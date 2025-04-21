Nestled On Northern Michigan's Chain Of Lakes Is A Little Village With Serene Waters And Outdoor Adventure
"The Mitten" refers to the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, and anyone who has looked at a map of the state will immediately understand why the descriptor is accurate. The Lower Peninsula does, in fact, look like a mitten that has been etched along the coasts of Lakes Michigan, Huron, and Erie. Today, we'll be exploring the "Tip of the Mitt," a lovely area in the northern section of the Lower Peninsula that contains beautiful places like Bellaire, a village that combines serene waters and outdoor adventure with local Michigan flair.
Part of a region known as the Chain of Lakes, an interconnected series of lakes and rivers that contribute to the Italy-like vibe of this slice of Michigan countryside, Bellaire is a small village that packs a wallop in terms of what it offers. Established as a humble community in the late 1800s, the village today boasts several great restaurants, bed and breakfasts, several golf courses, beaches, and enough downtown charm to suit anyone's needs.
While Bellaire is home to the Antrim County Airport, the facility's small size is really only suitable for charters or local planes. You'd be better off heading into Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, the regional hub that connects with 20 cities across the U.S. At under an hour's drive to Bellaire, it's a far more convenient option than driving the four hours from Detroit or the three hours from Lansing.
Experience Bellaire's beautiful waters
As the only state in the country with three definitive coasts, Michigan is at no loss when it comes to wonderful coastal communities. Locations like Traverse City, Bellaire's neighbor, are popular shopping paradises thanks to their combination of unique stores and lakefront scenery. As part of the Chain of Lakes Region, Bellaire is also home to some truly special bodies of water that just beg to be explored.
The nearest is Lake Bellaire; at 95 feet, it is one of the area's deeper inland lakes. Surrounded by wetlands, woods, and small creeks, the lake is an important location for ecological preservation. However, one can still have fun in its waters. Notewares Landing Beach and Miley's Beach are both small, public access beaches that are shallow enough to swim in safely. Boats are welcome on the lake, and the crystal-clear waters make for excellent lake fishing for various species, including perch, trout, and walleye. Fly fishing anglers will also love nearby Cedar River, a popular waterway that offers its own truly excellent fishing experience.
Of course, no visit to Bellaire would be complete without checking out Michigan's self-proclaimed Caribbean paradise: Torch Lake. With waters even clearer and deeper than Lake Bellaire, Torch Lake is an incredibly popular spot that is excellent for swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, waterskiing, and snorkeling. It's one of those can't-miss destinations you have to experience in order to truly appreciate.
More outdoor adventures in Bellaire
We'd be remiss if we didn't mention Bellaire's golfing opportunities. With seven different courses to choose from, golfers have their work cut out for them when it comes to which course to play. Shanty Creek Resort houses five of these courses, with the other two independent ones being The Chief Golf Course and Bellaire Centennial Golf Club. All of the courses come with some outstanding scenery of the surrounding hills and lakes, and after your game, you can swing by Short's Brewing Company or Mammoth Distillery for some refreshment.
If you're one for hiking, Bellaire offers some great options to take in the scenery of the Tip of the Mitt. Glacial Hills Pathway and Nature Area is a 765-acre preserve with over 30 miles of trails. The beautiful hardwood forest is home to over 100 different species of birds, making it an excellent destination for anyone who loves a spot of birdwatching. The trails here are easy going for anyone looking to hike or bike in the summer or ski in the winter.
Another great spot for hiking and fishing is the 266-acre Cedar River Natural Area. A combination of wetlands and river frontage, the natural area is located within village limits. This woodland area offers easy access to the nearby restaurants and shops of downtown Bellaire. Overall, if you want a "Pure Michigan vacation, this is the place you have to check out.