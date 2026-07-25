Between Sacramento And Lake Tahoe Is A Charming Escape With Wineries, Tasty Eats, And Americana Vibes

The two-hour drive between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe in northern California shows off some of the Golden State's iconic features. The route through Highway 50, when heading east, starts with Sacramento's suburban regions and eventually reveals evergreen-dappled hills, canyon passages, and glimpses of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Along the way, you'll find yourself passing through Camino, a charming town that exemplifies the western expansion, exudes Americana, and is a worthy destination in its own right.

Camino began as a logging community,where workers harvested wood from the surrounding El Dorado National Forest once the local mill was established. Its agricultural roots steadily grew into a new economy throughout the 20th century, and now there are over 55 family farms still standing that cultivate fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, and fine wines for visitors to sample. This hyper-local, diverse production has led to a food and wine scene built around local agriculture, all against the backdrop of small-town attractions and relics.

The town sits 58 miles from Lake Tahoe and 109 miles from Sacramento, and is best reached by car, especially for travelers eager to explore the farms, orchards, and wineries nestled throughout the countryside. Flying into Sacramento International Airport (SMF) or Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) and renting a vehicle makes for the smoothest experience for out-of-town travelers. For those embarking on a longer, West Coast road trip, Camino is a unique offshoot for exploring uncrowded, inland gems.