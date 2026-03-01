The 5 Best Midwest Destinations For A Scenic Winter Weekend Getaway, According To The Internet
Little winter escapes are needed, no matter where you live. Whether you're in the heart of snow country, sculpting your back and shoulder muscles from all the shoveling, or you reside somewhere balmy and warm (but Christmas movies have you jonesing for a few days in a fluffy, white paradise), there are plenty of destinations to spend a few relaxing winter days. Luckily, if the world-famous ski towns out west are out of range for a quick weekend trip, the Midwest is absolutely brimming with scenic winter spots — like these five magical Lake Superior destinations.
Much of the region gets pummeled with snow, creating ideal conditions for a casual cross-country ski session, a snowshoeing trek through pines draped in powder, or just an old-fashioned bundled-up hike. Get out into the forest during the winter and you'll immediately notice the profound silence, as fresh snow absorbs acoustic vibrations and has a soundproofing quality, making winter adventures in nature all the more memorable.
The Midwest has those opportunities in spades, along with charming, snow-covered towns, icy lakeshores, cozy restaurants, and spas to warm the soul after a day spent frolicking outdoors in freezing temps. We scoured the internet, read the blogs, and dove into the Reddit boards to put together a list of the five best Midwest winter destinations for a scenic weekend getaway, places that are sure to help pass the long, cold months with a smile and some memories. (Learn more about our methodology at the end.)
Door County, Wisconsin
Sitting on a thumb-like peninsula that reaches into Lake Michigan, Door County has state parks, sandy beaches, and wild beauty, with a well-deserved nickname as the "Cape Cod of the Midwest." It's around three hours north of Milwaukee by car and encompasses a large area containing 19 communities, like Sturgeon Bay, Fish Creek, Sister Bay, and more. Those lakeside towns peak in the warmer months with orchards, fish boils, and beaches. But they maintain their indelible charm in the winter, as one user on the r/DoorCounty subreddit shared: "My favorite time to visit is January-February when it's really quiet and peaceful."
The parks and nature preserves are full of hiking trails that transition into scenic cross-country ski or snowshoe routes. Put on extra layers, rent gear from a local outfitter like the highly rated Nor Door Sport & Cyclery in Sturgeon Bay, and then head to Cave Point County Park to trek the water's edge and admire the ice formations that drip from the jagged walls. A visitor from Chicago shared their experience at Cave Point on Tripadvisor, writing, "We visited on a blustery winter day. Wild waves crashing into cliffs; very exciting. Trail along cliff offers beautiful views of Lake Michigan."
Towns throughout the peninsula mean there are plenty of places open year-round for accommodation or to escape the cold. Pop into Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant & Butik in Sister Bay for some Swedish pancakes, or swing by one of Bridge Up Brewing's taprooms, like the one in Sturgeon Bay, for a pint and a large pepperoni from Sonny's Pizzeria upstairs. The historic Eagle Harbor Inn in Ephraim is especially quaint for overnight stays. Book a private Whirlpool suite or a traditional inn room with access to the indoor pool and sauna.
Hocking Hills, Ohio
An hour southeast of Columbus lies the Hocking Hills region and one of Ohio's top state parks with the same name. The area is a massive 10,000 acres of forest and is defined by Black Hand sandstone cliffs and shelves, with waterfalls tumbling down them, off-the-beaten-path caves, and the 17-acre Rose Lake tucked amongst the rolling landscape. Spring, summer, and fall are great times to hike the gorges, rock climb, or take a horse-riding tour through the hills. But winter brings even more dramatic scenes, with a layer of snow draped over everything, rivers trickling through icy stones, and some waterfalls freezing into white pillars.
Winter is a wonderful season for casual hikes, and there are many scenic trails showing off the best of the park. Pick a route that fits your endurance level. The Upper Falls to Lower Falls Trail is a winter favorite, at a little over 1 mile long, passing waterfalls and the famous Old Man's Cave. It's a well-known region for nature escapes, so there's an abundance of charming and unique accommodations options. The elegant, multi-story Hocking Hills Treehouse Cabins perched high amongst the branches would be a memorable stay, and there are more traditional hotel resorts, too, like the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge, with an on-site restaurant and pub, an indoor pool, and an all-season hot tub.
A visitor summed up their Hocking Hills winter experience well on the r/Ohio subreddit, saying, "The park is quiet this time of year, you can do the long hike without seeing anyone else and it's wonderful. But you know what's extra wonderful? Getting back to a warm cabin after a long day outside in the cold, and then hopping in a hot tub for an hour."
Brainerd, Minnesota
The town of Brainerd, about two hours north of Minneapolis, sits on the shore of the Mississippi River in what is known as the Brainerd Lakes Area, so a lot of outdoor activities involve water. But there's a peaceful charm when the lakes freeze over and the countryside is blanketed in snow. Though it's usually a quiet weekend escape, Brainerd gets busy during the annual Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. It's a huge charity event on Gull Lake, when the normally empty sheet of ice is dotted with hundreds of fishermen, food trucks, and vendors.
