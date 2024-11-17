Nebraska's Underrated 'Everglades' Is A Little Town That Packs A Punch Of Unique Outdoor Beauty

When you realize that Niobrara State Park sits on both the Missouri River and Niobrara River (the latter of which is among the best Midwest rivers for tubing), it's obvious why the park is an aquatic paradise. For some of the best views in the park, head to the Niobrara Northern Loop, which runs along the Missouri River and its sparkling waters. It also leads to a washed-out bridge — a great spot for a photoshoot that combines natural beauty with the bridge's striking architecture.

Deer Creek Trail, meanwhile, is centrally located in the park. Here, you'll find prairies and forests that are more like what you'd expect from a Nebraskan landscape. It's relatively easy at under 3 miles, though some parts of the trail can be difficult to follow. Be sure to load an updated map to your phone to stay on the right path.

Since the town of Niobrara is light on accommodations, consider camping at Niobrara State Park. Alongside tent and RV sites, you can also reserve cabins. Sites are scattered throughout the northern and southern sections of the park, and most are fairly close to hiking trails. Several sites with electrical hookups are positioned along the Niobrara River, so give them a look if you want to be as close to the water as possible.

