Between Omaha And Sioux Falls Is Iowa's City With River Views, Historic Charm, And Outdoor Fun
For most travelers, the state of Iowa might not be a destination on the radar at all — but it certainly should be. From scenic byways weaving through untouched wilderness to quaint villages with quirky museums, Iowa is rife with hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you make your way across the prairies to the westernmost frontier of the Hawkeye State, you will find a tiny town called Hawarden. Clinging to the banks of the Big Sioux River right along the border with South Dakota, this rural hamlet is full of surprises.
Wander through the quiet downtown for a step back in time. Shady trees tower above rustic stone warehouses and brick storefronts, featuring architecture that echoes an earlier century. Back in the 1870s, Hawarden flourished as a station town established along the tracks of the Northwestern Railroad. A nearby village, Calliope, which had once been the county seat, eventually became abandoned as its population relocated to Hawarden instead. Though the railway tracks running through town seem quiet today, it's not hard to imagine the whistle of steam locomotives that must once have chugged across the Iowan countryside. What's more, history fiends can spend the day reliving the past at Calliope Village, a reconstruction of the bygone 19th-century settlement.
Meanwhile, nature enthusiasts will find scenic landscapes all around. Take a drive across the Big Sioux River for a glimpse of the rusty old railway truss spanning the calm waters against a backdrop of leafy trees. Bask in more riverfront views at Oak Grove Park, where fishing and woodland hikes await, or paddle around a tranquil lake and spend the night camping at Big Sioux Recreation Area. Travelers in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, can drive to Hawarden in about an hour, while Nebraska locals in Omaha are roughly two hours away.
Step back into history at Calliope Village, and explore downtown Hawarden, Iowa
If you're a fan of exploring the past, then make sure to stop by Calliope Village while you're in Hawarden. Comprised of reconstructed buildings, this open-air museum offers history buffs the chance to experience "how things were in the 'days of ole,'" according to a previous visitor. Spread across a manicured lawn on the same footprint as the original settlement, a quaint signpost and narrow brick footpaths mark the entrance to Calliope Village. Standing proudly amidst towering, leafy trees is the restored stagecoach depot, a white clapboard cottage that dates back to the 1880s and is the village's only remaining original structure.
Follow the footpaths to make your way through the rustic hamlet, where more log cabins, a two-story manor featuring an elegant porch, and even a tiny church with a cupola and spire set a picturesque scene. Other recreated businesses include a barbershop, dentist's office, and county jailhouse. Wander behind the stagecoach depot to snap photos in front of the bright red barn, then cross the railroad tracks to poke around even more of the village's dwellings, where you can even buy candy at the Calliope Store. The village site is only open on Sundays during the summertime.
After wandering around Calliope Village, head into Hawarden's downtown for something to eat. Grab burgers or a grilled cheese sandwich amidst a cozy atmosphere at the Central Cafe, a popular local joint. Frothy milkshakes and caramel-drizzled sundaes can be found at Route 10 Drive-In, another favorite among the locals, especially since the checkered floors and red metal tables create an old-school vibe. Next, explore more unique Iowa locales over in Orange City, which celebrates its Dutch heritage and spectacular tulip fields every year.
River views and outdoor adventures around Hawarden, Iowa
For the nature enthusiasts, Hawarden's sprawling wilderness awaits exploration. Spend the day basking in tranquil river views at Oak Grove Park, just a 12-minute drive from town. Also incorporating Big Sioux Park, the two parks are merged into a vast expanse of woodlands stretching out around the floodplains of the Big Sioux River. Pavilions and picnic tables with fire pits dotted along the tree-shaded riverbanks offer plenty of scenic spots to soak up the waterfront view while grilling up a snack.
Hikers can take a relaxed walk along the grassy trails weaving through the trees, which crest gentle hills that offer sweeping vistas of the river landscape. Venture deeper into the pastoral woodlands where you will find craggy rock formations between the towering canopies, a perfect spot for younger explorers to climb around and play. Meanwhile, anglers can bring their rods to set up a spot along the riverbanks. Tufty shrubbery and leafy trees framing the edge of the water create a peaceful backdrop for reeling in a fresh catch. Paddlers can rent kayaks and canoes to spend the day exploring the river's winding bends and forested scenery.
Closer to town is Big Sioux Recreation Area, where a calm pond also invites paddlers to hop in the water. Birdwatchers should keep an eye out for shorebirds wading in the shallows or perched up in the trees, and you might even see a few turtles. Keen campers can pitch a tent or park their motorhomes at the campground, or rent log cabins for a more upscale overnight experience. Find more outdoor fun about two hours across the state line in Niobrara State Park, Nebraska's unsung destination for camping, hiking, and fishing. From there, visit the actual town of Niobrara, known as Nebraska's underrated "Everglades."