Mr. Rogers' Real Neighborhood Is A Walkable Pittsburgh Gem With Eclectic Eateries
Whole generations of people can sing the song from memory: "Would you be mine? Could you be mine? Won't you be — my neighbor?" This simple tune started off every episode of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" for 31 seasons, and the friendly, sweater-clad host sang directly to his young audience while shedding his jacket and swapping pairs of shoes. On TV, Mister Rogers lived in a world of speedy deliveries, guitar-strumming handymen, and a jovial police officer. Establishing shots zoomed over scale models, and his cozy living room looked like a community theater set.
It's hard for most people to imagine the real Fred Rogers living in an actual neighborhood in Pennsylvania — unless you happen to be a resident of Pittsburgh. Among locals, Rogers was one of the city's most beloved celebrities before his passing in 2003, and the city continues to celebrate the gentle TV star more than two decades later. Rogers spent some of his most important years in the neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, in a five-bedroom brick house on Northumberland Street. This hilltop district is walkable, beautiful, and diverse — and it has one of the most eclectic dining scenes in the Steel City. The man didn't live there his whole life, but Squirrel Hill is most often known as Mister Rogers' (real) neighborhood, and it's easy for visitors to see why.
Eating your way through Squirrel Hill
Squirrel Hill's main business district consists of two long avenues, Forbes and Murray, which intersect in the middle of the neighborhood. These corridors have wide sidewalks and are almost always busy with foot traffic, as you might imagine a street in Mister Rogers' fictional world would be. These blocks are lined with global eateries: Silk Elephant is a respected local Thai restaurant with an upscale tapas menu and extensive wine list, Ramen Bar serves the beloved Japanese noodles in authentic broths, and Mediterranean Grill has prepared masterful Lebanese dishes since 1992. If you're looking for a restaurant that was around when "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" premiered, Mineo's is an acclaimed local pizzeria — and The New York Times named it one of the best pizza places in the country.
Even though Fred Rogers wasn't a coffee drinker, he likely would have approved of the 61C Cafe, a homey little coffeehouse and community touchstone named after a local bus route. There are many other cafes to choose from as well, and once night falls, you can grab a beer at the Squirrel Hill Café, which is known locally as the "Squirrel Cage." It opened in 1934, not long after Prohibition ended.
Dining aside, the Squirrel Hill community excels in almost every category — including safety, diversity, nightlife, and family living — and it's a coveted place to live. Admittedly, Fred Rogers didn't stay here his whole life, as he eventually moved to an apartment in nearby Shadyside, another walkable Pittsburgh neighborhood that blends big-name shops with local boutiques.
How to spend time in Squirrel Hill
Many tourists skip over Squirrel Hill, due to its residential vibe and lack of landmarks and lodging. Younger travelers may prefer the trendy Lawrenceville, which is redefining cool with hip cafes and funky shops. However, Squirrel Hill has a lot to offer, and it's relatively easy to get to. From the popular college district of Oakland, you can drive up Forbes Avenue or even cut through the woodsy roads of Schenley Park, Pittsburgh's 456-acre urban green space. You could also hop on a number of buses (the 61C and 61D are best known among locals).
Squirrel Hill is best enjoyed on foot. Many sloped streets can be long and steep, but as long as you're wearing decent shoes, the neighborhood is great for casual hangouts and window shopping, regardless of the season. You'll find some classic indoor diversions as well, such as bowling at Arsenal Bowl (established in 1935) or catching a movie at the Manor Theatre, an old-school cinema with a marquee out front. Two cultural anchors are the local Carnegie Library, a bright and welcoming building on the corner of Forbes and Murray, and the Jewish Community Center, a lynchpin of Squirrel Hill's profound Jewish heritage. While you're in the area, here are five go-to places in Pittsburgh to take friends (that won't break the bank).