Canada's Craft Beer Capital Is An Thrilling City Between Two Lakes With A Lazy River For Floating And Sipping

Bodies of water are not the only reason for Penticton to be on the map. According to the city's website, it's home to eight craft breweries, two cideries, and three distilleries within walking distance of the city center. And that's not even mentioning the roughly 80 wineries in the greater Penticton area. No matter what you like to drink, you can knock back a few of them during your visit.

Most of the action is centered on the north end of the city, next to Okanagan Lake. This is the more "touristy" section of town, and it's home to multiple brewpubs, bars, restaurants, and lakefront parks. Four breweries are within walking distance of each other, including Yellow Dog, Cannery, Neighborhood, and Highway 97 Brewing. One thing to note is that the minimum drinking age in British Columbia is 19, so keep that in mind if you have any fresh adults in your travel crew.

Once you have a craft beer in hand, you'll likely want to sit on a beach to enjoy it. The city of Penticton allows alcohol consumption at its parks and beaches from noon to 9 p.m. all year round. Both lakes have gorgeous white sand beaches, although Skaha Lake Beach to the south tends to be slightly less crowded, especially during the summer. But you don't have to choose one or the other. Instead, you can rent or bring tubes and float down the river that connects them. It can take up to three hours to float the entire span, so you should bring a few drinks and other supplies to last the whole time. Alternatively, you can exit at the midpoint if you need a break from the sun.