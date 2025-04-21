Nestled On Northern Michigan's Chain Of Lakes Is A Little Village With Serene Waters And Outdoor Adventure

"The Mitten" refers to the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, and anyone who has looked at a map of the state will immediately understand why the descriptor is accurate. The Lower Peninsula does, in fact, look like a mitten that has been etched along the coasts of Lakes Michigan, Huron, and Erie. Today, we'll be exploring the "Tip of the Mitt," a lovely area in the northern section of the Lower Peninsula that contains beautiful places like Bellaire, a village that combines serene waters and outdoor adventure with local Michigan flair.

Part of a region known as the Chain of Lakes, an interconnected series of lakes and rivers that contribute to the Italy-like vibe of this slice of Michigan countryside, Bellaire is a small village that packs a wallop in terms of what it offers. Established as a humble community in the late 1800s, the village today boasts several great restaurants, bed and breakfasts, several golf courses, beaches, and enough downtown charm to suit anyone's needs.

While Bellaire is home to the Antrim County Airport, the facility's small size is really only suitable for charters or local planes. You'd be better off heading into Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, the regional hub that connects with 20 cities across the U.S. At under an hour's drive to Bellaire, it's a far more convenient option than driving the four hours from Detroit or the three hours from Lansing.