Between Provo And Cedar City Is Utah's Underrated State Park With Golfing, Paddleboarding, And Modern Campsites

Fiery rocks in quirky formations headline Utah's landscapes. The "Mighty 5" — Bryce Canyon, Arches, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands, and Zion national parks — are no doubt at the top of any traveler's Utah itinerary. Clocking over 11 million annual visits collectively, their sights are certainly impressive and worth the hype. However, this also means that the state's other protected lands (ahem, the state park system!) are all-too-often overlooked. If you find yourself drawn to this underrated charm, venture off the typical tourist trail and make a detour at Palisade State Park in central Utah.

About 1.5 hours south of Provo and 2.5 hours north of Cedar City, the park is easily accessible and still feels worlds away from the city's hubbub and popular tourist attractions. If you've ever wanted to greet morning sunrise near rugged desert canyons, lazily paddle alongside a scenic shoreline, and hit the links on a challenging golf course all in the same place, Palisade State Park is a spot that quietly delivers. A happy Google reviewer wrote, "We love it here. So much fun and peaceful. It's great for SUP [stand-up paddleboarding], swimming, and just enjoying the view."

For those seeking an immersive experience, there's a modern campground — with full hookup sites among options — and rustic cabins to plan multi-day adventures. The scenery comprising a blue reservoir framed by rolling hills and sandstone cliffs will make you want to stay longer. As of this publication, you can enjoy this relaxed retreat for a $10 vehicle fee (covering eight people). Whether you're making it a scenic nature trip or a golf-focused getaway is completely up to you.