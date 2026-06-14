Forget Yosemite, Explore California's Scenic Drive With Dramatic Mountain Views And Access To Underrated Trails

You know you don't have to join the 4 million other folks that hit the Yosemite National Park each year to appreciate the sheer majesty of California's Sierra Nevada, right? You could also choose to cruise Scenic Highway 108, a route that winds and wiggles all the way from one side of the mountains to the other, crossing just over 80 miles of sublime high-country scenery while offering views in every direction and more side hikes than you can shake a Yosemite snow globe at.

Also known as the Sonora Pass Highway, the road bisects the 898,000-acre Stanislaus National Forest. That takes it straight through the mountains directly north of Yosemite, with panoramic views that really do live up to the setting. After leaving behind the sylvan hills that skirt the scenic Gold Rush towns to the west, you'll climb ever higher to passes above 9,000 feet, where wildflower meadows and hulking granite peaks dominate the skyline. There are side hikes at almost every turn, too — even a gateway to the world-famous Pacific Crest Trail.

It's been touted as a fine way to dodge the RV jams that clog Yosemite Valley, not least because the endless twists and turns on this particular highway tend to keep bigger vehicles at bay. You can drive it in either direction. The western gateway is the charming town of Sonora, about a two-hour drive from Sacramento International Airport. In the east, Highway 108 connects with the iconic mountain and desert Highway 395 at a junction roughly an hour and 15 minutes north of Mammoth Yosemite Airport.