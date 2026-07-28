This Ambitious, Wildly Scenic Trail Will Span The Entire State Of Vermont Connecting Cozy Huts And Scenic Towns
You could probably make the claim that Vermont is the bikepacking capital of the Northeast U.S., and not hurt anyone's feelings. New England is rich in cycling routes and campgrounds, but Vermont boasts certain advantages to the bikepacking set. More than half of the roads here are unpaved; they're composed of either gravel or "graded earth," which appeals to backcountry riders with thick tires. The state is home to the VTXL, a 302-mile bicycle route composed almost entirely of backroads; riders who attempt it have to climb 30,600 feet over the course of their journey. Vermont is also friendly to campers of all stripes, with dozens of free shelters and dispersed camping widely permitted in state forests.
Yet the Velomont project has really upped the ante: When completed, this trail system is intended to stretch 485 miles. You could theoretically hop on a mountain bike in Readsboro — on the Massachusetts line — and pedal a continuous, meandering route across the entire state. The endpoint would be Derby, a town on the international border with Canada. A portmanteau of "velo" (French for bicycle) and "Vermont," the Velomont is a (literally) groundbreaking concept. The largely single-track route could potentially conserve 214,000 acres of land.
While Vermont already has lots of mountain biking trails, including 4 all-downhill resorts, the Velomont would also treat travelers to its own "hut" system. This is a necessary ingredient, of course; rustic camping is part of what transforms "bike touring" into "bikepacking." Similar to these free, cozy hiker huts along Canada's spectacular Sunshine Coast Trail, the Velomont promises to incorporate 30 different huts and 5 hostels in local towns.
The Velomont's slow and steady progress
The Velomont is an ambitious collaboration between two different organizations: Vermont Huts & Trails, a nonprofit that has promoted outdoor exploration for just over a decade, and the Vermont Mountain Bike Association (VMBA), a statewide cycling advocacy group with 28 chapters and more than 9,000 active members. Mountain biking has exploded since the latter organization was founded in 1997, and today it is well known as one of the 12 best things to do on a getaway to Vermont. Vermont Huts & Trail already maintains 19 diverse and cozy huts, from modernist cabins to traditional yurts. The Velomont will provide a unified travel route for bikepackers who want to keep riding for days on end, using two wheels to explore the most rural state in the U.S.
But don't gear up just yet: The Velomont will take years to complete, and the exact timetable isn't yet known. The project gained major ground when 100 miles were approved for inclusion in November, 2025, raising the total count of confirmed miles to 200. This was exciting news, but Vermont Huts & Trails expects this section — which is less than half of the full route — to require about 10 years to design and build. Single track may look like a simple dirt line, but the Velomont's construction is a multi-step process that will require an estimated 330 laborers. The fundraising alone will be an ongoing effort.
The Velomont is just one of several massive bikepacking networks taking root across the country. For example, the planned Utah Trail Network will act as a sort of "freeway system" for bikers. As statewide trails gain traction, it's easy to imagine a groundswell of support (and financing). Let's hope the Velomont keeps the momentum going.