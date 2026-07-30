Between Montreal And Sherbrooke Is Canada's City With Charming Downtown Shops, Restaurants, And Outdoor Fun
The next time you find yourself in the Canadian province of Quebec, look beyond the major metropolises of Montreal and Quebec City and venture instead to the vibrant city of Bromont. The home of Canada's National Cycling Centre and a hub for a variety of other sports and activities, Bromont is an outdoorsy person's dream. But you don't have to be a world-class athlete to enjoy it here; there's plenty going on to occupy everyone else, too: from a dynamic array of shops to tasty restaurants, Bromont is a well-rounded city that offers visitors a healthy dose of charm.
Getting here is easy: Bromont is about an hour's drive from Montreal, and the same time commitment via bus. It's also under an hour by car from the city of Sherbrooke. While there is a small airport in Sherbrooke, your best bet if you're flying in is to arrive at the major transit hub that is Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL), around 70 minutes away by car. Once you're in Bromont, you've got options when it comes to accommodation: the city boasts a variety of highly-rated hotels and bed-and-breakfasts as well as home rentals to choose from.
Tuck into good grub at Bromont's restaurants
For a picturesque wine bar and eatery with an outdoor patio, snag a table at Le Roux. Pop in for a well-curated glass of vin and some oysters or a cheese plate, or stay for dinner and opt for elevated classics like duck breast, beef or tuna tartare, pasta, pizza, and more. While this isn't the cheapest dinner option out there, one diner notes in a Google Review that a meal here is "worth the experience," with another diner corroborating that "this place has it all! Great service, great food, great hospitality!" Pro tip: don't miss the weekly specials at Le Roux — including 50% off all wine bottles on Wednesdays and 2-for-1 cocktails on Thursdays — which are valid alongside the purchase of a meal.
For a more affordable option, head to Brouemont – Microbrasserie & Restaurant. Bromont may not quite be Canada's Craft Beer Capital (that'd be Penticton, in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley), but Brouemont's owners Patrick and Diane have been brewing up their own beer, and serving up delectable eats, since 2004. From craft beer aficionados to visitors simply looking for an easygoing and mouthwatering meal, this is a place that caters to a variety of demographics and needs with its menu of hearty dishes like poutine, macaroni and cheese, burgers, steaks, salads, and more. Customers speak highly of this relaxed pub's cuisine and its ambiance, with one TripAdvisor reviewing noting its "warm service and amazing food."
Enjoy Bromont's shops and outdoor activities
If you're in a retail therapy kind of mood, you're in luck here: the heart of Bromont's downtown plays host to a variety of lovely independent shops. Start off at La Boutique Ema Rose, where you can shop for a range of decor and gift items, jewelry pieces, furniture, and more. Owner Joliane Bolduc explains that the boutique's goal is "to create a warm atmosphere and unique decor." And for stylish women's fashion, follow it up with a trip to Crinoline, a thoughtfully-curated boutique that stocks trend-forward apparel paired with well-regarded personalized customer service to help you find what you're looking for.
But whatever you do, you won't want to skip out on Bromont's myriad of opportunities for outdoor fun. Situated at the base of Mont Brome (hence the city's name), and built up alongside it with recreation as a major draw, Bromont is a popular holiday spot given its geographical stature as a paradise for snow-sport enthusiasts. If you're visiting in winter, make time to hit the slopes at Bromont Montagne, a powdery wonderland comprising 123 ski and snowboard runs for a spectrum of ability and experience levels, sprawled across seven mountainsides on a 450-acre property. Some runs are even lined with lights, enabling visitors the unusual chance to ski at night. (Just make sure you're aware of the unwritten rules to know before hopping on a ski lift for the first time — as well as the five hidden costs that can ruin your ski vacation budget — before you head out for your snowy adventures here in Bromont.)