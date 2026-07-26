With its clear turquoise waters, pine-fringed scenery, and seemingly endless stretches of shoreline, Lake Tahoe is appealing to many a swimmer. But it's not the only body of water in California worth splashing around in. Situated roughly 200 miles away in San Francisco's East Bay region is Lake Anza, a gem of nature beloved by locals. Per California.com, it ranks among the most stunning destinations to swim in the northern part of the state. The popular reservoir presently boasts a solid 4.6 Google rating from more than 100 reviews, which isn't far behind Lake Tahoe's 4.8 stars.

Covering all of roughly 10 acres, Lake Anza isn't quite as big as its better-known counterpart. Nonetheless, the spring-fed swimming hole within Berkeley's rolling hills at Tilden Regional Park is still "absolutely beautiful," as one Tripadvisor reviewer stated. The reviewer added that you could "spend hours strolling around the lake" or simply "sitting and meditating on the beauty [there]."

As of this writing, Lake Anza is open between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays between May 16 and September 27, and the same operating hours apply on weekdays from June 1 to August 14. Whether you're looking to lounge on the sand and dip your toes in the water or walk along Lake Anza's scenic banks, a peaceful respite awaits in this neck of California's woods.