Between Omaha And Sioux Falls Is Iowa's City With River Views, Historic Charm, And Outdoor Fun

For most travelers, the state of Iowa might not be a destination on the radar at all — but it certainly should be. From scenic byways weaving through untouched wilderness to quaint villages with quirky museums, Iowa is rife with hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you make your way across the prairies to the westernmost frontier of the Hawkeye State, you will find a tiny town called Hawarden. Clinging to the banks of the Big Sioux River right along the border with South Dakota, this rural hamlet is full of surprises.

Wander through the quiet downtown for a step back in time. Shady trees tower above rustic stone warehouses and brick storefronts, featuring architecture that echoes an earlier century. Back in the 1870s, Hawarden flourished as a station town established along the tracks of the Northwestern Railroad. A nearby village, Calliope, which had once been the county seat, eventually became abandoned as its population relocated to Hawarden instead. Though the railway tracks running through town seem quiet today, it's not hard to imagine the whistle of steam locomotives that must once have chugged across the Iowan countryside. What's more, history fiends can spend the day reliving the past at Calliope Village, a reconstruction of the bygone 19th-century settlement.

Meanwhile, nature enthusiasts will find scenic landscapes all around. Take a drive across the Big Sioux River for a glimpse of the rusty old railway truss spanning the calm waters against a backdrop of leafy trees. Bask in more riverfront views at Oak Grove Park, where fishing and woodland hikes await, or paddle around a tranquil lake and spend the night camping at Big Sioux Recreation Area. Travelers in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, can drive to Hawarden in about an hour, while Nebraska locals in Omaha are roughly two hours away.