Realistically, the main reason to visit Yuba State Park is to enjoy the beautiful lake, which is very easy to do, since there are long stretches of sand, boat ramps, and plenty of fish to catch. While fishing at Yuba Lake isn't as good as places like Strawberry Reservoir in Utah's gorgeous green valley that feels like Europe, it's a worthy angling destination. According to Fish Utah, you're likely to find catfish, carp, pike, walleye, and rainbow trout.

Both motorized and non-motorized boats are allowed on Yuba Lake, but water levels can affect the boat ramps at either Oasis or Painted Rocks Campgrounds. For example, at the time of this writing, the ramp at Painted Rocks is closed because the water levels are too low. That said, you can still launch a canoe, kayak, or rowboat from the shore. You can even rent paddleboats on-site, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Although motorboats must be registered in Utah, non-motorized craft do not. You must also register with the anti-invasive species (AIS) program and take a mussel-aware course before hitting the water.

If you don't bring a boat, you can still relax on the sandy shores of the lake. North Beach is one of the most popular, thanks in part to its soft, white sand. West Beach is another great option, and is often less crowded, depending on the season. However, if you want better access to amenities like restrooms, you'll probably want to stay close to the Oasis campground. This area also has trees and tables to make it more accommodating, especially during the summer.