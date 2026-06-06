Ohio's Underrated Reservoir Near Columbus Is A Serene Escape With Premiere Fishing, Trails, And Boating
Columbus is the largest city in Ohio. It also serves as the state capital and is home to Ohio State University. Despite those overwhelmingly urban characteristics, residents and visitors of Columbus have an array of outdoor recreational opportunities as well. Just outside the capital city, Hoover Reservoir is one destination that allows visitors to fish, hike, boat, or just relax and enjoy nature.
Hoover Reservoir was formed as a water supply lake in 1955. The water behind the reservoir stretches over 5 miles and covers nearly 3,000 acres. Surrounding the lake are a variety of parks and nature preserves. Hoover Reservoir Park covers 4,700 acres of land around the lake. The Hoover Oxbow Nature Preserve takes in 10 acres, including a pair of islands, in the upper half of the lake. Directly across the water is the 29-acre Gertrude S. Lawrence Nature Preserve.
It only takes about 20 minutes to reach the south end of Hoover Reservoir from downtown Columbus. The dam sits just north of Huber Ridge, the Columbus suburb with walkable streets and friendly parks. Westerville, one of Columbus' most scenic suburbs, runs alongside the majority of the lake's western shore. This close proximity to the city center and its suburbs makes Hoover Reservoir a quick and convenient escape, even if it's only for a few hours at a time. The fact that the lake is largely surrounded by parks and preserves gives it a serene quality that belies the fact that it is so close to Ohio's largest city.
Fishing and boating at Hoover Reservoir
As is the case with most lakes, fishing and boating are a big part of why people visit Hoover Reservoir. However, Hoover Reservoir is a somewhat overlooked destination for both of those activities. After all, Lake Erie, which dominates the fishing and boating scene in the Buckeye State, is only a couple of hours away. Even closer, Alum Creek Lake is a popular lake for fishing just north of Columbus.
Although it may be a bit overshadowed, Hoover Reservoir nonetheless provides outstanding opportunities for fishing, as well as a relaxing day of boating or paddling. In fact, among anglers, Hoover Reservoir is considered one of the best places in Ohio to target catfish. Additionally, the lake produces quality catches of walleye, sauger, and crappie, along with both largemouth and smallmouth bass. During spring, the white bass fishing on Hoover Reservoir is par excellence as well. Anglers are able to fish from shore or off one of the many fishing piers around the lake. They also have the option of launching a boat, canoe, or kayak from a number of boat ramps.
Whether fishing or just looking to enjoy a day on the water, boating is a great way to spend a day at Hoover Reservoir. Paddlers can explore the tranquil Hoover Reservoir Paddle Trail. For other boaters, a unique aspect of this lake is the watercraft restrictions. No jet skis are allowed. Additionally, powerboats must be under 22 feet long and be fitted with no more than a 9.9-horsepower engine. There is also a 10 mph speed limit. While these regulations may seem too restrictive to some, they make Hoover Reservoir all the more attractive to others. Overall, they make for a more relaxed, peaceful experience for boaters, paddlers, and fishermen alike.
Hiking and enjoying nature around Hoover Reservoir
Even without getting on the water, there are a number of ways to enjoy a day at Hoover Reservoir. There are a number of lakeside picnic areas, as well as a disc golf course. Additionally, the land surrounding the lake is a great destination for birding and nature watching. There are numerous trails surrounding the lake. These pathways range from a few hundred yards to several miles long. Many of the trails are multi-use, allowing walkers, runners, hikers, and bikers to utilize them.
Big Walnut Trail, which is part of Central Ohio Greenways, is one of the more popular multi-use trails around Hoover Reservoir. It stretches along several miles of the lake's southwestern shore. The Mud Hen Marsh Trail inside Mud Hen Marsh Preserve is a short trail that winds through 20 acres of wetland forest just off the lake. Visitors will also find nature trails in the Hoover Oxbow Nature Preserve, as well as inside the Gertrude S. Lawrence Woods Hoover Nature Preserve. A number of other trails can be found scattered around the lake. While traversing these pathways, visitors are quite likely to encounter a variety of wildlife. In particular, there is a tremendous variety of bird species around the lake, including American bald eagles.
The easiest way to get to Hoover Reservoir from Columbus is to make your way to the suburb of Westerville, which is straight up I-270 from the John Glenn Airport. There are many access points within the city of Westerville off of Sunbury Road, which runs along the majority of the lake's shoreline. Although there is no camping allowed at Hoover Reservoir, visitors will find an array of hotels in Westerville and Columbus.