Between Philly And Allentown Is A Small Pennsylvania Park With Creek Views, Birding, And An Easy Trail
If you're looking for a spot to get some solitude among nature in southeastern Pennsylvania, Fernbrook Park offers just that. Just over half an hour by car from Allentown and a little over an hour from Philadelphia, Fernbrook Park is an unassuming plot of forest along the Unami Creek. It's got a short walking trail that loops along the banks of the creek, through the woods, and past a pond. Besides making for a scenic stroll, the park also has a variety of wildlife both in and out of the water — it's a serene stop for fishing or checking some birds off your species list.
Fernbrook Park might be better likened to a small nature preserve than a traditional recreational park. You won't find sports fields or a playground. Instead, it's a quiet tract dominated by trees and wildlife in the cozy, lakeside Pennsylvania town of Pennsburg. The park is also small — the walking trail, which is its main feature, covers just about 0.5 miles. It's mostly flat, with an "easy" rating from AllTrails reviewers.
For its short length, the trail offers a decent amount of scenery. A couple of past hikers noted that it has close-up access to the creek, where you can watch some rapids flow over a streambed strewn with boulders. One Google Maps review described it as "a very nice walking trail that includes passing by the Unami Creek and circles around to a pond full of lily pads." You're unlikely to encounter many others on the trail, as past visitors have reported it being crowd-free. That makes it ideal for a peaceful outdoor break, a bit of birdwatching, or a leisurely walk with your dog.
Wildlife by the Unami Creek in Fernbrook Park
Fernbrook Park has the distinction of sitting in the Upper Unami Creek watershed, which the Natural Lands Trust identifies as having one of the largest forests in southeastern Pennsylvania and high-quality water. It also provides a habitat for a rich variety of wildlife, particularly birds. The park is listed as a birding hotspot on eBird. Some of the birds you'll likely spot here include Acadian flycatchers, wood thrushes, and brown-headed cowbirds. Because of its creek, some water-oriented birds like herons and mallards have also been reported at the park.
Meanwhile, for anglers, the Unami Creek offers bank fishing access. The creek section near Fernbrook Park isn't stocked, but there are various native fish species like bass and crappie. One previous visitor summed up their experience in a short review: "Awesome fishing." Just note that you'll need a Pennsylvania fishing license, which is available to buy online.
Travelers scoping out more outdoor recreation have some nearby options to Fernbrook Park, too. Less than a 15-minute drive away is the Green Lane Reservoir, a popular park for lake views and trails. If you're looking for an interesting town to check out in the area, head to Quakertown, home to some antique shops and festivals. Fernbrook Park is around a 15-minute drive from there, so you have access to both a downtown strip and the outdoors.