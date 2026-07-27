Sandwiched Between Miami And West Palm Beach Is Florida's Popular Park With Trails, Fishing, And Camping
Growing up in South Florida, it's nearly a rite of passage to visit Quiet Waters Park. From fishing to bike trails, and even the seasonal Renaissance Festival, it's the kind of park you keep coming back to as your interests change. It's just under an hour's drive north of Miami and about 40 minutes south of West Palm Beach. The Deerfield Beach location is rather central for the region, and those who don't want to make the trek home can even camp overnight.
The 430-acre park has 7 miles of biking trails, ranging from beginner-friendly loops to those that test even seasoned mountain bikers. The pathways wind through dirt, right along the water's edge. "There are lots of coral rock features randomly placed as obstacles," one biker mentioned on Single Tracks. The routes are color-coded, so guests know the difficulty level of each. First-timers on the trail must stop by the visitor's office to watch a safety video, and everyone must wear a helmet. A washing station is provided to clean your ride at the end of your journey.
Along the water's edge, anglers are casting a line for a good-sized bass. There are a couple of lakes at Quiet Waters, but some fishermen mention the largest is located at the back of the property. According to Broward County, fishing is permitted except at Ski Rixen USA, where guests enjoy hair-raising water sports, such as cable-pulled water skiing and wakeboarding. Then, when the sun starts to set, campers are just settling in for a whole other adventure.
Camping and fishing at Quiet Waters Park
Quiet Waters Park eases visitors into camping, ideal for those who are new to the concept. The park rents army-style tents and circular tipis. Overnight visitors don't even have to worry about DIY camping hacks to improve their experience; this park has you covered. It's just over $45 a night with tax and amenities included, at the time of writing. The location has a fire ring, charcoal grill, free wireless internet, nearby showers, and a lake for those who want to cast a line.
There are ample spots from which you can fish from shore. If you have your own kayak or canoe, there's a launch in the northwest corner of the park near the marina. Some past visitors report that there are also boat rentals available, but details are scarce and it may only be available on some weekends and holidays. Many hook largemouth bass for a high-quality freshwater fishing experience; though by law, anglers (including non-residents aged 16 and over) are required to have a Florida freshwater fishing license.
Beyond the trails, fishing, and camping, people come to Quiet Waters Park to wakeboard at Ski Rixen USA, dress up in medieval garb for the seasonal Renaissance Festival, or enjoy family-friendly fun at the kids' pool. Every local knows the property is a Deerfield Beach staple, and people return year after year to enjoy it — even long after they've outgrown the water slides. Visiting the city? Check out this hidden beach town you can escape to from Fort Lauderdale on your next Florida getaway.