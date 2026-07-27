Between Philly And Allentown Is A Small Pennsylvania Park With Creek Views, Birding, And An Easy Trail

If you're looking for a spot to get some solitude among nature in southeastern Pennsylvania, Fernbrook Park offers just that. Just over half an hour by car from Allentown and a little over an hour from Philadelphia, Fernbrook Park is an unassuming plot of forest along the Unami Creek. It's got a short walking trail that loops along the banks of the creek, through the woods, and past a pond. Besides making for a scenic stroll, the park also has a variety of wildlife both in and out of the water — it's a serene stop for fishing or checking some birds off your species list.

Fernbrook Park might be better likened to a small nature preserve than a traditional recreational park. You won't find sports fields or a playground. Instead, it's a quiet tract dominated by trees and wildlife in the cozy, lakeside Pennsylvania town of Pennsburg. The park is also small — the walking trail, which is its main feature, covers just about 0.5 miles. It's mostly flat, with an "easy" rating from AllTrails reviewers.

For its short length, the trail offers a decent amount of scenery. A couple of past hikers noted that it has close-up access to the creek, where you can watch some rapids flow over a streambed strewn with boulders. One Google Maps review described it as "a very nice walking trail that includes passing by the Unami Creek and circles around to a pond full of lily pads." You're unlikely to encounter many others on the trail, as past visitors have reported it being crowd-free. That makes it ideal for a peaceful outdoor break, a bit of birdwatching, or a leisurely walk with your dog.