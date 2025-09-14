'God's Bath' Is A Swimming Hole With Rock Pools And Waterfalls In This Overlooked California National Forest

California's swimming holes range from easily accessible lakeshores to hidden gems that require serious effort to reach. Most travelers stick to well-known swimming spots like the Big Sur River Gorge in California's dazzling state park, but that means missing some of the most spectacular yet overlooked natural pools. Hidden deep within the Golden State's Stanislaus National Forest is a destination that feels like stepping entirely into another world.

God's Bath sits along the Clavey River, one of the Sierra Nevada's last free-flowing waterways. The name alone hints at something divine, but the reality surpasses expectations. Smooth granite formations carved by millennia of water erosion create a series of emerald pools connected by cascading waterfalls. The river feeds these natural basins with water so clear you can see straight to the bottom of the main plunge pool.

Of course, paradise doesn't come easy. To get there, you'll have to follow the God's Bath Clavey River Trail, which is a deceptively short but challenging mile-long loop. The journey begins with forest paths branching off Cottonwood Road, followed by a scramble along unmarked trails that demand basic rock-climbing skills. Ropes dangle from cliff faces to help with the steepest sections. Unlike more accessible swimming areas, this spot retains its wild character — there are no facilities and limited cell service, so plan accordingly by downloading GPS coordinates in advance.