Forget Everglades National Park, Visit Florida's Nature Preserve With Less-Crowded Beaches And Trails
Florida can often seem like another planet, with its lush swamps and wildlife-packed wetlands, which can be both fascinating and intimidating to explore. The Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve, often shortened to the GTM Reserve, is a far more manageable yet no less mesmerizing experience than the massive Everglades National Park.
While the GTM Reserve's 76,000 acres is certainly sizeable, it's a much smaller expanse compared to the Everglades' 1.5 million acres, where one could easily get lost. With Atlantic Ocean beaches, well-maintained trails, and only a third as many visitors, it makes sense to forget Everglades National Park and enjoy equally beautiful surroundings with more peace of mind. Plus, the admission fees are much kinder to your wallet.
The GTM Reserve's Northern Florida location makes it easy to reach from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), as it is only a one-hour drive south. From St. Augustine, it's only 20 minutes north, mostly right along the coast. For even faster access, stay in Vilano Beach, just 10 minutes away. Each drive will keep you in sight of beautiful ocean views for a large portion of the trip.
Scenic trails and boardwalks at GTM Reserve
The GTM Reserve is kid-friendly, with easy trails to follow that lead under tree canopies, along beaches, and onto wooden boardwalks. Wide swaths of tall grass compete for your attention alongside unique trees with exposed roots, resembling creatures from "The Day of the Triffids." With little to no elevation gain and relatively gentle terrain, none of the trails will pose a challenge.
The Timucuan Purple Loop runs for just over 3.5 miles and offers abundant wildlife viewing. One AllTrails hiker reported seeing "Lots of armadillos, a gopher, tortoise, [and] an owl." This trail can be done by itself or as part of a combination with two others, totaling 9 miles. The 2.4-mile Guana Loop Trail takes you through grassy wetlands and is also full of wildlife. It has some areas that, after a rainfall, may require sturdy shoes that will keep out the moisture, according to AllTrails.
Experiencing the varied mesmerizing landscapes on these trails is like visiting several parks at once. Since large parts of this park are a fairly wild wetland area, it is a good idea to bring insect repellant and check yourself for ticks after a hike. To avoid bugs entirely, the oceanside A1A Scenic Byway also passes through the preserve, offering a more accessible way to enjoy the scenery.
GTM Reserve's secluded beaches on the Atlantic Coast
Houses line the coast to the north and south of the GTM Reserve, but a large portion adjacent to the reserve is left unobstructed. A series of small parking lots lie along the beaches, each with wooden stairs that take you to the sandy shore. The reserve hosts monthly Beach Explorations, allowing visitors to learn about the life and ecology of the beach. Or, you could simply enjoy the beach on your own and take in the sun and surf.
Since this area tends to be especially uncrowded, visitors often have plenty of shoreline all to themselves, and can enjoy surfing, strolling, and sunning in peace. If you'd like to try your hand at surfing, nearby North Guana Outpost offers lessons and rents out boards. The seclusion of the beaches is one of the GTM Reserve's most admired features. As a Google reviewer enthused, "The best thing about this beach is the solitude." Those who plan to swim should take precautions, as the lack of people also includes lifeguards.
Visitors can explore the reserve every day of the week, from morning until sunset. Afterward, head to the upscale shore escape of Ponte Vedra Beach, less than 10 miles north, to enjoy a meal or game of golf. South of the preserve is America's oldest city, St. Augustine, where you can also explore the rich history of the area.