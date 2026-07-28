Between Traverse City And Mackinac Island Is A Peaceful Village With A Charming Downtown And Outdoor Fun
A visit to Michigan is just one of those experiences you need to cross off your bucket list. From dazzling lakeshores to idyllic woodlands where scenic wanderings await, the Wolverine State beckons for all kinds of adventure. While the Great Lakes are one of Michigan's biggest draws, a scattering of inland lakes in the northwestern swath of the Lower Peninsula often goes overlooked — the Chain of Lakes. If you ever find yourself driving along the winding highways of this densely forested region, you might end up in a charming village called Central Lake. Clinging to the verdant shores of Intermediate Lake, this petite Michigan hamlet is ideal for a quiet getaway.
As you make your way into the heart of the village, the overhanging branches of thick woodlands open up to reveal a patchwork of sturdy stone buildings and clapboard cottages. Wide, paved sidewalks beckon visitors to explore the small downtown on foot, where the weathered brick architecture surrounded by leafy foliage creates a calming atmosphere. Wander from shop to shop and grab a bite at the village tavern, or stroll down the shady lanes until you reach the sandy lake beach at Thurston Park. With a local headcount that barely reaches 1,000 residents, Central Lake is no doubt the definition of "peaceful."
Aside from lounging on the beach, Thurston Park beckons visitors to spend time in the great outdoors. Take a boat out across Intermediate Lake for a fun day on the water, or simply find a bench on the docks to soak up the waterfront panoramas. Keen campers can even spend the night by the lakeshore. Travelers over on Mackinac Island can hop on a ferry and then drive to Central Lake in just under two hours, while locals in Traverse City are less than an hour's drive away.
Friendly locals greet you in the charming downtown of Central Lake, Michigan
Though the quiet downtown district in Central Lake is certainly teeny tiny, visitors won't have a hard time finding things to do. As the village was first established back in the 1860s, much of the downtown architecture reflects this bygone era. Simple stucco trim and Italianate-style adornments can be seen on many of the brick facades, not to mention arched windows with open shutters. Striped awnings, outdoor seating, and colorful window displays add to the charming vibe.
While it might feel like there aren't many cars driving around, or even anybody walking down the streets, an encounter with the locals is sure to be friendly. Central Lake is one of those places where "everyone is greeted with a welcoming smile," says the village's official website. Make your way along downtown's Main Street to mingle with the amiable villagers at the local boutiques and eateries. Drawing attention with a vibrant red facade is Bachmann's Store, where the proprietor "[treats you] like an old friend," according to a previous visitor. The shelves are packed with everything from books and children's toys to vintage candies like taffy and jawbreakers.
Right across the street is Fudgees, a quaint shack serving tasty homemade ice cream. Grab a few scoops or even a piece of fudge and sit on the benches out front to soak up the small-town atmosphere. For a proper meal, head to Central Lake Tavern just up the street, where you will find "good food, fast service, [and] friendly staff," according to a previous customer. Tuck into burgers and fries with a side of onion rings to refuel for your next adventures. Only a 10-minute drive south of town is Bellaire, another little village with serene waters and outdoor adventure.
Have fun in the outdoors around Central Lake, Michigan
In a tiny village on the edge of a calm lake, outdoor enthusiasts will be able to spend the entire day in the embrace of nature. Only a short walk from Main Street is Thurston Park, where both families with children and solo travelers can have a good time. Bring a book to read as you lounge on the sand, while tiny tots can run around the nearby playground. Take a relaxing stroll along the paved footpaths meandering through the park's grassy lawns to enjoy the waterfront scenery. Dense trees framing the shoreline stretch to the horizon, and you will no doubt see swans and other shorebirds roaming across the water.
From the docks, anyone with a boat can launch across the water, while paddlers can also bring their kayaks and canoes to explore the lake's forested landscape. On sunny days, the lake is a dazzling shade of blue, while the autumn season brings golden foliage to the waterfront. Anglers should bring rods and tackle to try their luck reeling in a few fish.
As evening falls, retreat to the park's spacious, tree-shaded campsites, which come equipped with fire pits and picnic tables. Pitch a tent or park your motorhomes and set up lawn chairs around the flames to enjoy the sunset views across the lakeshore. "This is my favorite campground of all time," says a previous camper. Travelers who prefer sleeping in a proper bed can book a room at the BW Boutique Hotel, a vacation rental cottage surrounded by shady trees. Find more waterfront fun just 30 minutes away in Charlevoix, an underrated Michigan beach town situated between three lakes. You could also head to Gaylord, an adventurous city with a lively downtown, Swiss-inspired architecture, and outdoor activities.