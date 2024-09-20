The 12 Best Things To Do On Your Fall Getaway To Vermont, According To Research

As the only landlocked New England state, Vermont doesn't rely on pristine beaches or coastal villages to draw in roughly 13 million tourists every year. Instead, Vermont relies on its landscape, cozy small towns, and exceptional culture to attract a crowd. After all, when people think of Vermont they think rolling hills, green mountains, charming villages, great food, and, of course, the most iconic autumn images.

Advertisement

There's a reason so many Hallmark movies are set in Vermont. It is the quintessence of rural New England, packing quirkiness, charm, and fun into a skinny profile less than 10,000 square miles in size. You cannot experience true autumn in New England without a visit to Vermont. Its verdant hills come alive with color as the air begins to chill and the promise of the skiing season draws ever closer.

Despite its small size, there is plenty to do for every type of tourist in Vermont. Based on our research, including my own experiences as a lifelong New Englander, we've created a list that features everything that's great about fall in Vermont and appeals to every type of traveler. Whether you're a quaint and cozy shopper or a rugged outdoorsman, the peak foliage, apple cider, hiking trails, and local charm make Vermont one of the best destinations in the county to enjoy a fall getaway.

Advertisement