joy and Mount Misery Trail Loop inside Valley Forge National Historic Park.
Upper Merion Township is beautiful throughout the year, so the best time to visit is based on the adventure you are seeking. The average summer high temperatures are in the 80s (degrees Fahrenheit), while winter stays moderate and is often above freezing. Enjoy the pool and parks while it's warm, shop in the winter, and visit one of the many Philly museums on a rainy day.