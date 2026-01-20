The 5 Biggest Shopping Malls In America Feel Endless

People do a lot of shopping on the internet, but if you're part of a certain generation or have a more traditional outlook on shopping, you may miss the experience of going to a mall. These retail paradises were once the place to see and be seen, to find the latest fashions, and to indulge in snacks like soft pretzels and a smoothie at Orange Julius.

While scrolling through items on Amazon may have replaced in-person shopping, there are still some pretty spectacular malls out there. We're looking at the five biggest malls in America, and if you've ever visited one, you know how vast they can feel once you're inside. In fact, it's easy to get in at least your daily 10,000 steps in these places. And for some, they even constitute destinations in and of themselves, more-than-worthy side trips while visiting the cities they're found in.

To compile our list, we reviewed several online rankings and cross-referenced them with independent sources detailing a mall's square footage. We also looked at individual mall websites to identify the amenities and attractions they offer, including carousels, theme parks, and more (there's a water park in one of them and an aquarium in another). Head to the end of the article for more information on how we ranked them. Even if you don't buy a thing, these malls are worth a visit.