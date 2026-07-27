Sandwiched Between Dayton And Cincinnati Is A Scenic Ohio Park With Fishing, Camping, And Creek Views
The Buckeye State has an abundance of wildlife-rich woodlands to explore. Sandwiched between Dayton, about 30 minutes to the north, and Cincinnati, about an hour to the south, a scenic 1,000-acre metro park offers a convenient way for locals and visitors to explore Ohio's outdoors. After 70 years as a Boy Scout camp called Camp Hook, the area was reimagined in 1996 as Twin Creek MetroPark under the Five Rivers MetroParks system. This park also houses the remnants of Carlisle Fort, a Hopewell earthwork dating back about 2,000 years and now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Twin Creek MetroPark offers creekside scenery and a variety of outdoor recreation. The 47-mile Twin Creek is a popular spot for paddling or enjoying a creekside picnic on a leisurely day trip. With 62 species of fish found in its waters, the park is also a draw for anglers. Visitors can explore 10 miles of trails winding through wildflower meadows, ravines, and woodlands for hiking, biking, and even horseback riding. These habitats provide opportunities for birdwatching and wildlife viewing. Twin Creek offers front-country and backcountry campsites for overnight stays, and leashed dogs are welcome.
Located along Twin Creek, this Ohio park is easily reached from nearby communities and makes a convenient stop on an Ohio road trip. Out-of-state visitors have the option to fly into Dayton International Airport (DAY) or Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) based on flight availability and convenience. For those who do not wish to take advantage of the park's camping options, affordable lodging is available in the nearby towns of Franklin and the south Dayton area.
Go fishing and camping in Twin Creek MetroPark
Twin Creek MetroPark offers three places to catch local fish: Lake George, Dogwood Pond, and Twin Creek. Fishing in Lake George and Dogwood Pond is catch-and-release only and does not require a valid Ohio fishing license, while anglers fishing in Twin Creek must have one. Dogwood Pond is ideal for catching bass, while crappie, bass, and bluegill are commonly caught in the running waters of Twin Creek. Lake George also features an ADA-accessible pier. "It was a good experience fishing there at Lake George," a local shared on Google.
Visitors can enjoy more of what the park has to offer by camping overnight at one of its many campsites. Twin Creek MetroPark has three front-country campgrounds — Tecumseh, Little Turtle, and Geronimo – equipped with restrooms, picnic tables, and a fire ring. As part of a former Boy Scout facility, the camping area also features a unique amphitheater suitable for groups, ceremonies, and special events. Anglers will appreciate the nearby fishing access. There are also three primitive backcountry campsites in the park – Pine Ridge A, B, and C — located in the lower section of the Twin Valley Trail. Campsites cost $19 to 43 a night depending on the season and should be reserved online in advance.
"On my most recent visit I discovered three different camping site areas with a latrine. Very clean and spacious spots and I very much intend to camp next year when the weather gets warmer. I love walking my dog here and you very rarely run into people on the trails which I love," a Google local guide said. After your camping stay, try exploring one of these vacation spots just an easy day trip from Dayton.
Observe Ohio's wildlife on creekside trails
Twin Creek MetroPark offers scenic creekside hiking for those wanting to relax and reconnect with nature. The park connects to Germantown MetroPark through the 27-mile Twin Valley Trail that supports backpackers and backcountry campers. The park's most popular hike is the Twin Creek Green Trail, an easy 1.6-mile loop through woodlands where local wildlife can often be spotted. This hike includes views of Carlisle Fort. "Great hike for dog walking!" a hiker commented on AllTrails. "One small creek crossing and a nice mix of little climbs and flat trail. Seeing the Hopewell Earthwork and getting to explore is a cool bonus!"
Twin Creek Orange Loop Trail is a moderate 6.2-mile hike through forests and ravines, well suited for wildlife viewing. "Lots of wildflowers and tiny critters on this hike! Beautiful on a hot day," an AllTrails user shared. "Shockingly nice trail with multiple scenery changes. Very well marked," another hiker added. With 679 feet of elevation gain, some hikers note that this trail can get muddy and has some steep inclines, so sturdy shoes are a must. Bug spray is also recommended as it can get buggy. Similar hiking can be found at Oakes Quarry Park, Ohio's once-thriving quarry near Dayton with trails, fossils, and wildlife.
Don't forget your binoculars. Birdwatchers have logged 164 species in the park through eBird, including ducks, geese, warblers, swallows, woodpeckers, vultures, and wild turkeys. Other wildlife, such as black bears, white-tailed deer, and bobcats, may occasionally be seen in the forest and meadow. For more birdwatching in the Buckeye State, make sure to check out Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, a true birdwatching paradise in the heart of the state.