Nebraska's Underrated 'Everglades' Is A Little Town That Packs A Punch Of Unique Outdoor Beauty
Tucked far away from the densely populated streets of Lincoln and Omaha sits the small town of Niobrara. About as far north as you can go before tipping over into South Dakota, the rural village is home to less than 400 people. Don't expect to find heaps of restaurants or upscale shopping here, with the charming town offering little more than a general store and a few modest hotels. But what it lacks in amenities, it makes up for in natural beauty, as it's adjacent to the expansive wetlands of the Niobrara State Park.
Niobrara earned its nickname of the "Nebraska Everglades" thanks to this sprawling region of rivers, creeks, and marshlands. The state park is part of the historic Lewis and Clark Trail, with the Missouri River surging through its northern border. That makes for a stark contrast from the cornfields consuming most of Nebraska's landscape, and it's an ideal way to get out and enjoy some of the best scenery the Great Plains has to offer.
Get in tune with nature at Niobrara State Park
When you realize that Niobrara State Park sits on both the Missouri River and Niobrara River (the latter of which is among the best Midwest rivers for tubing), it's obvious why the park is an aquatic paradise. For some of the best views in the park, head to the Niobrara Northern Loop, which runs along the Missouri River and its sparkling waters. It also leads to a washed-out bridge — a great spot for a photoshoot that combines natural beauty with the bridge's striking architecture.
Deer Creek Trail, meanwhile, is centrally located in the park. Here, you'll find prairies and forests that are more like what you'd expect from a Nebraskan landscape. It's relatively easy at under 3 miles, though some parts of the trail can be difficult to follow. Be sure to load an updated map to your phone to stay on the right path.
Since the town of Niobrara is light on accommodations, consider camping at Niobrara State Park. Alongside tent and RV sites, you can also reserve cabins. Sites are scattered throughout the northern and southern sections of the park, and most are fairly close to hiking trails. Several sites with electrical hookups are positioned along the Niobrara River, so give them a look if you want to be as close to the water as possible.
Cruise down the Outlaw Trail Scenic Byway
Although the town of Niobrara doesn't have any attractions like the beloved Sunken Gardens in Lincoln, it's a great spot to jump on the Outlaw Trail Scenic Byway. The road (officially named Nebraska Highway 12) spans from Valentine in the west to South Sioux City in the east. If you're starting in Niobrara, head west, and you'll reach Valentine — another charming town home to the first International Quiet Trail in North America. Drive south from Valentine, and you'll hit Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, ideal for camping, boating, and stargazing.
Further east from Niobrara on Highway 12, you'll find plenty of worthwhile roadside attractions as you journey toward South Sioux City. Crofton is a great place for hiking and mountain biking, the Missouri National Recreation River is just north of Wynot, and Ponca is the fourth oldest town in Nebraska, making for a historically significant pitstop. Finish your drive by rolling into South Sioux City and strolling through Crystal Cove Park to enjoy its peaceful lake. To keep racking up miles on your car, take the long trek out to this secret windswept highway that'll roll you through the Sandhills of Nebraska.