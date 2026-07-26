Between Allentown And Scranton Is 'The Stonehenge Of Pennsylvania' With Serene Trails And Park Beauty
Hidden among the forests of eastern Pennsylvania is a sight that feels more at home in the British Isles than the Appalachians. Upwards of 90 stone megaliths stand throughout Columcille Megalith Park in the hilly Lehigh Valley, hence why it gets called the "Stonehenge of Pennsylvania." While the park's standing stones and assorted mysterious structures may evoke an ancient archaeological site, Columcille is a much more recent creation. It does, however, draw from ancient monuments and Celtic mythology, as much a cultural site as it is a fantastical one. On top of that, a few miles of trails coil around the park's monuments and through woods, making it a peaceful, if offbeat, stop to take in the outdoors.
The roughly 20-acre Columcille Megalith Park began as a parcel of forest and a house between Allentown and Scranton. Bill Cohea Jr. bought the land in the 1970s, envisioning it as a culmination of his spiritual experiences on the Scottish island of Iona. Cohea and his partner would shape the land to resemble the prehistoric and early Christian landscapes of the British Isles. They built a chapel directly modeled after one on Iona, erected a bell tower, and raised nearly 100 stones (many found on the property), arranging them in circles. The park hinges on both its natural environment and Celtic influences, with regular Celtic ceremonies and celebrations held on site. Visitors can come to experience a touch of ancient tradition while remaining in the woodlands of Pennsylvania.
Walk among woods and stones at Columcille Megalith Park
Rather than gathering its monuments in one place, Columcille Megalith Park has them scattered across its landscape. As such, the best way to appreciate the park's full scope is to take on some of its walking trails. The trails weave through a mix of woods and rock-studded meadows. Reviewers frequently commend the calm feel of the park. "An amazing place to spend an hour relaxing walking through interesting stones and structures. Hills abound and a nice place to hike as well," a Google Maps reviewer said. While the individual trails aren't long — AllTrails puts one loop at under 1 mile — they are unpaved and can be rocky or uneven in places.
What makes the trails unique at Columcille Megalith Park is the mix of natural scenery and the placed monuments throughout. At one bend, you might find a ring of stones around a pond. At another, you could come across a moss-covered dolmen among the trees. Some other features you might discover include a labyrinth, a stone chapel, and an oak grove. Keep an eye out for wildlife — some previous visitors reported deer sightings, while eBird lists the park as a hotspot for birds like warblers, sparrows, and woodpeckers. The trails of Columcille also connect to the Appalachian Trail via a spur trail. If you're planning a longer trek, it helps to know the best time of year to hike the Appalachian Trail.
Echoes of Celtic traditions at Columcille Megalith Park
While not ancient like Stonehenge, Columcille captures some of the wonder and mythic nature of the ancient monument. Steven Putzel, President of the Board of Directors of Columcille, told 6abc Philadelphia, "The stones have gone up for the same reasons, some of the same reasons, that the stones in Stonehenge went up. It's a way of centering people ... these stones are linked into the earth and reach to the sky." The park brings its spiritual influences to life with events like a Celtic prayer bundle ceremony and full moon yoga. It also hosts an annual, torch-lit Celtic New Year celebration (Samhuinn) at the end of October.
The park is open every day, and it's free to visit. If you want a souvenir to take with you from Columcille, there's a small gift shop selling different gemstones and merchandise. The park is just under an hour by car from either Allentown or Scranton. It's located in the borough of Bangor, a community dotted with eateries and vineyards to explore if you stick around longer. If you're interested in more fun events, you could pair a park trip with a visit to East Stroudsburg, a Poconos destination packed with festivals, around a 15-minute drive away.