5 Pittsburgh Bookstores Locals Love (And I Always Recommend)

Pittsburgh is a more literary city than many people realize. Like many things in the Steel City, we owe this tradition in part to steel magnate Andrew Carnegie. He opened more than 1,600 libraries throughout the United States, starting with the Carnegie Free Library of Braddock in 1889, and an extensive Carnegie Library system still serves the city today. Pittsburgh has also birthed its fair share of well-known writers, from August Wilson and Gertrude Stein to contemporary memoirists Annie Dillard and Damon Young. As a writer and avid reader living in the city, I can find some kind of reading, workshop, book club, or other literary happening to attend here on any given day. Many of these happen at bookstores — and we have a lot of those, too, the majority of them independent shops owned by fellow book lovers.

The city's independent shops range from large used bookstores selling a wide range of genres to niche neighborhood spots like the romance-only Shelf-Love Society in Lawrenceville or the collective-run Big Idea Bookstore in Bloomfield. To celebrate the region's indie bookstores, the Great Pittsburgh Book Crawl started in 2025. During this annual event, participants have nine days to visit as many of the participating shops as they can, collecting stamps that can be turned in for prizes. And there are even more bookstores in the Pittsburgh area than the 29 that made the official 2026 itinerary. Book lovers visiting the city don't need to wait until the next crawl to check out the local lit scene. If you're looking for the best places to buy books in the 'Burgh, these are the five spots I always recommend. Each has a strong local following and sells books of regional interest or written by local writers that you might not be able to find elsewhere.