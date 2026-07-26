Between Philly And Allentown Is A Family-Friendly Getaway With World-Class Shopping And Easy City Access

The Philadelphia metro area is a desirable location nestled in the heart of the mid-Atlantic corridor. For families, one of the best townships within these suburbs is Upper Merion. Fortune Magazine even ranked it as the second best place to live for families — outranked only by Silver Spring, Maryland. Upper Merion Township is only 20 miles from the heart of Philadelphia and features everything from city convenience to lush green space and world-class shopping.

Upper Merion was first settled in the 17th century by Swedish immigrants, and today, remnants of this identity can be found in borough village names like Swedesburg and Swedeland. The township is also home to the Revolutionary War battleground of Valley Forge National Historic Park, which is visited by over 1.9 million people annually. The 17-square-mile township has over 36,000 residents and counting, with an annual growth rate of 1.2%. Many of these residents are families who come for the fantastic schools: The local schools are ranked A by Niche, while three of the surrounding systems are ranked among the best in the state.

Today, the township encompasses several distinct areas, including King of Prussia, Swedeland, and Gulph Mills. Located about an hour south of Allentown and half an hour northwest of Philly, driving is recommended to get around. But the town is heavily connected to the Philadelphia metro system, and there are multiple bus lines that drop off in the center of Philadelphia in about an hour. Public transport around town exists, but often takes significantly longer than driving.