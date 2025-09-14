'God's Bath' Is A Swimming Hole With Rock Pools And Waterfalls In This Overlooked California National Forest
California's swimming holes range from easily accessible lakeshores to hidden gems that require serious effort to reach. Most travelers stick to well-known swimming spots like the Big Sur River Gorge in California's dazzling state park, but that means missing some of the most spectacular yet overlooked natural pools. Hidden deep within the Golden State's Stanislaus National Forest is a destination that feels like stepping entirely into another world.
God's Bath sits along the Clavey River, one of the Sierra Nevada's last free-flowing waterways. The name alone hints at something divine, but the reality surpasses expectations. Smooth granite formations carved by millennia of water erosion create a series of emerald pools connected by cascading waterfalls. The river feeds these natural basins with water so clear you can see straight to the bottom of the main plunge pool.
Of course, paradise doesn't come easy. To get there, you'll have to follow the God's Bath Clavey River Trail, which is a deceptively short but challenging mile-long loop. The journey begins with forest paths branching off Cottonwood Road, followed by a scramble along unmarked trails that demand basic rock-climbing skills. Ropes dangle from cliff faces to help with the steepest sections. Unlike more accessible swimming areas, this spot retains its wild character — there are no facilities and limited cell service, so plan accordingly by downloading GPS coordinates in advance.
Why God's Bath in Stanislaus National Forest is worth the trek
The effort pays off once you reach God's Bath. Feast your eyes on the deep plunge pool fed by waterfalls that cascade from granite ledges above. Underground caves and arches create natural swimming tunnels, which allow you to dive beneath rock formations. The granite here has been worn smooth by centuries of rushing water, creating perfect natural slides and spots to stretch out in the sun.
The whole scene changes as the sun moves across the sky. Show up early, and you'll have the place mostly to yourself with soft morning light hitting the water. Come at sunset, and the shadows get dramatic while the water turns that brilliant blue-green that makes for great photos. If you want to make more of a trip out of it, charming historic towns like Groveland scatter throughout the area, and there's the dazzling and uncrowded Pinecrest Lake nearby that doesn't require quite so much scrambling to reach.
Whatever your plans, though, don't let the Instagram-worthy scenery distract you from forgetting basic precautions. The river's currents run stronger than they appear, and that crystal-clear water can mask depth changes in the plunge pool. Bring more water and snacks than you think you'll need (there's nowhere to refill). The recent surge in visitors has also, unfortunately, left trash scattered around what was once a pristine local secret. Make sure to take home everything you bring in, because this place depends entirely on travelers treating it like the sacred site its name suggests.