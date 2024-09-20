The 12 Best Things To Do On Your Fall Getaway To Vermont, According To Research
As the only landlocked New England state, Vermont doesn't rely on pristine beaches or coastal villages to draw in roughly 13 million tourists every year. Instead, Vermont relies on its landscape, cozy small towns, and exceptional culture to attract a crowd. After all, when people think of Vermont they think rolling hills, green mountains, charming villages, great food, and, of course, the most iconic autumn images.
There's a reason so many Hallmark movies are set in Vermont. It is the quintessence of rural New England, packing quirkiness, charm, and fun into a skinny profile less than 10,000 square miles in size. You cannot experience true autumn in New England without a visit to Vermont. Its verdant hills come alive with color as the air begins to chill and the promise of the skiing season draws ever closer.
Despite its small size, there is plenty to do for every type of tourist in Vermont. Based on our research, including my own experiences as a lifelong New Englander, we've created a list that features everything that's great about fall in Vermont and appeals to every type of traveler. Whether you're a quaint and cozy shopper or a rugged outdoorsman, the peak foliage, apple cider, hiking trails, and local charm make Vermont one of the best destinations in the county to enjoy a fall getaway.
Drive the 100
The Blue Ridge Parkway may be America's favorite fall drive, but if you're looking for the best scenic fall drive in all of New England, you need to check out Vermont's Route 100. Known colloquially as "The 100," this route trumps all others in terms of just how much Vermont is packed into a single road. This road literally takes drivers from tip to toe, or vice versa. Running the entire length of Vermont, it starts at the Massachusetts border and ends at the intersection of Route 105 in Newport.
Regardless of where you begin or end, the 100 takes drivers through some of the most beautiful areas in the state. The landscape will change steadily from streams, hills, and farmers fields, to tall green mountains alive with fall color. Some of the state's most famous ski areas, including Mount Snow and Killington Resort, are on this route.
The villages are another part of why the 100 is so special. If you want to get a taste of Vermont's unique character, stop at the Vermont Country Store in Weston. Self-proclaimed "Purveyors of the Practical and Hard to Find", the store offers an array of vintage gifts and housewares, including candies. Or simply pack a lunch for a fall picnic at any number of scenic viewpoints, and enjoy the splendor of the mountain ranges before you. It's best to take this route slowly over several days in order to get the most out of your trip.
Experience the Mad River Valley
If there is one extended stop we recommend you make along The 100, it's the Mad River Valley. Described by Yankee Magazine as the Vermont region that really turns up the fall color, the Mad River Valley is a must visit for anyone who wants to enjoy peak New England foliage. Just an hour's drive north of Woodstock, New England's most beautiful town, the Mad River Valley is tucked deep into the Green Mountains and contains enough rural Vermont charm to entice any traveler.
Maples are the trees Vermont is most known for. These trees turn vibrant shades of red, orange, and yellow in the fall, and you can see them virtually everywhere you look in the Mad River Valley. The hillsides are covered with them, and you can catch some of the best foliage views in the area by taking ski lifts to the top of the local resort areas Sugarbush and Mad River Glen.
Be sure to take your time when exploring the Mad River Valley. There's no reason to rush. Stop for a day in the quaint villages of Waitsfield and Warren, both of which have plenty of places to stay, eat, drink, and shop. Along the river itself, the mountains rise up on either side and cast red and gold light over the cold flowing water. For our money, this is one of the best places to see Vermont come alive with fall color.
Hike Vermont's mountains and trails
Vermont is not defined by cities, but by landscape. Yes, visitors come to Vermont to see quiet New England mountain villages, but also its postcard-worthy natural beauty. And there is no better way to experience this natural beauty than by taking a hike.
Trails in Vermont that are friendly for every level of hiker. However, if you want the absolute best fall views, you should consider hiking one of Vermont's 4,000 footers. Mount Mansfield stands as Vermont's tallest peak with an elevation of 4,395 feet. Views from the summit stretch for miles, including Lake Champlain, New York's Adirondacks, and Mount Washington in neighboring New Hampshire – New England's highest and most dangerous peak. Other Vermont 4,000 footers to consider are Camel's Hump and Mount Abraham.
Vermont is also an excellent place for thru-hiking. The iconic Long Trail stretches for 272 miles and, like Vermont Route 100, stretches the length of the state. Generally taking about a month to hike completely, thru-hikers get to enjoy the Vermont forests that make up 70% of the state. Those just looking for a day hike will find plenty of sections on the Long Trail that can be easily walked. However, regardless of where you decide to hike, you're bound to see some of that famous Vermont color.
