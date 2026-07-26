Forget Lake Tahoe — visit California's Premier Swimming Destination With Beach Beauty And Refreshing Waters
With its clear turquoise waters, pine-fringed scenery, and seemingly endless stretches of shoreline, Lake Tahoe is appealing to many a swimmer. But it's not the only body of water in California worth splashing around in. Situated roughly 200 miles away in San Francisco's East Bay region is Lake Anza, a gem of nature beloved by locals. Per California.com, it ranks among the most stunning destinations to swim in the northern part of the state. The popular reservoir presently boasts a solid 4.6 Google rating from more than 100 reviews, which isn't far behind Lake Tahoe's 4.8 stars.
Covering all of roughly 10 acres, Lake Anza isn't quite as big as its better-known counterpart. Nonetheless, the spring-fed swimming hole within Berkeley's rolling hills at Tilden Regional Park is still "absolutely beautiful," as one Tripadvisor reviewer stated. The reviewer added that you could "spend hours strolling around the lake" or simply "sitting and meditating on the beauty [there]."
As of this writing, Lake Anza is open between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays between May 16 and September 27, and the same operating hours apply on weekdays from June 1 to August 14. Whether you're looking to lounge on the sand and dip your toes in the water or walk along Lake Anza's scenic banks, a peaceful respite awaits in this neck of California's woods.
Enjoy the warmth of a sandy beach right at Lake Anza
Lake Anza sits in the heart of Tilden Regional Park, which spans over 2,000 acres, and its waters largely come downstream from Wildcat Creek. The reservoir is bordered by dense redwoods, oaks, and other trees to give the place a tranquil, secluded atmosphere. Aside from being easy on the eyes, the lush vegetation at Lake Anza also helps shelter it from wind gusts. Its small sandy beach, which spans about 70 yards, is situated at the lake's southwest shore. Given the lake's cool, refreshing waters, the beach at Lake Anza is said to be an "awesome place for a hot summer day," according to a reviewer on Tripadvisor.
It's worth noting that Lake Anza can get crowded, especially on weekends and holidays. When the swimming area reaches maximum capacity, it gets closed off to additional guests, so you may want to get there early to ensure you snag a spot on the sand. Be sure to check the beach conditions before taking a dip — as with many lakes, water safety here can vary due to blue-green algae levels. You can check the East Bay Regional Park District's safety advisories for Lake Anza on its website, where you'll also find general safety tips for lake swimming. These include preventing water from getting in your mouth and avoiding swimming in a lake for at least three days following heavy rainfall.
Take in the scenery as you sprawl under the sun on the beach, or sit yourself down for some lunch at a picnic area with tables that overlook the lake water. If you find yourself there without any food of your own, not to worry — you can grab a pick-me-up or a light refreshment at Lake Anza's on-site beach cafe, which sells a variety of snacks and beverages.
Take a stroll all around the peaceful waters of Lake Anza
Lake Anza lies just outside of Berkeley, one of California's most walkable destinations, but there are plenty of places to enjoy a stroll right at the reservoir. The Lake Anza Loop, which is less than three quarters of a mile long, circles the entirety of the calm Lake Anza waters. Despite its length, it's a moderately challenging jaunt on account of its rocky sections and steep inclines. The trail can also get muddy after it rains, so be sure to watch your step as you trudge along.
Some visitors have also noted that the hiking paths around Lake Anza can get overgrown. However, the East Bay Regional Park District is currently undergoing various vegetation management projects aimed at clearing out heavy brush and other debris throughout Tilden Regional Park. This initiative is meant to help reduce wildfire risks, though it would naturally also yield an improved hiking experience for visitors. The work is slated to be done by December 2026, but until then, you can expect to run into intermittent road and trail closures at the park.
Once you've had your fill of the reservoir, Tilden Regional Park has other fun attractions to check out, including a botanical garden, a small petting farm, and a 6,294-yard championship golf course. You can also take in views of towering redwoods aboard the Tilden Park Steam Train, California's coastal train that runs along the Redwood Valley Railway.