Sandwiched Between Allentown And NYC Is New Jersey's Popular State Park For Camping, Swimming, And Fishing
Sometimes you just need to get away from the stress of city living and spend some time by a lake. There is nothing better than trading a day stuck in traffic for some time swimming, fishing, and camping in beautiful surroundings. Just around 45 miles east of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and 55 miles west of Manhattan is a lakefront New Jersey park with lots of activities to help you refresh and renew. Located in the town of Lebanon, Round Valley Recreation Area is centered around the 2,350-acre Round Valley Reservoir. The park features trails to hike, a designated area for swimming, opportunities for boating and fishing, and hike-in/boat-in campsites to enjoy.
This popular destination has a 4.4-star rating on Google Maps, with one reviewer calling it "one of the best" lake beaches in New Jersey. "Overall it's a beautiful place to spend time with family and friends during summer." However, the park can be busy during the summer months, so make sure to get there early. It closes to visitors after reaching peak capacity.
While Round Valley is open year-round, you only have to pay a fee when visiting between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day. Note that while the weekday fees during that time are just $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents, they're double that, respectively, on weekends and holidays. Walk-ins and cyclists pay $2, regardless of residency. Additionally, while the swimming and camping areas are seasonal, winter visitors can do some cross-country skiing or sledding when there is snow on the ground.
Swim, fish, and boat at Round Valley Recreation Area
A day out on the water at Round Valley Reservoir is great for boating, fishing, and swimming. For the latter, there is a designated swimming area on the reservoir's western side, open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The area features amenities such as changing rooms, showers, bathrooms, a playground, volleyball nets, and a place to get snacks and supplies. Lifeguards are on duty during the summer, but it's also a good idea for visitors traveling with kids to dress them in some of the safest swimsuit colors. Note that while snorkeling and scuba diving (popular activities due to the area's often-clear waters and the submerged remains of a town demolished to make way for the reservoir) have been permitted here in the past, both activities are currently prohibited.
If you're looking for something delicious to grill at one of the park's picnic areas, you can cast a line in the reservoir to catch your dinner. You may hook species like bluegill, trout, and bass, among others. Visitors can fish from the shore or take a boat out from the park's public boat launch (a state fishing license and/or boat ramp permit is required). Canoes, kayaks, and sailboats are allowed on the reservoir, as are inflatable boats (with a minimum of three air chambers) and motor boats (maximum 10 horsepower). Also, keep in mind that these waters are "closed to all boating when the wind speed reaches or exceeds 25 miles per hour," per the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection webpage for Round Valley Recreation Area.
Enjoy Round Valley State Park's camping and hiking options
There are 85 wilderness campsites at Round Valley Recreation Area, but you can't bring in vehicles. So, you'll have to either hike or bike 3-6 miles from the parking lot while carrying your things or take everything in by boat. However, you won't be completely roughing it once you arrive. The campgrounds have pit toilets and drinking water, plus fire rings and picnic tables. Campsites are open from April 1 through October 31.
While the Campground Trail will lead you toward those sites, hikers who just want to enjoy the scenery can follow the challenging, 7.6-mile Cushetunk Trail. For a more moderate trek, check out the shorter version of this hike via AllTrails. You can also try the mile-long Pine Tree Trail, which is largely flat. If you need a break after hiking, the park hosts three picnic areas with grills, a playground, and seasonally-available restrooms.
Whether you're camping, hiking, or enjoying some water sports, remember that Round Valley Reservoir is among New Jersey's most snake-filled lakes. The area is known to provide habitats for timber rattlesnakes and Northern copperheads, so wear closed-toed shoes when you hike, and keep your eyes open around rocks and by the boat ramp. Extra cautious travelers may also want to explore these Costco outdoor safety essentials that help ensure hikers are ready for whatever comes their way.