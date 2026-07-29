Nestled In The Sierra Nevada Is A Peaceful Mountain Vista With Canyon Views, An Easy Trail, And Nearby Camping
Hidden in the Sierra Nevada wilderness in northern California, Donnell Vista is a mountain overlook that offers impressive scenic rewards in exchange for relatively little effort. Located deep in the Stanislaus National Forest, the viewpoint overlooks the Donnell Reservoir, the Middle Fork Stanislaus River Canyon, and the Whittaker Dardanelles mountains. Standing at the viewpoint, you'll be more than 2,000 feet above the reservoir, so you'll have a great vantage point for photos of the canyon. Don't forget to look to your left, where you'll see the Donnells Dam at the far southwestern end of the reservoir.
Donnell Vista is a tranquil spot, with a returning admirer on Google writing that the viewpoint is "peaceful" with "fresh winds and beautiful plants." Another Google review says there was "no one else at the Vista when we visited," suggesting it's a serene place to stop during your local explorations. There's room for a handful of vehicles in the parking lot, which helps to keep the overlook quiet. If there are no spaces available when you arrive, just wait a while as the short trail means the turnaround time will be fairly quick.
Donnell Vista is a 20-minute drive east of Strawberry on Highway 108, and makes a scenic leg stretch on a longer road trip through the Sierra Nevada. There are pit toilets and picnic tables beside the free parking lot but no other facilities. The viewpoint is open from May to December each year as the Sonora Pass closes over winter.
What to expect on the trail, and where to camp overnight
Donnell Vista is an easy win for visitors who want to enjoy dramatic views without having to walk far. This short loop trail off the scenic Sonora Pass Highway is less than half a mile long and takes just 11 minutes to complete. Of course, you'll want to linger at the overlook, so allow up to an hour here. One AllTrails review notes that this is an "easy, handicap-accessible path just off the highway" while another user reports that "most of it's paved" and that it "should be stroller friendly." The elevation gain is less than 30 feet, so it's an easy walk that's suitable for most abilities.
The trail winds through cedar and pine woods before emerging onto the rocky overlook. Along the way, you'll find educational signboards with historical information about the area. An AllTrails commenter recommends that you "go early in the morning for the best views of the reservoir, or later in the day for the best views of the Dardanelles." If you're here during the spring snowmelt, you'll see seasonal waterfalls across the valley, adding an extra element to the scene.
There are several wilderness camping sites in the overlooked Stanislaus National Forest. Less than 3 miles south along Highway 108, Niagara Creek Campground is the closest to Donnell Vista. Users on Google say it's an "awesome campground, well kept, quiet and remote." A few miles south, and hidden in a conifer forest, is the Mill Creek Campground, which as one Google review reports, is a "small but very nice quiet campground." Both sites have vault toilets, tables, and fire pits, but you'll need your own water. This is bear country, so read up on how to bear-proof your campsite.