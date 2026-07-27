Iowa's Underrated State Park An Hour From Omaha Has Rolling Hills, Rugged Trails, And Camping

Just an hour's drive north of Omaha, Nebraska, Preparation Canyon State Park sits in the Loess Hills in Western Iowa. Spanning 344 acres, this underrated and remote region is home to hiking trails, scenic viewpoints, and backcountry campsites. One Tripadvisor user said that it is "largely untouched by commercialism," and has a "peaceful and serene" atmosphere. "There was literally nobody in the entire park when I went there," another visitor wrote on Tripadvisor. If you're seeking a wilderness adventure without the crowds, Preparation Canyon State Park could be the answer.

The park's distinctive rolling hills were formed by wind-blown sediment called loess. This unusual landscape is rarely seen elsewhere in the world, and serves as a picturesque backdrop to the park's hiking trails. The remote setting makes it a great place for wildlife spotting too, with deer, foxes, hawks, and even eagles occasionally visible from the trails. Carry some binoculars with you if you're keen to identify the birds flying high above.

Back in the mid-1800s, Mormon settlers established a community in the area, which they called Preparation. The settlement was abandoned by the turn of the century, and the land was sold to the state of Iowa before it was repurposed into a park in 1934.