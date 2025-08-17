Ohio's Amazing Yet Wildly Underrated Wildlife Refuge Is A True Birdwatching Paradise In The Heart Of The State

Birdwatching (also known as birding) is a popular pastime in America, with around 96 million people participating in it nationwide, according to data from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. It's not surprising, as America has numerous idyllic destinations for birdwatching, such as Georgia's secret inlet brimming with wildlife, fishing, and birding. Ohio's no slouch when it comes to beautiful wildlife encounters, either, such as this quiet lake state park with scenic interactive trails and captivating nature. But when it comes to birding, there are few (if any) Ohio destinations that can hold a candle to Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge.

Sprawling across more than 8,000 acres, Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge is an oasis for bird lovers. The diversity of ecosystems alone, ranging from forests to wetlands, provides unique birdwatching experiences, attracting over 300 different species throughout the year. These include migratory birds and threatened and endangered species, such as shorebirds, warblers, waterfowl, and plenty more.

As the seasons change throughout the year, so do the birding opportunities at the refuge. The chilly months of winter are prime time for spotting long- and short-eared owls, including screech and great horned species. Fall, meanwhile, features songbird and shorebird migrations, as well as the arrival of tundra swans and snow geese. Summer is the hardest time of year to spot birds, but you may be lucky enough to see bald eagle chicks in the wetlands or wading birds in the marshes. For many birders, spring is the ideal season to visit, because that's when the refuge's bird numbers hit their peak. You can see waterfowl, Canada geese, shorebirds, songbirds, wading birds, and bald eagle chicks. You'll just need to share these encounters with a lot of other birders.