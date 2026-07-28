Between Traverse City And Mackinac Island Is A Peaceful Village With A Charming Downtown And Outdoor Fun

A visit to Michigan is just one of those experiences you need to cross off your bucket list. From dazzling lakeshores to idyllic woodlands where scenic wanderings await, the Wolverine State beckons for all kinds of adventure. While the Great Lakes are one of Michigan's biggest draws, a scattering of inland lakes in the northwestern swath of the Lower Peninsula often goes overlooked — the Chain of Lakes. If you ever find yourself driving along the winding highways of this densely forested region, you might end up in a charming village called Central Lake. Clinging to the verdant shores of Intermediate Lake, this petite Michigan hamlet is ideal for a quiet getaway.

As you make your way into the heart of the village, the overhanging branches of thick woodlands open up to reveal a patchwork of sturdy stone buildings and clapboard cottages. Wide, paved sidewalks beckon visitors to explore the small downtown on foot, where the weathered brick architecture surrounded by leafy foliage creates a calming atmosphere. Wander from shop to shop and grab a bite at the village tavern, or stroll down the shady lanes until you reach the sandy lake beach at Thurston Park. With a local headcount that barely reaches 1,000 residents, Central Lake is no doubt the definition of "peaceful."

Aside from lounging on the beach, Thurston Park beckons visitors to spend time in the great outdoors. Take a boat out across Intermediate Lake for a fun day on the water, or simply find a bench on the docks to soak up the waterfront panoramas. Keen campers can even spend the night by the lakeshore. Travelers over on Mackinac Island can hop on a ferry and then drive to Central Lake in just under two hours, while locals in Traverse City are less than an hour's drive away.