Nestled In The Sierra Nevada Is A Peaceful Mountain Vista With Canyon Views, An Easy Trail, And Nearby Camping

Hidden in the Sierra Nevada wilderness in northern California, Donnell Vista is a mountain overlook that offers impressive scenic rewards in exchange for relatively little effort. Located deep in the Stanislaus National Forest, the viewpoint overlooks the Donnell Reservoir, the Middle Fork Stanislaus River Canyon, and the Whittaker Dardanelles mountains. Standing at the viewpoint, you'll be more than 2,000 feet above the reservoir, so you'll have a great vantage point for photos of the canyon. Don't forget to look to your left, where you'll see the Donnells Dam at the far southwestern end of the reservoir.

Donnell Vista is a tranquil spot, with a returning admirer on Google writing that the viewpoint is "peaceful" with "fresh winds and beautiful plants." Another Google review says there was "no one else at the Vista when we visited," suggesting it's a serene place to stop during your local explorations. There's room for a handful of vehicles in the parking lot, which helps to keep the overlook quiet. If there are no spaces available when you arrive, just wait a while as the short trail means the turnaround time will be fairly quick.

Donnell Vista is a 20-minute drive east of Strawberry on Highway 108, and makes a scenic leg stretch on a longer road trip through the Sierra Nevada. There are pit toilets and picnic tables beside the free parking lot but no other facilities. The viewpoint is open from May to December each year as the Sonora Pass closes over winter.