The Battenkill River is a fly fisherman's paradise
New England is crisscrossed with thousands of waterways, making it an ideal destination for those looking to try their hand at fly fishing. Different from spin fishing in its casting, line material, and presentation of bait, fly fishing is a sport beloved across generations. Vermont, with its cold water and quiet rivers, is a very special place to go fly fishing.
The Battenkill River in western Vermont holds the distinction of being the only river in the state where brown trout spawn natively. This presents a unique challenge for anglers, because the diets of these wild fish are vastly different from those raised in a hatchery. Fishing there is therefore more of a challenge, and the promise of catching one has brought people from all over, including yours truly, to the Battenkill.
It's perhaps no surprise that Vermont is the home of iconic outdoor brand, Orvis, and the American Museum of Fly Fishing. In fact the museum and the Orvis flagship store are literally right next door to each other. Even if you've never made a cast before, Vermont is a perfect place to start. Orvis offers classes, and there are local guides throughout the state who will gladly take you out on the water for a day and teach you to fly fish.
Bike through Green Mountain trails
If you've just bought yourself a new set of wheels or are looking for a reason to wipe the dust off that bike that's been sitting in the garage, there is no better place in all of New England for fall mountain biking than Vermont. Mountain bikers have been flocking to the Green Mountains for decades, creating regional chapters, cutting trails, and making the state a haven for those crazy enough to bike through the woods at top speed.
There are over 1,400 miles of trails in Vermont. For context, that's roughly the distance from Vermont's capital of Montpelier (the East Coast city with a French aesthetic), to Orlando, Florida. Even those who have been biking Vermont for years haven't yet been able to bike all of the trails in the state. Kingdom Trails in the Northeast Kingdom is a popular network that caters to every level of mountain biker, from beginner to extreme.
Other popular trail networks include Perry Hill, Millstone Trails, Cady Hill Forest, and Pine Hill Park. Ski resorts will even let bikers down the mountain before they start filling the slopes with snow. If you can imagine the blur of red and orange as you zoom down a wooded trail and feel the crisp autumn air in your face, that is the pleasure of mountain biking in Vermont.
It's not a stay in Vermont without a night at an inn
If the iconic '80s sitcom "Newhart" taught us anything, it's that everyone loves a stay in a Vermont inn. There is something about an inn or B&B in Vermont that can't really be captured elsewhere. Perhaps it's the quaint, New England village spirit, or the coziness that comes with a warm hearth and friendly company. Either way, Vermont does inns and does them well.
The size and luxury available when it comes to inns in Vermont are endless. The Trapp Family Lodge (yes, those Trapps) in Stowe is a must-see location thanks to its connection to "The Sound of Music." Its Austrian-inspired style, vast size, amazing amenities, and views of the surrounding mountains are simply iconic. Other famous spots include the Grafton Inn, Waitsfield Inn, and the Waybury Inn, which "Newhart" fans will recognize as the exterior for The Stratford Inn from the show.
Regardless of your budget, you will be able to find an inn that fits your preferences and make you feel pampered.
Visit the largest corn maze in New England
The Northeast Kingdom of Vermont has a legendary reputation. Along with picturesque Grand Isle, the Northeast Kingdom is one of Vermont's most rural areas. Roughly 2,000 square miles of virtually untouched wilderness, the Northeast Kingdom is dotted with farms, lakes, mountains, hill towns, and plenty of natural scenery for everyone to enjoy. It'd be a great place to take your family for a fall getaway. While you're up there, why not check out the largest maze in all of New England? Largest corn maze that is.
The Great Vermont Maze, located in the small town of Danville, is an awesome place for a family afternoon adventure. They offer multiple activities, including a goat petting zoo, barnyard golf, and a small play area for kids. The main attraction is the Big Maze, 24 acres of twisting trails, bridges, and even an underground tunnel. The site estimates it takes two to three hours to complete.
For those not looking to spend their entire afternoon navigating a corn hedge, there is the smaller Scenic Maze that includes directions to get you from one end of the maze to the other. There is also an indoor black light maze, and a journey stone quest specifically aimed at kids. Collect all the stones in the different mazes, and you get a reward.
Sip your way along a beer trail
If the Great Vermont Maze is for kids, the connecting maze of beer trails linked throughout the state is Vermont's adult playground. One thing Vermont has become particularly known for over the last few decades is the craft beer and hard cider market that has cropped up in virtually every corner of the state. The craft beer trend really took off here. According to the 2022 Annual Report of the Brewers Association, Vermont has the highest number of craft breweries per capita in the entire United States. Names like The Alchemist, Lost Nation Brewing, and Otter Creek Brewing are familiar across the nation.
If you're into craft brews, you might want to take a weekend in the fall to tour one of the state's many beer trails. Compiled by the Vermont Brewers Association, there are trails for every section of the state. So no matter where you plan on taking your fall getaway, there are bound to be some excellent breweries nearby for you to enjoy.
