Ohio's Once-Private Estate Near Cincinnati Is Now A Hilly Nature Preserve With Serene Trails And Historic Ruins
In the late 19th century, Cincinnati was nicknamed the "Paris of America" owing to its ornate architecture and vibrant culture. It once had an incline system that carried passengers up its steep hills to resorts in wealthy communities; from there, Cincinnatians could escape the unpleasant smells coming from the slaughterhouse that sat near the downtown core. However, large estates were also constructed in Cincinnati's outlying suburbs, such as in Norwood (which became a village before being classified as a city in 1888 and 1903, respectively). It was here that many Ohio families settled and laid down their roots. One such family was the McCulloughs, who operated the McCullough Seed Co. from their near-50-acre property.
The once-private McCullough estate, now known as the Lindner Park McCullough Nature Preserve, was anchored by a house constructed in 1848. Although the Seed Co. shut down in 1960 — and the McCullough family no longer lives there — the City of Norwood purchased the estate in the 1980s to convert it into a public park. Home to serene trails and historic ruins shrouded in plant growth after years of disuse, it now makes for a destination that many outdoor adventurers enjoy. The nature preserve is just about 8 miles from the heart of Cincinnati and half an hour from the city's international airport, making it an easy trip if you're already in town.
Explore the Lindner Park McCullough Nature Preserve
Altogether, the Lindner Park McCullough Nature Preserve spans about 14 acres. The acreage encompasses the original estate house, walking trails across rolling hills, and historic structures hidden within lush greenery. Although Piatt Park is Cincinnati's oldest park that makes a picture-perfect spot for serene strolls, picnics, and public art, this Norwood destination certainly has it beat when it comes to ruins. "[Most] striking are the gardens in the center of the park and the ruins hidden throughout the nearby woods," writes one park-goer on Google, noting that the locale was both "fascinating and eerie."
Hikers can spot what's said to be one of Cincinnati's first-ever private swimming pools — now covered in greenery — and an adjoining bathhouse. At this same site, there's a bit of history on view in the form of a rusty old sign from the original McCullough Seed Co., as well as an old stone bridge that countless pedestrians have traversed over the past century.
While Lindner Park doesn't have its own dedicated website listing specific trail names, there are multiple unnamed walking trails throughout the green space. Visitors often highlight them in their online reviews. "The trails that we took were clearly marked and easy," said one explorer on Yelp. Other reviews estimate that the trails span approximately a mile in total, with one drawback being the occasional patch of poison ivy. In the words of another visitor on Google, Lindner Park is a "great place for a short hike," especially during the spring when the forest is just beginning to bloom.
Plan your hike at Lindner Park and consider some nearby attractions
Lindner Park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., though it's open until 10 p.m. on Sundays. The park is also "very pretty to walk through" during the winter, as one reviewer wrote on Google, despite the lack of foliage. The park has received other positive reviews from visitors who went during Ohio's coldest months — in fact, one state park in Ohio, Hocking Hills, is considered among the best Midwest destinations for a scenic winter trip. In other words: Even if it's cold out, treading the paths at Lindner Park is very likely going to be worth it.
After exploring the trails and checking out the ruins at the nature preserve, you can easily find a place to refuel nearby. Cincinnati's Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, for instance, is less than 2 miles away from the park. Here, you'll find a walkable main street lined with a mix of eateries, record stores, and even a comic book shop. Some of the buildings here date back to the days of the McCullough Seed Co., well before the estate was converted to a public park. Meanwhile, a few restaurants in Norwood itself are just a short walk away from the nature preserve. For instance, you could pick up an old-school burger at Quatman Cafe, which has been honing its recipes since 1966.
If you're an out-of-towner and haven't rented a car, not to worry — there's a bus line that runs from the heart of Cincinnati to Lindner Park. It travels past both Eden Park and Mount Adams, a bohemian neighborhood with European village vibes and breathtaking views. All in all, it should take you less than an hour to bus from one of Cincinnati's many boutique hotels to the Lindner Park McCullough Nature Preserve.