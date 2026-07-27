Sandwiched Between Dayton And Cincinnati Is A Scenic Ohio Park With Fishing, Camping, And Creek Views

The Buckeye State has an abundance of wildlife-rich woodlands to explore. Sandwiched between Dayton, about 30 minutes to the north, and Cincinnati, about an hour to the south, a scenic 1,000-acre metro park offers a convenient way for locals and visitors to explore Ohio's outdoors. After 70 years as a Boy Scout camp called Camp Hook, the area was reimagined in 1996 as Twin Creek MetroPark under the Five Rivers MetroParks system. This park also houses the remnants of Carlisle Fort, a Hopewell earthwork dating back about 2,000 years and now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Twin Creek MetroPark offers creekside scenery and a variety of outdoor recreation. The 47-mile Twin Creek is a popular spot for paddling or enjoying a creekside picnic on a leisurely day trip. With 62 species of fish found in its waters, the park is also a draw for anglers. Visitors can explore 10 miles of trails winding through wildflower meadows, ravines, and woodlands for hiking, biking, and even horseback riding. These habitats provide opportunities for birdwatching and wildlife viewing. Twin Creek offers front-country and backcountry campsites for overnight stays, and leashed dogs are welcome.

Located along Twin Creek, this Ohio park is easily reached from nearby communities and makes a convenient stop on an Ohio road trip. Out-of-state visitors have the option to fly into Dayton International Airport (DAY) or Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) based on flight availability and convenience. For those who do not wish to take advantage of the park's camping options, affordable lodging is available in the nearby towns of Franklin and the south Dayton area.