Iowa's Underrated State Park An Hour From Omaha Has Rolling Hills, Rugged Trails, And Camping
Just an hour's drive north of Omaha, Nebraska, Preparation Canyon State Park sits in the Loess Hills in Western Iowa. Spanning 344 acres, this underrated and remote region is home to hiking trails, scenic viewpoints, and backcountry campsites. One Tripadvisor user said that it is "largely untouched by commercialism," and has a "peaceful and serene" atmosphere. "There was literally nobody in the entire park when I went there," another visitor wrote on Tripadvisor. If you're seeking a wilderness adventure without the crowds, Preparation Canyon State Park could be the answer.
The park's distinctive rolling hills were formed by wind-blown sediment called loess. This unusual landscape is rarely seen elsewhere in the world, and serves as a picturesque backdrop to the park's hiking trails. The remote setting makes it a great place for wildlife spotting too, with deer, foxes, hawks, and even eagles occasionally visible from the trails. Carry some binoculars with you if you're keen to identify the birds flying high above.
Back in the mid-1800s, Mormon settlers established a community in the area, which they called Preparation. The settlement was abandoned by the turn of the century, and the land was sold to the state of Iowa before it was repurposed into a park in 1934.
Rugged trails in Preparation Canyon State Park
Preparation Canyon State Park has several rugged dirt and grass trails that wind through undulating hill country, often traveling along ridges before dipping back down into wooded valleys. A comment on Tripadvisor notes that there are "excellent trails through thick forest areas and many inclines and declines." It's not a walk in the park, but if you're up for a bit of an adventure, a hike here is worth the effort. Just be aware that the trails can become slippery after rain, and cell service may be limited, per AllTrails. It's best to download a map before you set off to navigate the park safely.
One of the easiest trail options is the Loess Hills Scenic Overlook, where visitors can enjoy views of the surrounding forests, ridges, and prairies. It's ADA-accessible with a small parking area nearby. The trail runs for roughly half a mile along the ridge line, and connects with other routes if you want to continue your hike.
If you're up for more of a challenge, the 4.4-mile Preparation Canyon State Park Loop winds through the Loess Hills and takes over two hours to complete, on average. Several AllTrails reviews mention the picturesque views. One user reports that there are "moderate ups and downs throughout." When you're ready for a break and a bite to eat, you'll find several picnic tables inside the park. Mosquitoes and ticks are prevalent in this area, particularly in the summer when the prairie grass is long. "Bring tons of bug spray or a bug net," one hiker wrote on AllTrails. Long pants are also recommended.
Quiet campsites at Preparation Canyon State Park
There are 10 "hike-in" campsites spread across Preparation Canyon State Park, each with its own fire pit and picnic table. If you want to stay overnight, you'll need to self-register on site at the east parking lot before setting out. One review on The Dyrt notes that the campgrounds are "situated a little distance back from the main trail," allowing for a more secluded experience. An AllTrails user mentions that "the campgrounds are decently sized and clean." Pit toilets are available, and there is no running water throughout the park. Packing plenty of water is one of the top camping tips no one tells you about, but it can make all the difference.
Each site is different, so if you don't fancy one, you can move on to the next if it's available. One Tripadvisor review recommends sites three and four, as they're "much flatter" than the first two. They go on to mention that site three "has great views and tons of rabbits, deer, and birds." One past camper advises on The Dyrt that the last two sites are the most remote, but were overgrown when they visited. Campers can use this map to locate the first eight sites, toilets, and picnic areas. For more rugged backcountry adventures in Iowa, check out the outdoor paradise known as "Little Switzerland" or the secluded Woodman Hollow State Preserve.