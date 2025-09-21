This Florida Byway Cutting Through St. Augustine Is A Scenic Ocean Drive Lined With Parks And Art Galleries

While Southern Florida's Overseas Highway boasts one of America's prettiest roads, the northern side of the state offers a counterpart: A scenic route along the coast from Ponte Vedra to Flagler Beach, rich in history and culture. Designated the A1A Scenic and Historic Coastal Byway, this segment of State Road A1A is 72 miles of a mostly two-lane highway, with stops that show off everything from archaeology and Spanish history to lively beach towns with stellar art exhibitions.

At the north end, the A1A route starts at Ponte Vedra Beach, just outside of Jacksonville, and about a 45-minute drive from the Jacksonville International Airport. The drive continues for about an hour and a half without stops to its southern terminus at the Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area in Flagler Beach, skirting the shoreline all the way. Starting at Gamble Rogers makes more sense if you're coming from Daytona Beach International Airport, about a 30-minute drive away. Whether you start from the north or south, you'll cross through St. Augustine — America's oldest city full of beaches and historic charm – about halfway along the route, where you can pause to browse galleries, rest by the ocean, and fuel up with wonderful seafood and Cuban-influenced restaurants.