5 Florida Lakes With The Highest-Quality Freshwater Fishing, According To Experts And Anglers

It's hard not to find a good fishing hole in Florida. The biggest challenge anglers face in the Sunshine State is picking a spot, as there are so many options. The first decision is whether to fish in saltwater or freshwater. Florida is surrounded by water, with excellent fishing along both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, giving saltwater anglers a vast area to explore. But freshwater anglers have an abundance of options, too, as Florida is one of the states with the most lakes.

There are over 7,800 lakes in Florida, and it's not just about quantity. The state is also home to many high-quality fishing lakes. According to BassResource, the state has some of the best bass-fishing lakes in the world. With so many choices, narrowing them down can be a challenge. So we've done the hard work for you — all you need to do is grab your fishing rod, pack your favorite lures, and plan a trip to one of these five standout fishing spots.

In an effort to find Florida's best freshwater fishing destinations, we consulted multiple sources, including Bass Online, BaseResource, Florida Sportsman, FishUSA, and Visit Florida. We also looked at information provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with online reviews and angler insights shared on Reddit. Based on this research, five lakes known for high-quality freshwater fishing emerged. One of them even has tagged fish that could earn you $100.