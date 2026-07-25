Between Sacramento And Lake Tahoe Is A Charming Escape With Wineries, Tasty Eats, And Americana Vibes
The two-hour drive between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe in northern California shows off some of the Golden State's iconic features. The route through Highway 50, when heading east, starts with Sacramento's suburban regions and eventually reveals evergreen-dappled hills, canyon passages, and glimpses of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Along the way, you'll find yourself passing through Camino, a charming town that exemplifies the western expansion, exudes Americana, and is a worthy destination in its own right.
Camino began as a logging community,where workers harvested wood from the surrounding El Dorado National Forest once the local mill was established. Its agricultural roots steadily grew into a new economy throughout the 20th century, and now there are over 55 family farms still standing that cultivate fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, and fine wines for visitors to sample. This hyper-local, diverse production has led to a food and wine scene built around local agriculture, all against the backdrop of small-town attractions and relics.
The town sits 58 miles from Lake Tahoe and 109 miles from Sacramento, and is best reached by car, especially for travelers eager to explore the farms, orchards, and wineries nestled throughout the countryside. Flying into Sacramento International Airport (SMF) or Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) and renting a vehicle makes for the smoothest experience for out-of-town travelers. For those embarking on a longer, West Coast road trip, Camino is a unique offshoot for exploring uncrowded, inland gems.
Sip wines and linger at local farms in California's Sierra Nevada foothills
Camino's family farms and wineries are connected by the Apple Hill Growers Association, a historic network of small businesses that has increased from 16 to over 50 members since its inception in 1964. It was the first major ranch-marketing initiative in Northern California and a testament to the town's communal spirit. Travelers can try delectables of all types during harvest season and even experience New England-style fall foliage at the right time of the year.
El Dorado County, where Camino can be found, features over a dozen wineries, and it's located near other sipping hotspots, like those on the Placer County wine and ale trail. This makes Camino a convenient stop for those exploring tasting rooms in different AVAs (American Viticultural Areas). The region's high elevation gives grapes a mild acidity that lends itself to Bordeaux and Rhone varietals, popular at vineyards like Madroña. Meanwhile, Docmanov Vineyards & Winery expands into Barbera, Cabernet Sauvignon, Gewurztraminer, and Sangiovese. Camino also participates in the El Dorado Winery Association's Passport Weekend, a two-day spring festival with benefits like member-for-a-day privileges, live music, and gourmet culinary pairings.
There's plenty to indulge in beyond the local wine. The growers' association was launched with a focus on apple ranches, and visitors can still pick the fruit at O'Halloran's Apple Trail Ranch. Or, sip cider and enjoy a slice of pie at Boa Vista Orchards, a fifth-generation farm with picturesque views. Bluestone Meadow is home to 5 acres of lavender, with events like flower-picking, wreath-making, and other kid-friendly activities on the schedule.
Explore historic Camino's American roots and culinary scene
Camino's old-school charm comes from simple rituals that hark back to the Old West, from snacking on a fresh-baked apple fritter to taking in tranquil California foothill views. It's also due to the close-knit, multigenerational families who preserve the town's history. For a glimpse into Camino's past, visit Larsen Apple Barn & Bakeshop, one of the longest family-owned farms in the Apple Hill Growers Association. Inside, you'll find the Larsen Pioneer Farm Museum, a collection of antiques, farm equipment, and a covered wagon, visually detailing Camino's past.
History mingles with classic American bites at Delfino Farms, a bakery established over 60 years ago with mouthwatering made-from-scratch selections like apple crisps and blackberry sour cream pie. For a hearty meal, dine at The Forester Grill Haus, a German eatery serving sausage platters, Heidelburg steak, and roast duckling. Sportsman's Hall is another rustic, laid-back restaurant that's been around since 1853. Visitors can order American classics like country fried steak, meatloaf, and chili burgers at the site of a California Registered Historical Landmark.
If you plan to stay overnight, book a room at The Extraordinary Camino Hotel, a boutique accommodation that opened in 1888. Initially, the property hosted local lumberjacks, and has since been revamped into a modern hotel with uniquely themed quarters for guests, such as the Art Deco Room. Here, guests can experience a slice of history in the second-oldest building in town. It's also conveniently located about a 10-minute drive from Placerville, a classic Gold Rush city.