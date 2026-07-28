Between Allentown And New York City Is New Jersey's Third-Largest Reservoir With Fishing, Camping, And Trails

One of the perks of living in New Jersey is having access to both the ocean and inland lakes. When you need vibrant waterfront scenes along the Atlantic, with beachfront stays, miles of soft sand, and amusement park-style rides, then the Jersey Shore is the ideal spot for you. However, anyone seeking a more laid-back place to cast a line, wander along lakeside and forested trails, and wake up to tranquil water views should consider Spruce Run Reservoir. Managed by the New Jersey State Park system, the lake, along with its recreational area, sits between Allentown, Pennsylvania, and New York City, making it a convenient spot for a day trip or weekend getaway from either destination.

Aside from Round Valley Reservoir and Wanaque Reservoir, Spruce Run Reservoir is one of the largest reservoirs in New Jersey. Stretched across 1,290 acres, the expansive lake is an accessible playground for families and casual outdoor lovers. Although the reservoir was created to conserve water, the recreation area was eventually developed as a spot for locals and visitors to hike, camp, and cross-country ski in the winter. With Google reviews like "BEAUTIFUL PARK!!! Hiking trails, lakeside views, and all around fantastic!," it's no surprise this is a favorite park for residents in Hunterdon County and beyond.

Spruce Run Reservoir is located in Clinton, a picturesque New Jersey small town brimming with local shops and eateries. Between the town and lake, visitors should have plenty to do when traveling to the region. Additionally, the lake is an easy trip from Newark Liberty International Airport and a quick 35 miles from Lehigh Valley International Airport. So, travelers from outside of the county don't have to drive too far.