Between Provo And Cedar City Is Utah's Underrated State Park With Golfing, Paddleboarding, And Modern Campsites
Fiery rocks in quirky formations headline Utah's landscapes. The "Mighty 5" — Bryce Canyon, Arches, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands, and Zion national parks — are no doubt at the top of any traveler's Utah itinerary. Clocking over 11 million annual visits collectively, their sights are certainly impressive and worth the hype. However, this also means that the state's other protected lands (ahem, the state park system!) are all-too-often overlooked. If you find yourself drawn to this underrated charm, venture off the typical tourist trail and make a detour at Palisade State Park in central Utah.
About 1.5 hours south of Provo and 2.5 hours north of Cedar City, the park is easily accessible and still feels worlds away from the city's hubbub and popular tourist attractions. If you've ever wanted to greet morning sunrise near rugged desert canyons, lazily paddle alongside a scenic shoreline, and hit the links on a challenging golf course all in the same place, Palisade State Park is a spot that quietly delivers. A happy Google reviewer wrote, "We love it here. So much fun and peaceful. It's great for SUP [stand-up paddleboarding], swimming, and just enjoying the view."
For those seeking an immersive experience, there's a modern campground — with full hookup sites among options — and rustic cabins to plan multi-day adventures. The scenery comprising a blue reservoir framed by rolling hills and sandstone cliffs will make you want to stay longer. As of this publication, you can enjoy this relaxed retreat for a $10 vehicle fee (covering eight people). Whether you're making it a scenic nature trip or a golf-focused getaway is completely up to you.
What to expect when visiting Utah's Palisade State Park
Outdoor fanatics heading to Palisade State Park should have no shortage of adventures. Golfing is a popular pastime, and with an 18-hole, par-72 course rife with fun obstacles, both pros and amateurs can find it to be a worthwhile activity. This well-maintained public course has been around since 1972 and features rolling greens and sand traps amidst the scenic valley landscapes. "Absolutely beautiful course that is kind of tucked away," shares one satisfied Google reviewer, adding that the layout had "some really fun but challenging holes, including a par 3 where you have to hit across a ravine." The course also includes a pro shop and a driving range, alongside a restaurant to grab a drink and some food after an action-packed game.
Following a day at the Palisade Golf Course, you can head to the 70-acre Palisade Reservoir for a range of aquatic activities, but make sure you pack all the right gear you need for extreme fun in the sun. Those who want to stay by the water can lounge at the sandy beach with their picnic baskets and beach mats in tow, while visitors who'd want to cruise the calm surface can take out their paddleboards and kayaks.
If you don't have your own boating equipment, feel free to browse rentals available at the park –starting from $5 (per two hours) for kids and $20 (per two hours) for adults as of this publication. Since the lake doesn't allow gas motor boats, paddleboarding is particularly a popular and peaceful experience. Time your boating for sunrise or sunset when the burnt-orange sky lightens up the red sandstone and water surface for stunning views. FYI: the lake levels fluctuate wildly through the year, but you can check the current conditions here before heading to splash.
Reserve a campsite or cabin at Palisade State Park, Utah
Scattered on the eastern shores of the Palisade Reservoir are the park's waterfront campsites. Tucked in a lush setting and spread over multiple camp loops, there are more than 70 reservable spaces designed for both camps and RVs. Some of these also have full hookups — electric, water, and sewer — that allow you to plan a longer trip. Each site has a picnic table and a fire ring with a grill where you can enjoy your dinner after a day of exploration. Restrooms, showers, and a dump station are among the communal amenities at these modern campgrounds. Winding through the stay is also the scenic 1.5-mile Palisade Lake Loop. Tracing the edges of the reservoir and taking you through some rugged cliff-sides, this route allows for easy rambles in the wilds straight from your tent.
For those who'd need a touch of luxury on their nature trip, book one of the park's ten cabins. These rustic stays feature heating and cooling facilities, beds, and a separate entrance. Three of these cabins — categorized as 'full-amenities' cabins — also have full bathrooms and power. All the accommodations at Palisade State Park are pet-friendly and open year-round. Reservations can be locked in via ReserveAmerica.
If you want to indulge in more state park fun, combine Palisade State Park with Yuba State Park, featuring lovely beaches and camping just 45 minutes away. Or, flip the script and drive about 35 minutes to discover Mount Pleasant, Utah's 'Gilmore-Girls'-like town with shops, views, and heritage homes.