The 5 Best Midwest Destinations For A Scenic Winter Weekend Getaway, According To The Internet

Little winter escapes are needed, no matter where you live. Whether you're in the heart of snow country, sculpting your back and shoulder muscles from all the shoveling, or you reside somewhere balmy and warm (but Christmas movies have you jonesing for a few days in a fluffy, white paradise), there are plenty of destinations to spend a few relaxing winter days. Luckily, if the world-famous ski towns out west are out of range for a quick weekend trip, the Midwest is absolutely brimming with scenic winter spots — like these five magical Lake Superior destinations.

Much of the region gets pummeled with snow, creating ideal conditions for a casual cross-country ski session, a snowshoeing trek through pines draped in powder, or just an old-fashioned bundled-up hike. Get out into the forest during the winter and you'll immediately notice the profound silence, as fresh snow absorbs acoustic vibrations and has a soundproofing quality, making winter adventures in nature all the more memorable.

The Midwest has those opportunities in spades, along with charming, snow-covered towns, icy lakeshores, cozy restaurants, and spas to warm the soul after a day spent frolicking outdoors in freezing temps. We scoured the internet, read the blogs, and dove into the Reddit boards to put together a list of the five best Midwest winter destinations for a scenic weekend getaway, places that are sure to help pass the long, cold months with a smile and some memories. (Learn more about our methodology at the end.)