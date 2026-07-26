Between Allentown And Scranton Is 'The Stonehenge Of Pennsylvania' With Serene Trails And Park Beauty

Hidden among the forests of eastern Pennsylvania is a sight that feels more at home in the British Isles than the Appalachians. Upwards of 90 stone megaliths stand throughout Columcille Megalith Park in the hilly Lehigh Valley, hence why it gets called the "Stonehenge of Pennsylvania." While the park's standing stones and assorted mysterious structures may evoke an ancient archaeological site, Columcille is a much more recent creation. It does, however, draw from ancient monuments and Celtic mythology, as much a cultural site as it is a fantastical one. On top of that, a few miles of trails coil around the park's monuments and through woods, making it a peaceful, if offbeat, stop to take in the outdoors.

The roughly 20-acre Columcille Megalith Park began as a parcel of forest and a house between Allentown and Scranton. Bill Cohea Jr. bought the land in the 1970s, envisioning it as a culmination of his spiritual experiences on the Scottish island of Iona. Cohea and his partner would shape the land to resemble the prehistoric and early Christian landscapes of the British Isles. They built a chapel directly modeled after one on Iona, erected a bell tower, and raised nearly 100 stones (many found on the property), arranging them in circles. The park hinges on both its natural environment and Celtic influences, with regular Celtic ceremonies and celebrations held on site. Visitors can come to experience a touch of ancient tradition while remaining in the woodlands of Pennsylvania.