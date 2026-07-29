Ohio's Once-Private Estate Near Cincinnati Is Now A Hilly Nature Preserve With Serene Trails And Historic Ruins

Lindner Park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., though it's open until 10 p.m. on Sundays. The park is also "very pretty to walk through" during the winter, as one reviewer wrote on Google, despite the lack of foliage. The park has received other positive reviews from visitors who went during Ohio's coldest months — in fact, one state park in Ohio, Hocking Hills, is considered among the best Midwest destinations for a scenic winter trip. In other words: Even if it's cold out, treading the paths at Lindner Park is very likely going to be worth it.

After exploring the trails and checking out the ruins at the nature preserve, you can easily find a place to refuel nearby. Cincinnati's Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, for instance, is less than 2 miles away from the park. Here, you'll find a walkable main street lined with a mix of eateries, record stores, and even a comic book shop. Some of the buildings here date back to the days of the McCullough Seed Co., well before the estate was converted to a public park. Meanwhile, a few restaurants in Norwood itself are just a short walk away from the nature preserve. For instance, you could pick up an old-school burger at Quatman Cafe, which has been honing its recipes since 1966.

If you're an out-of-towner and haven't rented a car, not to worry — there's a bus line that runs from the heart of Cincinnati to Lindner Park. It travels past both Eden Park and Mount Adams, a bohemian neighborhood with European village vibes and breathtaking views. All in all, it should take you less than an hour to bus from one of Cincinnati's many boutique hotels to the Lindner Park McCullough Nature Preserve.