This Ambitious, Wildly Scenic Trail Will Span The Entire State Of Vermont Connecting Cozy Huts And Scenic Towns

You could probably make the claim that Vermont is the bikepacking capital of the Northeast U.S., and not hurt anyone's feelings. New England is rich in cycling routes and campgrounds, but Vermont boasts certain advantages to the bikepacking set. More than half of the roads here are unpaved; they're composed of either gravel or "graded earth," which appeals to backcountry riders with thick tires. The state is home to the VTXL, a 302-mile bicycle route composed almost entirely of backroads; riders who attempt it have to climb 30,600 feet over the course of their journey. Vermont is also friendly to campers of all stripes, with dozens of free shelters and dispersed camping widely permitted in state forests.

Yet the Velomont project has really upped the ante: When completed, this trail system is intended to stretch 485 miles. You could theoretically hop on a mountain bike in Readsboro — on the Massachusetts line — and pedal a continuous, meandering route across the entire state. The endpoint would be Derby, a town on the international border with Canada. A portmanteau of "velo" (French for bicycle) and "Vermont," the Velomont is a (literally) groundbreaking concept. The largely single-track route could potentially conserve 214,000 acres of land.

While Vermont already has lots of mountain biking trails, including 4 all-downhill resorts, the Velomont would also treat travelers to its own "hut" system. This is a necessary ingredient, of course; rustic camping is part of what transforms "bike touring" into "bikepacking." Similar to these free, cozy hiker huts along Canada's spectacular Sunshine Coast Trail, the Velomont promises to incorporate 30 different huts and 5 hostels in local towns.