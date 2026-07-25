A Half Hour From Columbus Is Ohio's Underrated Park With Unique Wildlife, Scenic Trails, And Fishing
When people visit Ohio, they often flock to Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame or the Scioto River in Columbus. The gems that people often miss are the state's metro parks. Slate Run Metro Park is a prime example of a well-maintained, beautiful park that's as welcoming to wildlife as it is to people. With trails passing under covered bridges and opportunities to relax and fish, it's worth spending time exploring its wetlands and restored farm.
An easy, 30-minute drive southeast of Columbus will see you to this underrated park, which you can visit any day of the year. It may not receive the attention that Hocking Hills gets, as that park is one of the most visited state parks in the country, yet it offers a unique combination of praiseworthy attractions. Its over 1,700 acres encompass picnic shelters, abundant wildlife, and multiple biomes including forests, wetlands, grasslands, and meadows.
The Slate Run Living Historical Farm will be a hit with the kids, who will get to see farm animals up close like horses, sheep, chickens, pigs, and ducks. It simulates 1880s farm life, including a renovated Gothic Revival farmhouse where visitors can see costumed staff reenacting day-to-day life from the period. This family-friendly farm experience had one Google Maps reviewer enthusing, "I went with my son, and we had so much fun. There's a lot to see and explore, and we easily spent about two to three hours there without getting bored."
Trails run over wetlands and under covered bridges
With its sheer diversity, hiking the multitude of trails in Slate Run Metro Park is a pleasure. The park map lists nine trails and several connectors, allowing you to wind your way through the grounds for however long you like. One popular option listed on AllTrails is the combination Covered Bridge, Shagbark, and Lake Trail. At an easy 2 miles, it's wonderful for a leashed dog walk and takes you past some of the park's highlights, like the covered bridge. One reviewer hiker loved the views, sharing that it is the "Best metro park trail. Views of covered bridge [and] prairie flowers. See more butterflies [here] than I have at a butterfly sanctuary, and gorgeous lake with cranes visiting."
The moderately-difficult, 3.3-mile Bobolink Grassland Trail will take you out to a wooden deck where you can survey this under-appreciated park's wetlands. Pets will have to remain off this trail, yet the reward is abundant wildlife viewing and calm, natural scenery. Birders report woodpeckers, mockingbirds, sparrows and more, according to eBird.
For a short, secluded stroll, the Five Oaks Trail Loop is a lovely wooded hike with little difficulty. According to MyHikes, it takes hikers through a black shale-studded crevasse with a natural play area for all ages. It is often combined with the Sugar Maple Trail, with interpretive signs and a creek crossing along its route. The park's trails provide a convenient way to enjoy nature without all the crowds of other parks. Combine these with the scenic trails at Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park for a full day of trail adventures.
Fishing and wildlife viewing is plentiful
Slate Run Metro Park offers convenient, plentiful fishing with easy access due to a parking lot right next to Buzzard's Roost Lake, sometimes referred to as the Slate Run Metro Park Lagoon. Teach your little ones to fish on the kid-friendly docks, where they can nab quite a variety of fish, including sunfish, bluegill, bass, and catfish. Many of the same can be caught from the banks of the Slate Run, a stream that runs through the park. There are no boating facilities, and fishing licenses are a necessity. Those seeking to fish while paddling will enjoy the nearby tranquil escape of the Hoover Reservoir in the northeast corner of Columbus.
In Ohio, it's rare to see sandhill cranes and bobwhite quail, yet MetroParks confirms that both of these unique species can be found in this beautiful park. While roaming around, you are also likely to spot deer, foxes, and wild turkeys, not to mention well over 100 other bird species! With the diverse landscape, you're sure to enjoy a multitude of enchanting wildlife sightings.
During your explorations, take a break at the park's picnic shelters, where you can grill, have a seat, use the restrooms, and plug in your device chargers. Enjoy the park until dusk, and then head into Columbus for a tasty bratwurst at Schmidt's in the idyllic neighborhood of German Village.