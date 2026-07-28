Forget Everglades National Park, Visit Florida's Nature Preserve With Less-Crowded Beaches And Trails

Florida can often seem like another planet, with its lush swamps and wildlife-packed wetlands, which can be both fascinating and intimidating to explore. The Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve, often shortened to the GTM Reserve, is a far more manageable yet no less mesmerizing experience than the massive Everglades National Park.

While the GTM Reserve's 76,000 acres is certainly sizeable, it's a much smaller expanse compared to the Everglades' 1.5 million acres, where one could easily get lost. With Atlantic Ocean beaches, well-maintained trails, and only a third as many visitors, it makes sense to forget Everglades National Park and enjoy equally beautiful surroundings with more peace of mind. Plus, the admission fees are much kinder to your wallet.

The GTM Reserve's Northern Florida location makes it easy to reach from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), as it is only a one-hour drive south. From St. Augustine, it's only 20 minutes north, mostly right along the coast. For even faster access, stay in Vilano Beach, just 10 minutes away. Each drive will keep you in sight of beautiful ocean views for a large portion of the trip.