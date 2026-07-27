Sandwiched Between Miami And West Palm Beach Is Florida's Popular Park With Trails, Fishing, And Camping

Growing up in South Florida, it's nearly a rite of passage to visit Quiet Waters Park. From fishing to bike trails, and even the seasonal Renaissance Festival, it's the kind of park you keep coming back to as your interests change. It's just under an hour's drive north of Miami and about 40 minutes south of West Palm Beach. The Deerfield Beach location is rather central for the region, and those who don't want to make the trek home can even camp overnight.

The 430-acre park has 7 miles of biking trails, ranging from beginner-friendly loops to those that test even seasoned mountain bikers. The pathways wind through dirt, right along the water's edge. "There are lots of coral rock features randomly placed as obstacles," one biker mentioned on Single Tracks. The routes are color-coded, so guests know the difficulty level of each. First-timers on the trail must stop by the visitor's office to watch a safety video, and everyone must wear a helmet. A washing station is provided to clean your ride at the end of your journey.

Along the water's edge, anglers are casting a line for a good-sized bass. There are a couple of lakes at Quiet Waters, but some fishermen mention the largest is located at the back of the property. According to Broward County, fishing is permitted except at Ski Rixen USA, where guests enjoy hair-raising water sports, such as cable-pulled water skiing and wakeboarding. Then, when the sun starts to set, campers are just settling in for a whole other adventure.