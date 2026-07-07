Near Columbus Is A Peaceful Ohio Park Where Bison Roam Wild Amid Outdoor Adventures And Scenic Trails

With a population close to a million, Columbus is by far the biggest city in Ohio, drawing folks with its historic German Village district and the 150-year-old North Market, to name just two attractions. But you also don't have to venture far to get a real taste of the great outdoors here. Just over 20 minutes from Columbus' buzzing downtown lies the Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park, where the modern city gives way to a patchwork of grass meadows, winding rivers, and pastures now occupied by what's arguably the country's most iconic big beast: the American bison.

The park covers in excess of 7,000 acres as it unfolds along the waterways of the Big and Little Darby. It's packed with adventure, from winding bike trails and hiking routes that weave through the landscape to oodles of canoeing and kayaking, plus picnic areas and a nature center. And then there are those bison. You can spot them roaming designated bison areas amid the woodlands and grasslands.

Ready for your taste of the Ohio outdoors? Getting here is a cinch since big-city Columbus is so close. You're looking at under 30 minutes' drive from the terminals at John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH), a major hub that now offers connections to stacks of U.S. cities. Road trippers should know that Battelle Darby Creek can be accessed roughly an hour's drive east of the Midwest mecca of art and dining that is Dayton via Interstate 70, or an hour and a half drive northeast on I-71 from Cincinnati.