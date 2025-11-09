A Pennsylvania City Brims With Eclectic Art And Early American History In Its Quirky, Walkable 'Mexican War Streets'

It might seem strange to encourage travelers to visit a location called the Mexican War Streets, but once you've seen glimpses of this historic district situated in the major city of Pittsburgh, you're going to want to visit. Located fewer than 2 miles from Downtown Pittsburgh, this small neighborhood with an intriguing name is attracting folks to move there for its walkability, artistic prowess, and beautiful architecture. It's considered one of Pittsburgh's most walkable locations since attractions, from art museums to cafes to gardens, are all within walking distance from one another. The historic row houses can also make visitors feel like they're strolling the walkable downtown historic neighborhoods of Boston or New York City.

You might be wondering how the neighborhood's name came about. As you might have guessed, the Mexican War Streets are named after a Mexican war. Early in America's history, during the Mexican-American War, Pittsburgh wasn't a location where any fighting took place. However, Pittsburgh sent troops to assemble at the border of Mexico and America in 1846 as the United States was annexing Texas from Spain. The volunteer troops encountered combat as they fought to take Mexican forts. Simultaneously, the then-named Allegheny City was being settled. Its then-mayor, William Robinson, bought land on the North Side and, as a tribute, named streets after various battle locations. This includes Monterey, Palo Alto, and Resaca; hence, they make up the Mexican War Streets. If you're wanting to travel to the area, your best bet is to take a flight to Pittsburgh International Airport, about 20 miles from the Mexican War Streets.