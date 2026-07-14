Sandwiched Between Allentown And NYC Is New Jersey's Popular State Park For Camping, Swimming, And Fishing

Sometimes you just need to get away from the stress of city living and spend some time by a lake. There is nothing better than trading a day stuck in traffic for some time swimming, fishing, and camping in beautiful surroundings. Just around 45 miles east of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and 55 miles west of Manhattan is a lakefront New Jersey park with lots of activities to help you refresh and renew. Located in the town of Lebanon, Round Valley Recreation Area is centered around the 2,350-acre Round Valley Reservoir. The park features trails to hike, a designated area for swimming, opportunities for boating and fishing, and hike-in/boat-in campsites to enjoy.

This popular destination has a 4.4-star rating on Google Maps, with one reviewer calling it "one of the best" lake beaches in New Jersey. "Overall it's a beautiful place to spend time with family and friends during summer." However, the park can be busy during the summer months, so make sure to get there early. It closes to visitors after reaching peak capacity.

While Round Valley is open year-round, you only have to pay a fee when visiting between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day. Note that while the weekday fees during that time are just $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents, they're double that, respectively, on weekends and holidays. Walk-ins and cyclists pay $2, regardless of residency. Additionally, while the swimming and camping areas are seasonal, winter visitors can do some cross-country skiing or sledding when there is snow on the ground.