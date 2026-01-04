This Poconos Destination Is A Year-Round Escape Packed With Festivals, Cafes, And Music

Many visitors to Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains flock to postcard-perfect destinations such as America's so-called "Little Switzerland," Jim Thorpe, or the adventure hotspot of Lake Harmony. However, a little more under the radar lies the hidden borough of East Stroudsburg, whose charm comes from its small-town authenticity and packed festival calendar. East Stroudsburg is a genuine year-round music town, its lively venues buzzing through snow and sunshine alike. The borough's café culture endures the region's drastic swings in temperature with ease. Whether you're warming your hands around a coffee in January or sipping lemonade in July, East Stroudsburg always gives you a reason to linger. When morning rolls around after a night of basking in the tunes, visitors can head to Taste 154 Café for a cup of joe served alongside breakfast favorites such as avocado toast, bagel and lox, or pancakes with organic maple syrup for those with a sweet tooth. Those rolling out of bed a bit later can enjoy a range of delicious brunches at Farmhouse Poconos.

After a day of mountain adventures, East Stroudsburg's nightlife scene doesn't just deliver with great food and drink options, but also fantastic live music. Foodies can catch Kitch-en Café's rotating specials from Thursday to Sunday, and browse local produce on Saturdays at the Monroe Farmers Market in nearby Stroudsburg. In the same borough, culture vultures staying for more than just the music can wander along to five different galleries during the First Saturday Art Walk at the start of each month.