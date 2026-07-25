A Half Hour From Columbus Is Ohio's Underrated Park With Unique Wildlife, Scenic Trails, And Fishing

When people visit Ohio, they often flock to Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame or the Scioto River in Columbus. The gems that people often miss are the state's metro parks. Slate Run Metro Park is a prime example of a well-maintained, beautiful park that's as welcoming to wildlife as it is to people. With trails passing under covered bridges and opportunities to relax and fish, it's worth spending time exploring its wetlands and restored farm.

An easy, 30-minute drive southeast of Columbus will see you to this underrated park, which you can visit any day of the year. It may not receive the attention that Hocking Hills gets, as that park is one of the most visited state parks in the country, yet it offers a unique combination of praiseworthy attractions. Its over 1,700 acres encompass picnic shelters, abundant wildlife, and multiple biomes including forests, wetlands, grasslands, and meadows.

The Slate Run Living Historical Farm will be a hit with the kids, who will get to see farm animals up close like horses, sheep, chickens, pigs, and ducks. It simulates 1880s farm life, including a renovated Gothic Revival farmhouse where visitors can see costumed staff reenacting day-to-day life from the period. This family-friendly farm experience had one Google Maps reviewer enthusing, "I went with my son, and we had so much fun. There's a lot to see and explore, and we easily spent about two to three hours there without getting bored."