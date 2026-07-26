5 Pittsburgh Bookstores Locals Love (And I Always Recommend)
Pittsburgh is a more literary city than many people realize. Like many things in the Steel City, we owe this tradition in part to steel magnate Andrew Carnegie. He opened more than 1,600 libraries throughout the United States, starting with the Carnegie Free Library of Braddock in 1889, and an extensive Carnegie Library system still serves the city today. Pittsburgh has also birthed its fair share of well-known writers, from August Wilson and Gertrude Stein to contemporary memoirists Annie Dillard and Damon Young. As a writer and avid reader living in the city, I can find some kind of reading, workshop, book club, or other literary happening to attend here on any given day. Many of these happen at bookstores — and we have a lot of those, too, the majority of them independent shops owned by fellow book lovers.
The city's independent shops range from large used bookstores selling a wide range of genres to niche neighborhood spots like the romance-only Shelf-Love Society in Lawrenceville or the collective-run Big Idea Bookstore in Bloomfield. To celebrate the region's indie bookstores, the Great Pittsburgh Book Crawl started in 2025. During this annual event, participants have nine days to visit as many of the participating shops as they can, collecting stamps that can be turned in for prizes. And there are even more bookstores in the Pittsburgh area than the 29 that made the official 2026 itinerary. Book lovers visiting the city don't need to wait until the next crawl to check out the local lit scene. If you're looking for the best places to buy books in the 'Burgh, these are the five spots I always recommend. Each has a strong local following and sells books of regional interest or written by local writers that you might not be able to find elsewhere.
White Whale Bookstore
White Whale Bookstore is on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield, a vibrant cultural hub known as Pittsburgh's Little Italy. When I first moved to Pittsburgh, the location was a used bookstore, the East End Book Exchange, that was a favorite spot for local writers to hold readings and book launches. In 2016, it changed owners and rebranded to sell new books as White Whale, but it's continued to be a hub for the literary scene, regularly recognized in the local City Paper's reader-voted Best of Pittsburgh awards.
Anyone looking to attend a literary event while in Pittsburgh should check White Whale's events calendar, because the odds are high there's something going on while you're in town. Along with events for local authors, the shop is an official partner of the Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures series and regularly welcomes visiting writers, including New York Times bestsellers and National Book Award winners. It also hosts several recurring events, like the weekly Little Minnows storytime for kids on Sunday mornings and meTamorphosis, a reading series for queer and trans creators. All of the in-store events also have a free livestream if you want to check them out from afar. If you're more in a chill and read mood, you can visit the last Wednesday of the month for SPLASHH (Silently Partaking in Literature and Sips Happy Hour) to enjoy a discounted drink from the in-store café while reading in the company of fellow book lovers.
When it comes to stock, White Whale has a fairly large selection of new titles across genres. If you're looking for local authors, head into the café area and check the bookshelf to the right of the door, which is full of work from Pittsburgh writers.
Alphabet City (City of Asylum)
Alphabet City is a bookstore and restaurant that also functions as a performance space operated by Pittsburgh's City of Asylum. The organization is a member of the International Cities of Refuge Network, which provides support and safety for writers in exile. Pittsburgh joined the network in 2004 and took the concept further, aiming to help exiled writers build a new home. Toward that end, City of Asylum created the House Publications, five uniquely decorated homes located in Pittsburgh's eclectic Mexican War Streets in the city's North Side, which are used by resident writers. In 2016, City of Asylum expanded its footprint with Alphabet City.
The bookstore portion of Alphabet City is a very inviting space, with comfy couches beside the shelves where you can relax with a new book. Its main focus is on international books and literature in translation, though it also sells books from local authors and small presses. The bookstore is open daily, while the in-house restaurant, Cucina Alfabeto, is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday and brunch on the weekend.
While I love browsing the unique books at City of Asylum, the events it hosts are the main reason I visit. Music lovers can check out its weekly Thursday Night Jazz series or visit in May for Jazz Poetry Month. In keeping with its mission, it regularly hosts readings and performances from international writers, musicians, and dancers, as well as writers in exile. Local writers often read here, too, and it hosts the Story Slam! nonfiction storytelling series the first Tuesday of each month. Like with White Whale, all of its free events also have a livestream option.