For the hard cider lovers, there's also an unofficial Vermont Cider Trail that includes Champlain Orchards, Stowe Cider Co., and Citizen Cider. Pick up a few cans of your favorite fermented beverage, grab a pizza to go, and have a picnic along one of these wonderfully scenic trails. Just be sure to drink responsibly.
Stow away in Stowe
The village of Stowe is perhaps Vermont's most iconic mountain town. With its Main Street dotted with brick and mortar shops, 19th-century homes, and white steepled churches, Stowe makes for an idealized New England image. Thanks to its location smack in the middle of the state, it offers 360-degree views of the surrounding Green Mountains, which could also accurately be called the Red or Orange Mountains thanks to their color in the fall.
Vermont's reputation as an outdoor lover's paradise is alive and well in Stowe. The surrounding area boasts some of the best hiking – including the Stowe Pinnacle Hike — paddling, and fishing around. Take a guided fall tour with a local fly fishing guide, or hop in a canoe with a professional guide and see the area from a different vantage point. There are also nearby zip lines at ArborTrek Canopy Adventures, which have been rated among the best in the U.S. by USA Today.
On the more cultured side of things, Stowe offers a number of museums and art galleries. Fans of winter sports will particularly enjoy the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum showcasing the state's long history of winter recreation. The abundant restaurants, breweries, and craft eateries make Stowe one Vermont destination you shouldn't pass up at any time of year.
Take your pick of apple orchards
Apples are a New England specialty. Some of the most scenic areas of the region are rolling hills of orchards, so you won't be short of places to go apple picking when you visit Vermont. There are several locations that offer apples, as well as other fall blooming fruits and plenty of activities to enjoy.
One place you should definitely visit to get the full Vermont apple orchard experience is Scott Farm Orchard. This orchard isn't too far from where I live in southern New Hampshire, and it's always worth my time to drive over and visit. One of the most historic locations in all Vermont, the farm dates back to 1791 and is home to over 130 heirloom variety apples, all ecologically grown with the best organic practices.
From a purely scenic note, Scott Farm Orchard is hard to beat. The neat rows of apple trees look out across rolling hills and quiet farm fields. The pick your own season runs from 10 am to 6 pm daily until the season is finished in October. The adjoining marketplace and cafe make it a great stop on your way up farther north. Vermont Tree Fruit Growers has a registry that you can reference for other orchard locations in the state.
Cheese is a Vermont tradition
Dairy is one of Vermont's primary agricultural products. The rolling hills and soft fields are perfect for grazing cattle, and the state's dairy farmers hold a place of honor among citizens. As such, Vermont is very fond of cheese, and is one of the best places in the U.S. to find authentic, farmstead cheeses.
Though Cabot Creamery may be the name everyone associates with Vermont cheese, there are over 45 small scale producers that have turned the state into a destination for unique fromage. Farmstead cheese derives its flavor from the location where it is produced. This means that you won't find a cheese like it anywhere else in Vermont, or indeed the entire world. This uniqueness is part of the charm.
Fall is an ideal time of year to hunt for cheese, as its sharp, bold flavors pair perfectly with the cooler weather and seasonal brews. Use the Vermont Cheese Trail as a guide to find places like Parrish Hill Creamery in Westminster, Crowley Cheese in Mount Holly, and Vermont Farmstead Cheese Co in South Woodstock.
Cross Vermont's iconic covered bridges
For many who have not yet visited Vermont, the only time they have ever seen a covered bridge is on television or on postcards. These pale in comparison to seeing the real thing. Covered bridges are an institution in northern New England. Designed out of necessity as a method of keeping snow from building up on the bridges and to keep the untreated wood from rotting, the covered bridges of Vermont serve as a symbol of the state's rural heritage.
One of the most iconic covered bridges in the entire state is the Cornish-Windsor Bridge. Connecting Vermont and New Hampshire via Connecticut River crossing, this covered bridge is the longest covered bridge in the U.S. and the longest two-lane covered bridge in the entire world. Its imposing structure could make other covered bridges seem insignificant by comparison, but that shouldn't keep you from seeking out other popular bridges, like the Pulp Mill Bridge in Weybridge, and Emily's Bridge in Stowe, which is said to be haunted.
There are so many more ways to enjoy yourself in Vermont for a fun fall getaway, but that list would be far too long. So stop reading and start packing, and get excited to head north to the Green Mountain state.
Methodology
Our choices for this list were based on research complied by the authors own personal experiences as a New England native and frequent visitor to Vermont, primary sources including websites for government, historical societies, travel/tourist boards, agricultural associations, and non-profit associations. Recommendations were also taken from blogs, and certain facts were verified via local and national newspapers including USA Today and the Burlington Free Press.