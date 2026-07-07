Near Columbus Is A Peaceful Ohio Park Where Bison Roam Wild Amid Outdoor Adventures And Scenic Trails
With a population close to a million, Columbus is by far the biggest city in Ohio, drawing folks with its historic German Village district and the 150-year-old North Market, to name just two attractions. But you also don't have to venture far to get a real taste of the great outdoors here. Just over 20 minutes from Columbus' buzzing downtown lies the Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park, where the modern city gives way to a patchwork of grass meadows, winding rivers, and pastures now occupied by what's arguably the country's most iconic big beast: the American bison.
The park covers in excess of 7,000 acres as it unfolds along the waterways of the Big and Little Darby. It's packed with adventure, from winding bike trails and hiking routes that weave through the landscape to oodles of canoeing and kayaking, plus picnic areas and a nature center. And then there are those bison. You can spot them roaming designated bison areas amid the woodlands and grasslands.
Ready for your taste of the Ohio outdoors? Getting here is a cinch since big-city Columbus is so close. You're looking at under 30 minutes' drive from the terminals at John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH), a major hub that now offers connections to stacks of U.S. cities. Road trippers should know that Battelle Darby Creek can be accessed roughly an hour's drive east of the Midwest mecca of art and dining that is Dayton via Interstate 70, or an hour and a half drive northeast on I-71 from Cincinnati.
Meet the bison of Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park
Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park is one of the best parks to see bison roam in the United States, and it's certainly one of the top spots in the Buckeye State. The reason? It's where bison were reintroduced after being absent from Ohio for over a century, offering a rare chance to see the great beasts roaming out in the open. You'll get to enjoy views of the park's herd wandering big swathes of prairie.
Even more tempting: This particular bison safari can easily be done on foot or pedaling two wheels. Whiz up or hoof it on the Darby Greenway Trail, a 5-mile path that runs north from the ranger station, and you'll quickly see the bison's winter enclosure on one side and their summer grazing area on the other. The dedicated Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park Nature Center is another good option for bison sightings, particularly in the colder months, as it opens onto a large balcony with views of the herd's winter enclosure. And if you're bringing the family, be sure to check out the nature center's child-friendly wildlife exhibits.
Of course, bison aren't the sole wildlife attraction here. The combo of prairie grasslands, oak forests, and big runs of riparian habitat means that this is a birding haven to boot. Local experts have recommended trails like the Teal Trail (as reported by Metro Parks), which winds through marshes where it's possible to spot trumpeter swans, sparrows, and other wetland species. Meanwhile, Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks, the organization that manages all of the region's 22 parks, run guided birding expeditions suitable for all birdwatchers, from beginners to seasoned observers.
Outdoors adventures abound at Battelle Darby Creek
There are plenty of hiking options at the Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park, making it a fine place for an outdoor escape near Columbus. Routes are mainly spread up and down the banks of Big Darby Creek, though there are also short routes strung along Little Darby Creek. The majority of trailheads cluster around the ranger station and near the Nature Center beside the bison pastures.
The top-ranked trail in the park (according to AllTrails) is the 5.8-mile Cob, Terrace and Ancient Trail Loop. It includes, as the name suggests, the entire 1.7-mile Ancient Trail, which reaches a zenith as it passes an artificial mound thought to date back almost 1,000 years. For more ambitious adventurers, there's also backpacking potential at Battelle Darby Creek. A 10-mile-plus loop will take you up and down the riverways to designated campsites tucked into the woods, though you will need to reserve pitches with a ranger in advance.
And it's not just hiking routes that beckon at Battelle Darby. Anglers can cast a line from a selection of shoreline spots that sit close to the joining of the park's two main creeks just off Alkire Road — largemouth and smallmouth bass are the main aim of the game. The abundance of waterways also makes this a popular place to launch a kayak or canoe, with fun paddle sections running south from the access points on Alkire Road along some rather wild stretches of water.