On most winter weekends, the Brainerd area offers a wide range of snowy Midwest fun. Bane Park on the south end of town has a rink for ice skating, and the Northland Arboretum 2 miles away has its own ice skating path through the forest. If skating isn't your thing, the Northland Arboretum also has miles of snowshoe routes and groomed cross-country ski trails. For downhill, Mount Ski Gull is less than 30 minutes away. There, you can ski, snowboard, or cruise down Minnesota's largest, 1,200-foot tubing hill. The size will surprise you, as one Google reviewer wrote: "Being from Montana, I thought the hills would be really small, but they have some really nice, well maintained runs."
A family-friendly perk of the Brainerd area is the range of quality waterpark hotels. The Rapid River Lodge and Waterpark has indoor slides and a lazy river for the kids, while adults can enjoy laying back in the hot tub after a long day skiing through pine forests. On the way home, stop by one of these five magical outdoor ice skating venues in Minnesota.
Galena, Illinois
Galena is a quaint place to visit any time of year for a stroll down its historic Main Street. A row of 140 brick buildings from the 19th century curves with the nearby Galena River and nestles at the base of steep banks. Both sides are very pedestrian-friendly and lined with local shops, antique stores, wineries, restaurants, and more. Often called "the town time forgot," it's perfect for a winter Saturday with no itinerary. As a commenter wrote on the r/Illinois subreddit, "After New Year's was our favorite time to visit. No crowds, more of an intimate feel in the pubs and restaurants."
Grab a coffee at the The Wired Rabbit; pop into any shops that catch your eye for clothing, collectibles, or specialty items; and sit down for lunch at Bread and Vine. Then, take a stroll (weather permitting, and only if you're wearing proper insulated footwear) down the 8-mile Galena River Trail or bust out your cross-country skis for a peaceful riverside cruise. The Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa could be an afternoon visit or serve as a home base for your getaway. Located on a golf course, in the winter, it becomes its own snowy paradise. You can sled down the hilly 10th hole, snowshoe the powder-covered links, or skate on the outdoor rink. The on-site Stonedrift Spa is also the perfect way to warm up after spending time in the cold outdoors.
A winter visit to Galena isn't complete without a stop at Chestnut Mountain Resort. It's one of the Midwest's five best ski resorts, according to skiers and snowboarders, featuring a 475-foot vertical, nine lifts servicing 19 trails, and a 7-acre terrain park. Stay in a room, rip the mountain all day, enjoy the restaurant when your legs get tired, and end your perfect weekend getaway in the sauna.
Traverse City and Sleeping Bear Dunes, Michigan
Similar to Door County, Michigan's Traverse City and its surrounding area have a coastal feel, with vineyards, beaches, and drives featuring rolling green landscapes on one side and sparkling blue water on the other. This scenic destination may even give you Italy vibes. Famously called "The Cherry Capital of the World," Traverse City is an almost four-hour drive from Detroit and has phenomenal wine tours that continue throughout the winter.
There are parks and places to cross-country ski or snowshoe in the city, like the 480-acre Grand Traverse Commons Natural Area, but the area is known for the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, about 30 miles west. It's open all year and offers ski trails, snowshoe routes with sweeping vistas, and a sledding zone for the family. On the r/NationalPark subreddit, a visitor said of Sleeping Bear Dunes, "Hiking in the snow is an adventure, but you're rewarded with such serenity and empty trails that you would never get in the summer!" Another quintessential Traverse City experience is snowshoeing or, better yet, fat tire biking at the 45 North Vineyard Trail (20 miles north). Take the 3-mile loop, and then park next to the fire in the cozy tasting room for a sampler flight.
In town, a must-visit is Front Street, named by Architectural Digest as one of America's most beautiful main streets. Grab a coffee from Good Harbor Coffee and Bakery before visiting Cherry Republic for goods that show why Traverse City got its nickname. It's also quite a foodie town, with dozens of high-quality dining spots, like Poppycocks, which is highly rated and has award-winning desserts. For accommodation, the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is a spot with amenities that are a warm embrace after trekking snowy dunes and will rejuvenate the spirit during bleak winter weather.
Methodology
To put this list together, we started by looking at the r/AskChicago subreddit, where a user asked about Midwest winter weekend getaways. We dug through the responses and correlated the destinations with various articles and blogs on the subject from regional outlets (including MidwestLiving, the Chicago Good Life, Hello Stranger, and even a segment from Day Time Chicago). We also turned to additional Reddit threads and other forums for firsthand accounts.
There was an emphasis on spreading the destinations out and not having five places clustered in one state. Then, it was just a matter of narrowing down which places appeared highest and most often on the various lists, and making sure five states were represented. I also relied a bit on firsthand knowledge and experience as a writer who grew up snowboarding and snowmobiling in Michigan, has visited family throughout the Midwest, and focuses a lot of my travel writing and research on Midwest destinations.