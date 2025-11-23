California's Coastal Train Ride Outside Berkeley Showcases Redwood Valley Beauty

The railway is open on weekends year-round, weather permitting. For most of the year, trains run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but service ends earlier in winter (around 5 p.m., timed with sunset). On a few upcoming weekends, December 13-14 and 20-21, the railway offers extended hours through 7 p.m. Though the organization hasn't yet made an official announcement about this year's plans as of this writing, traditionally, in the lead-up to Christmas, the Tilden Park Steam Train transforms into a Holiday Train that travels along a tree-lined route enlivened by festive lights and holiday decorations. No matter the time of year, a ride on the train costs $4, or $16 for five rides, with children under two riding for free.

The Redwood Valley Railway's train depot is just a 15-minute drive (or 1.5 hours using public transportation) from downtown Berkeley, one of California's most walkable destinations. It's also known as California's healthiest city, and farm-to-table and seasonal dining options are plentiful. Book a table at the iconic Chez Panisse, considered one of the four restaurants that changed America, or go for brunch and local wines at the bright and welcoming Gather in Berkeley. Stay at the Hotel Shattuck Plaza (rooms from $150 per night), set in a Mission-style building from 1910, or the Graduate by Hilton Berkeley (rooms from $193 per night), which has a quaint wood-paneled café and bar that's open to the public.

From downtown Berkeley, San Francisco's international airport, one of the least crowded airports in America, is about a 45-minute drive. Budget about an hour and 15 minutes if you're using public transportation.