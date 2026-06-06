Ohio's Underrated Reservoir Near Columbus Is A Serene Escape With Premiere Fishing, Trails, And Boating

Columbus is the largest city in Ohio. It also serves as the state capital and is home to Ohio State University. Despite those overwhelmingly urban characteristics, residents and visitors of Columbus have an array of outdoor recreational opportunities as well. Just outside the capital city, Hoover Reservoir is one destination that allows visitors to fish, hike, boat, or just relax and enjoy nature.

Hoover Reservoir was formed as a water supply lake in 1955. The water behind the reservoir stretches over 5 miles and covers nearly 3,000 acres. Surrounding the lake are a variety of parks and nature preserves. Hoover Reservoir Park covers 4,700 acres of land around the lake. The Hoover Oxbow Nature Preserve takes in 10 acres, including a pair of islands, in the upper half of the lake. Directly across the water is the 29-acre Gertrude S. Lawrence Nature Preserve.

It only takes about 20 minutes to reach the south end of Hoover Reservoir from downtown Columbus. The dam sits just north of Huber Ridge, the Columbus suburb with walkable streets and friendly parks. Westerville, one of Columbus' most scenic suburbs, runs alongside the majority of the lake's western shore. This close proximity to the city center and its suburbs makes Hoover Reservoir a quick and convenient escape, even if it's only for a few hours at a time. The fact that the lake is largely surrounded by parks and preserves gives it a serene quality that belies the fact that it is so close to Ohio's largest city.