5 Florida Lakes With The Highest-Quality Freshwater Fishing, According To Experts And Anglers
It's hard not to find a good fishing hole in Florida. The biggest challenge anglers face in the Sunshine State is picking a spot, as there are so many options. The first decision is whether to fish in saltwater or freshwater. Florida is surrounded by water, with excellent fishing along both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, giving saltwater anglers a vast area to explore. But freshwater anglers have an abundance of options, too, as Florida is one of the states with the most lakes.
There are over 7,800 lakes in Florida, and it's not just about quantity. The state is also home to many high-quality fishing lakes. According to BassResource, the state has some of the best bass-fishing lakes in the world. With so many choices, narrowing them down can be a challenge. So we've done the hard work for you — all you need to do is grab your fishing rod, pack your favorite lures, and plan a trip to one of these five standout fishing spots.
In an effort to find Florida's best freshwater fishing destinations, we consulted multiple sources, including Bass Online, BaseResource, Florida Sportsman, FishUSA, and Visit Florida. We also looked at information provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with online reviews and angler insights shared on Reddit. Based on this research, five lakes known for high-quality freshwater fishing emerged. One of them even has tagged fish that could earn you $100.
Lake Okeechobee
Coastal Angler Magazine named Lake Okeechobee one of the best destinations for freshwater fishing. Of the eight locations on that list, only three were in the United States, and Lake Okeechobee was the only one in Florida. The lake also appears on numerous "best of" lists from sources like Florida Sportsman and Visit Florida.
Lake Okeechobee is Florida's largest freshwater lake and draws in fishing fanatics across America. It covers about 730 square miles, giving more room to spread out, but that expansive footprint can also be a challenge. "It may be one of the best places to fish but it's also one of the hardest places to fish if you don't know how to fish it," one Reddit user shared on r/bassfishing. "First off it's absolutely massive, secondly google maps it's useless because the lake changes daily ... I'd recommend hiring a guide." Indeed, hiring a guide can make a difference, especially for first-time visitors. Fortunately, several services operate on the lake, offering local expertise.
Lake Okeechobee has also hosted major tournaments, including Major League Fishing's Toyota Series and Bassmaster's College Series. Don't feel intimidated by the pros, though. Even if you don't manage to catch a trophy fish, you might still get lucky. FWC biologists tag bass for research, and anglers who catch a bass with a special yellow tag can report it for a $100 reward.
Lake Tohopekaliga (Lake Toho)
Lake Tohopekaliga — commonly called Lake Toho – is Florida's famous fishing lake known for trophy-sized catches. Part of the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, it's probably easier to catch fish here than it is to say its name. In fact, it is widely regarded as one of Florida's top freshwater fishing lakes, particularly for largemouth bass. Some platforms, including FishingBooker, have ranked it among the top fishing spots in the country. The lake has produced bass weighing over 17 pounds, reinforcing its reputation among anglers.
Lake Toho comes with the bonus of having its own study guide. You can read up ahead of time and know exactly where to cast your line. Fish attractors have been placed in multiple locations throughout the lake, and maps with coordinates are available through FWC. These can help anglers identify productive fishing spots ahead of time.
As if knowing where to fish wasn't enough, there are also local anglers willing to share some of their "insider" secrets. "Stop at Walmart and buy a silver and a gold 1/2 ounce or three-quarter ounce Johnson Sprite spoon. Like me you'll have excellent results, " a user on r/Fishing shared. The lake's biggest boat ramp is located at Big Toho Marina in Kissimmee, which also has a bait-and-tackle shop, so you can also pop in there and stock up on any last-minute things you may need.
Lake George
Lake George connects to the St. Johns River, an esteemed body of water often called the "Bass Fishing Capital of the World." The river flows north – a rarity in the United States — and feeds into Lake George at its southern end. Areas near the jetties, where the river and lake meet, can be productive fishing spots. Submerged objects, such as old pilings, can also attract fish.
Lake George decidedly isn't one of the deepest lakes in Florida, as much of it is less than 10 feet deep. But this high-quality fishing hotspot, situated between Orlando and Jacksonville, is Florida's second-largest lake, clocking in at 46,000 acres.
Anglers often share tips for the lake online. In r/bassfishing, a user dispensed advice on lures that have proven successful there. "Senkos of course. Weightless, wacky or Texas. Texas or Florida rigged big trick worms," they noted. "Speed worms in the grassy area. And flukes. Fished central Florida my whole life don't care what anyone says this is all you need lol Colors- june bug, watermelon, BLACK and BLUE , purple and black."
Lake Talquin
While many of the lakes on this list are popular with bass anglers, the 8,800-acre Lake Talquin is recognized as one of the best places in the country to catch crappie. It even holds the Florida state record for black crappie — a 3.83-pound fish caught in 1992 — and has also produced a state-record chain pickerel.
"I've fished for crappie many times and caught a ton, great lake for it," an angler on Reddit said of their Lake Talquin experience. "I wasn't as successful with bass, I'm not a big lake bass fisherman. I did catch a couple off the iron curtain. Its where a line of cypress trees are right up against the old river channel." There are definitely bass in the lake, though, with Visit Florida even calling it "one of the best bass slam lakes in the country."
Lake Talquin offers high-quality freshwater fishing, but if you go, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. For one, the lake's structure can be tricky, according to some anglers. Submerged timber and stumps are common, so careful navigation is important. One Reddit user summed it up: "The fishing is great, just don't sink your boat on all the stumps!" It also goes without saying that you have to be aware of the state's crappie regulations. It's catch-and-release only, except for those that are at least 10 inches long.
Lake Istokpoga
Lake Istokpoga ranks highly on several fishing lists, including those from Fishmasters and AccuDock. One reason cited is its relatively low fishing pressure compared to more well-known lakes. But while you won't find as many people on the water, there is one thing in abundance: vegetation.
The 27,692-acre lake is rich in vegetation, providing excellent habitat for fish. According to FWC, Lake Istokpoga ranks among Florida's highest for largemouth bass catch rates. It's also popular with anglers targeting crappie, bluegill, and sunfish. The grassy areas can be good spots to throw a line, and if you're looking for the deepest area of the lake, you'll want to head to the southwest corner.
Timing can also make a difference. If you're targeting crappie, you may find more success in the winter. The bass fishing is good all year, though. If you go fishing when water is flowing into the Istokpoga Canal, you may have a little more luck. Arbuckle and Josephine creeks have been known to be exceptionally productive for bass anglers during that time. No matter when you go, though, you'll find multiple spots around the lake where you can launch your boat, including the Istokpoga Park & Boat Ramp in Sebring. There's also a fishing pier at the park for those without a boat.
Methodology
With so many high-quality lakes in Florida, researching this topic was a challenge — but this Florida angler happily accepted it. Everyone has their own honey holes, but as we scoured through online websites and reviews of anglers, we looked for lakes that kept popping up.
We reviewed multiple reputable sources, including Florida Sportsman, Bass Online, Visit Florida, and Game & Fish Magazine, and cross-referenced their recommendations. Each lake included here was cited by more than one source as a top freshwater fishing destination in Florida. We also incorporated insights from anglers on Reddit and information from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
In an effort to show some geographic diversity, we chose not to include lakes that were a part of the same chain of lakes. For example, Lake Kissimmee is part of the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes and is a very high-quality lake, but since it is in the same chain as Lake Toho, we only included one. Angler reviews seemed a little more passionate about Toho, but we'll give Lake Kissimmee a strong, honorable mention. If you're making a trip to Florida to fish, any of these lakes will provide you with high-quality freshwater fishing. Tight lines!