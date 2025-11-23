California's Coastal Train Ride Outside Berkeley Showcases Redwood Valley Beauty
There are many ways to appreciate California's redwoods, some of the tallest trees on earth. You could hike the Rockefeller Loop, an easy trail through a fairytale-like redwood forest. Check into the Alila Ventana Big Sur Resort, which offers luxurious glamping beneath the towering trees, or explore the Trees of Mystery, a unique theme park with skytrails and gondola rides through the redwoods. Another experience to add to any tree lover's to-do list is a scenic ride through Redwood Valley on the Tilden Park Steam Train.
The miniature live steam train, part of the Redwood Valley Railway, takes passengers on a quiet journey along a wooded ridge, offering optimal views of the surrounding trees from open-air cars. The setting is Charles Lee Tilden Regional Park in Orinda, up in the hills above Berkeley, California. Occupying more than 2,000 acres, the park features a forest of coast redwoods (also known as California or giant redwoods) that train passengers can enjoy on a short but sweet 12-minute ride on the Tilden Park Steam Train. Find out about another memorable train ride through majestic mountains and giant redwoods in nearby Santa Cruz.
All aboard the Redwood Valley Railway
The railway is open on weekends year-round, weather permitting. For most of the year, trains run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but service ends earlier in winter (around 5 p.m., timed with sunset). On a few upcoming weekends, December 13-14 and 20-21, the railway offers extended hours through 7 p.m. Though the organization hasn't yet made an official announcement about this year's plans as of this writing, traditionally, in the lead-up to Christmas, the Tilden Park Steam Train transforms into a Holiday Train that travels along a tree-lined route enlivened by festive lights and holiday decorations. No matter the time of year, a ride on the train costs $4, or $16 for five rides, with children under two riding for free.
The Redwood Valley Railway's train depot is just a 15-minute drive (or 1.5 hours using public transportation) from downtown Berkeley, one of California's most walkable destinations. It's also known as California's healthiest city, and farm-to-table and seasonal dining options are plentiful. Book a table at the iconic Chez Panisse, considered one of the four restaurants that changed America, or go for brunch and local wines at the bright and welcoming Gather in Berkeley. Stay at the Hotel Shattuck Plaza (rooms from $150 per night), set in a Mission-style building from 1910, or the Graduate by Hilton Berkeley (rooms from $193 per night), which has a quaint wood-paneled café and bar that's open to the public.
From downtown Berkeley, San Francisco's international airport, one of the least crowded airports in America, is about a 45-minute drive. Budget about an hour and 15 minutes if you're using public transportation.