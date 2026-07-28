Between Allentown And New York City Is New Jersey's Third-Largest Reservoir With Fishing, Camping, And Trails
One of the perks of living in New Jersey is having access to both the ocean and inland lakes. When you need vibrant waterfront scenes along the Atlantic, with beachfront stays, miles of soft sand, and amusement park-style rides, then the Jersey Shore is the ideal spot for you. However, anyone seeking a more laid-back place to cast a line, wander along lakeside and forested trails, and wake up to tranquil water views should consider Spruce Run Reservoir. Managed by the New Jersey State Park system, the lake, along with its recreational area, sits between Allentown, Pennsylvania, and New York City, making it a convenient spot for a day trip or weekend getaway from either destination.
Aside from Round Valley Reservoir and Wanaque Reservoir, Spruce Run Reservoir is one of the largest reservoirs in New Jersey. Stretched across 1,290 acres, the expansive lake is an accessible playground for families and casual outdoor lovers. Although the reservoir was created to conserve water, the recreation area was eventually developed as a spot for locals and visitors to hike, camp, and cross-country ski in the winter. With Google reviews like "BEAUTIFUL PARK!!! Hiking trails, lakeside views, and all around fantastic!," it's no surprise this is a favorite park for residents in Hunterdon County and beyond.
Spruce Run Reservoir is located in Clinton, a picturesque New Jersey small town brimming with local shops and eateries. Between the town and lake, visitors should have plenty to do when traveling to the region. Additionally, the lake is an easy trip from Newark Liberty International Airport and a quick 35 miles from Lehigh Valley International Airport. So, travelers from outside of the county don't have to drive too far.
Cast a line, paddle, or boat at Spruce Run Reservoir
One of the easiest ways to experience Spruce Run is to spend time on the water. The reservoir's shoreline extends for 15 miles, boasting multiple access points at Spruce Run Recreation Area and the surrounding wildlife management area. Bring your equipment and your New Jersey fishing license to catch several species, including largemouth bass, rainbow trout, catfish, bluegill, and yellow perch, from the lakeshore or your watercraft.
Aside from fishing, visitors can launch boats, kayaks, and paddleboards from the designated launch area, which features multiple ramps and docks. Motor boats under 10 horsepower and sailboats with a mast of 30 feet or below are permitted on the water. Before you launch, pay attention to the warning light at the ramp indicating high winds. If they get up to 25 miles or more per hour, you can't launch. It's a good idea to check the wind advisory before you plan your visit.
Due to high levels of algae bloom, there's no swimming at the beach at Spruce Run Recreation Area. The good news is that water enthusiasts can drive 9 miles south to Round Valley Recreation Area, a popular New Jersey State Park, featuring a seasonal swim beach, changing facilities, volleyball nets, and a concession stand. This is a fun spot to spend more time in Hunterdon County between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Hike the waterfront trails, then stay the night at Spruce Run Recreational Area
The lake is not the only way to explore the region; visitors can escape into the woods. The Highlands Trail, a 150-mile route that stretches from the Hudson to the Delaware River in New Jersey, passes through Spruce Run. On a 2.6-mile portion of the trail, hikers can step inside the woodlands, where wildlife is abundant. One parkgoer reported seeing a bear, which is normal for a mixed hardwood forest in New Jersey. As the trail meanders along the lakeshore, be on the lookout for the songbirds and waterfowl that frequent the area. In addition to the wooded trails, the park has paved pathways perfect for casual hikers, little kids, and wheelchair users.
After a day of activities, the only thing left to do is to spend the night at Spruce Run campground. From April to October, Spruce Run offers 60 trailer and tent sites, seven trailer-only spots, and three small cabins with bunk beds. Each camping spot comes standard with a picnic table, fire pit, and a light stand, but parking is limited to only two vehicles. The best part? You can book a spot right next to the water's edge and wake up to views of the lake in the morning. One Google reviewer said, "Great family-friendly campground. The lakefront sites are excellent — my favorite sites in the state."
Before leaving the "Diner Capital of the World," eat your way through the menu at New Jersey's most classic diners. Not too far from Spruce Run sits Clinton Station Diner, an iconic spot known for its famous homemade desserts and burger challenges. Housed inside a 1927 Blue Comet Train car, train lovers, kids, and foodies should enjoy eating here.