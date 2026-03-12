Unwritten Rules To Know Before Hopping On A Ski Lift For The First Time

For the uninitiated, a chairlift feels like a ride in the sky to the top of the mountain. Seats hang from a cable attached to towers and rotate in a constant loop. So, how do you get on? When you're queuing for the lift, there may be multiple lines, and skiers will eventually merge. You may have to go through gates one at a time and scan your ski pass. As you get to the front of the line, make your way to the "Wait here" sign embedded in the snow. When the chair passes in front of you, that's your signal to shuffle forward to the "Load here" sign. If you miss the chair, another will follow. Transfer your poles to one hand, look over your shoulder as the lift moves toward you, feel it behind your knees, and plop down, scooting all the way back in the seat. Lift your skis up as you leave the loading area. Now you can confirm with everyone if you can lower the loading bar. Typically, you will ride with two to four people.

This is when you can gaze at beautiful scenery and admire the prowess of the skiers and snowboarders whizzing by. It's also when people like to take selfies, which isn't a great idea. If you take off your gloves and somehow forget to keep your grip on a ski pole, both may end up on the ground below. Of course, if you do lose a pole, an attendant can pick it up, or you can ski down to pick it up, but this only adds hassle to the day.