Penguin Bookshop
The neighborhood of Sewickley is mostly known as one of Pennsylvania's wealthiest suburbs, but for book lovers in Pittsburgh, it has a different claim to fame. It's home to Penguin Bookshop, the oldest independent bookstore not just in Pittsburgh, but in all of Western Pennsylvania. It first opened in 1929 and has operated continuously since, though it's had a few different homes and owners over the years. Its current location is on Beaver Street, Sewickley's main commercial corridor, where the brick storefronts and independent shops create a very small-town Main Street vibe. Penguin Bookshop fits right in, with a friendly neighborhood feel that makes it a very cozy place to browse the shelves.
Penguin Bookshop sells everything from kids' books to romantasy, and has a nice mix of notable bestsellers and lesser-known titles from independent publishers. You can get other bookish things here, too, like puzzles and Moleskine journals. It's a champion for local independent authors, selling their books on its shelves and hosting signings and readings throughout the year. The shop is open daily and typically closes at 5 p.m. (3 p.m. on Sundays), though it extends its hours during events. This includes staying open until 9 p.m. during Sewickley Night Marts, which is a particularly good time to visit the neighborhood, with live music, vendor tents, and food trucks all along Beaver Street from 6 to 9 p.m. on the last Friday of June, July, and August.
Stay Gold Books
Stay Gold Books is the newest bookstore on this list, first opening its doors in 2024, but it has quickly become a fixture in the local lit scene. The founders, husband-and-wife team Carrie and Corey Wittig, previously worked as an English teacher and a librarian, respectively, and both their families have a history in the area. In other words, both books and Pittsburgh's East End are close to their hearts, and it shows in how they've set up the shop and curated the collection of books they sell.
Stay Gold Books is on South Braddock Avenue in the Regent Square neighborhood, just a few blocks from one of the entrances to Frick Park, a massive urban green space that's home to one of Pittsburgh's best hiking trails. The shop is compact but makes the most of its space, with a cozy sitting area and quirky décor that includes a vintage phone booth and shelves brimming with a variety of new and classic fiction. It also sells children's books, poetry collections, select nonfiction, and gifts like candles, jewelry, and art made by local creators.
From the start, the owners intended Stay Gold to be a neighborhood bookstore, and it fits beautifully into that niche. The store supports local authors by selling their books and hosting readings, and also hosts several book clubs organized by community members, like the Stay Dead horror book club or the Stay Gay Book Club focused on queer literature. One unique project of the shop is the Gold Rush Zine, a magazine made by local teens that features poetry, visual art, and other work from teenage creators.
Amazing Books & Records
While I mostly wanted to focus on new bookstores on this list, Pittsburgh has some excellent used bookstores, too. City Books in the Northside has been open since 1984, making it the city's oldest used bookstore, while Caliban Book Shop in Oakland is a go-to for rare books and collectibles. But if pressed to pick just one to recommend to visitors, I'd have to go with Pittsburgh's largest independent used bookstore: Amazing Books & Records.
Amazing Books has two locations, one downtown in One Oxford Centre and the other on Forbes Avenue in the walkable and eclectic neighborhood of Squirrel Hill. Both pull from a massive stock of thousands of books and also sell used records, and both run an ongoing buy-three-get-one-free deal. Buy any three items, and you can pick one free used book or record worth up to $10, which usually means I leave the store with more books than I'd planned to buy, but for less than I'd expected to spend. While used books are the main focus, you'll find a few new books at both locations, too.
There has been an Amazing Books downtown since 2013, and the Squirrel Hill store opened in 2014, though both are in different places now than where they started. The Forbes Avenue location opened in 2021 and is the one I'd recommend, especially on a Thursday or Saturday night, when you can enjoy a free beer while you browse. It's open until 10 p.m. most nights, though Squirrel Hill is a historically Jewish neighborhood and the store's hours reflect this. It closes from sunset on Friday through an hour after sunset on Saturday, at which point it stays open until midnight for anyone looking to do some late-night book buying.