Forget Yosemite, Explore California's Scenic Drive With Dramatic Mountain Views And Access To Underrated Trails
You know you don't have to join the 4 million other folks that hit the Yosemite National Park each year to appreciate the sheer majesty of California's Sierra Nevada, right? You could also choose to cruise Scenic Highway 108, a route that winds and wiggles all the way from one side of the mountains to the other, crossing just over 80 miles of sublime high-country scenery while offering views in every direction and more side hikes than you can shake a Yosemite snow globe at.
Also known as the Sonora Pass Highway, the road bisects the 898,000-acre Stanislaus National Forest. That takes it straight through the mountains directly north of Yosemite, with panoramic views that really do live up to the setting. After leaving behind the sylvan hills that skirt the scenic Gold Rush towns to the west, you'll climb ever higher to passes above 9,000 feet, where wildflower meadows and hulking granite peaks dominate the skyline. There are side hikes at almost every turn, too — even a gateway to the world-famous Pacific Crest Trail.
It's been touted as a fine way to dodge the RV jams that clog Yosemite Valley, not least because the endless twists and turns on this particular highway tend to keep bigger vehicles at bay. You can drive it in either direction. The western gateway is the charming town of Sonora, about a two-hour drive from Sacramento International Airport. In the east, Highway 108 connects with the iconic mountain and desert Highway 395 at a junction roughly an hour and 15 minutes north of Mammoth Yosemite Airport.
Incredible mountain views the whole way along Sonora Pass
The National Forest Foundation, the official organization responsible for managing national forests across the country, recommends that all first-time visitors to Stanislaus National Forest take Highway 108. The reason? The views. The road up to the soaring Sonora Pass is riddled with things that catch the eye, from the meadows of spring and summer flower blooms to the high-altitude ridges that form the crest of the Sierra Nevada.
But certain locations stand out. Coming from the west, you'll quickly whiz past Pinecrest Lake, a dazzling dash of water without Tahoe's crowds, with family-friendly campsites that converge on swimming beaches. Another 40 minutes in is the historic stop of Kennedy Meadows. A saloon has stood there for over 100 years, but the scenery may prove even more memorable. This is a landscape of ice-capped mountains framed by grassy fields cut through by the Stanislaus River.
Then comes Sonora Pass itself. A sign marks the spot where you and your wheels hit over 9,600 feet. A few bends later, Leavitt Falls Vista beckons with picnic areas overlooking a dramatic waterfall. Finally, you descend toward the U.S. 395, where a whole basin of dusty plains opens up before you, rolling out towards lonely Wheeler Peak near the Nevada border to the east.
Off-radar Sierra Nevada trails on the pull outs of the Sonora Pass
The Sonora Pass is a doozy of a hiking destination. No matter if you're after shorter day hikes or longer backpacking adventures in the deep wilds of the Sierra Nevada, there's something on the menu along this stretch of jaw-dropping California roadway. However, it would be remiss not to begin with what's arguably the most famous hiking path in the nation: the Pacific Crest Trail. That iconic route has a trailhead along Highway 108. You can follow it south on a celebrated section that dives into the Emigrant Wilderness, a land of sequoia stands and shimmering lakes that butts up to Yosemite's northern border.
If a day session is more what you're after, there are plenty of picks, including two challenging summit pushes: a two-mile strike mission to hit Sonora Peak, or a harder route that brings you to the top of Leavitt Peak. Both offer sweeping views of the High Sierra that can range as far as Yosemite itself. But both are also likely to be far less busy than the best day hikes in Yosemite.
Meanwhile, the folks over at Sonora Pass Vacations, a site dedicated to the trails of the Sonora Pass region, pick out a whole string of lakes that you can launch backpacking trips to. They include what's at least a two-day romp to Emigrant Lake, going over meadows and high passes to the south of the highway. And there's the more accessible Bear Lake, a beginner-friendly option that sits just over 4 miles from Highway 108's Crabtree Trailhead.