A Pennsylvania City Brims With Eclectic Art And Early American History In Its Quirky, Walkable 'Mexican War Streets'
It might seem strange to encourage travelers to visit a location called the Mexican War Streets, but once you've seen glimpses of this historic district situated in the major city of Pittsburgh, you're going to want to visit. Located fewer than 2 miles from Downtown Pittsburgh, this small neighborhood with an intriguing name is attracting folks to move there for its walkability, artistic prowess, and beautiful architecture. It's considered one of Pittsburgh's most walkable locations since attractions, from art museums to cafes to gardens, are all within walking distance from one another. The historic row houses can also make visitors feel like they're strolling the walkable downtown historic neighborhoods of Boston or New York City.
You might be wondering how the neighborhood's name came about. As you might have guessed, the Mexican War Streets are named after a Mexican war. Early in America's history, during the Mexican-American War, Pittsburgh wasn't a location where any fighting took place. However, Pittsburgh sent troops to assemble at the border of Mexico and America in 1846 as the United States was annexing Texas from Spain. The volunteer troops encountered combat as they fought to take Mexican forts. Simultaneously, the then-named Allegheny City was being settled. Its then-mayor, William Robinson, bought land on the North Side and, as a tribute, named streets after various battle locations. This includes Monterey, Palo Alto, and Resaca; hence, they make up the Mexican War Streets. If you're wanting to travel to the area, your best bet is to take a flight to Pittsburgh International Airport, about 20 miles from the Mexican War Streets.
Art is everywhere in the Mexican War Streets
It's no surprise that Pittsburgh is full of attractive destinations ranging from the stunning skyline views of its West End Overlook to its historic railway ride full of breathtaking views. The Mexican War Streets has become an incubator for artists, who are helping make the area appealing. What makes the area particularly quirky are places such as Randyland (rated as the No. 14 best thing to do in all of Pittsburgh by Trip Advisor). Randyland is a colorful art installation created by eccentric artist and activist Randy Gilson, who bought the property for $10,000 in 1996. He repurposed the space as a destination full of vibrant colors, positivity, and art installations, including murals, chairs, and other items that were previously tossed aside as junk and reinvented by Randy.
Eclectic art can be found all over the Mexican War Streets. Another great destination is the Mattress Factory, a contemporary art museum. Founded in 1977 by sculptor and designer Barbara Luderowski, the destination is a hub for artists who need a space to try out new ideas and explore their own creative visions. In addition to offering residency programs for artists, Mattress Factory invites visitors to experience various kinds of genres and subjects explored in its rotating exhibits.
Attractive architecture can also be seen throughout the Mexican War Streets; the area is even listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was once called the Buena Vista Tract, and the area has remnants of architecture with a mix of Greek Revival, Italianate, and Romanesque styles. The houses represent Pittsburgh's famed industrial nature since the elegant buildings fully display the skilled work that was put in years ago.
Where to eat and stay in the Mexican War Streets
If you're wanting to dine out somewhere in the area, then ShadoBeni is a Trinidadian vegan cuisine spot offering up tasty options ranging from crispy oyster mushroom wings to macaroni pie to a variety of smoothies and pastries. It's rated 4.9 stars out of 5 on Google, so customers are loving the place. Another great spot is Monterey Pub, a tavern with a solid vintage feel that has you covered with a variety of drinks and sandwich options, such as braised chicken and reubens. The establishment is currently rated as the 13th best bar in Pittsburgh on Trip Advisor. Carmi Soul Food Express is another great spot offering Southern soul food, including fried catfish fillets and macaroni and cheese.
If you're aiming to stay the night in the Mexican War Streets district, then Boggs Mansion is your best bet for lodging. The renowned bed and breakfast offers visitors the chance to stay in a Romanesque-style mansion once owned by Russell H. Boggs, a business tycoon and department store owner. The B&B, which was built in 1888, offers a variety of rooms, including a mini suite with a view overlooking the courtyard and an executive suite with a private marble bathroom. It also offers a continental breakfast each morning and homemade cookies and snacks every night. Another option is to visit Pittsburgh's revitalized and criminally underrated bustling downtown, where opulent options such as the Omni William Penn Hotel and the Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel are possibilities.