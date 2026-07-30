Between Montreal And Sherbrooke Is Canada's City With Charming Downtown Shops, Restaurants, And Outdoor Fun

The next time you find yourself in the Canadian province of Quebec, look beyond the major metropolises of Montreal and Quebec City and venture instead to the vibrant city of Bromont. The home of Canada's National Cycling Centre and a hub for a variety of other sports and activities, Bromont is an outdoorsy person's dream. But you don't have to be a world-class athlete to enjoy it here; there's plenty going on to occupy everyone else, too: from a dynamic array of shops to tasty restaurants, Bromont is a well-rounded city that offers visitors a healthy dose of charm.

Getting here is easy: Bromont is about an hour's drive from Montreal, and the same time commitment via bus. It's also under an hour by car from the city of Sherbrooke. While there is a small airport in Sherbrooke, your best bet if you're flying in is to arrive at the major transit hub that is Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL), around 70 minutes away by car. Once you're in Bromont, you've got options when it comes to accommodation: the city boasts a variety of highly-rated hotels and bed-and-breakfasts as well as home rentals to choose from.