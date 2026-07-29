Forget Florida, Retire To This Island's East Coast For Vibrant Cities And Towns, Mild Weather, And Historic Charm
Florida consistently proves to be the perfect post-work prospect for many a U.S. retiree, what with its offering of seemingly endless sunshine, tax breaks, and fine beaches. But don't go thinking that home soil is the only option on the table. You could also look across The Pond to a specific corner of the land they call the Emerald Isle: Ireland. The nation's entire east coast, known as the Ancient East, is a treasure trove of castles, cottages, and historic sites that swirl around fabled cities like beer-sloshing Dublin and buzzy Cork.
Okay, so it's not the balmy, subtropical Sunshine State, but this one offers up four distinct seasons, each of which has its own charm. Think surprisingly mild yet moody winter days when the cozy pubs really come into their own, fresh springs filled with wildflowers and temperatures in the 50s, not-too-hot summers that are perfect for hiking and enjoying the ultra-green outdoors, and fall adventures to the east's myriad ancient sites.
Tempted? American citizens keen on retiring to Ireland will need to apply for a combination of a D Reside visa and what's known as Stamp 0 status, which essentially proves that you have the means to support yourself while living in the country. That typically requires an annual income of 50,000 euros (about US$57,000 at the time of writing), plus savings in the bank for emergencies. More practically speaking, you'll likely jet into Dublin Airport (DUB), the largest in the country, which has stacks of transatlantic connections to the States and sits neatly on the country's east coast.
Be enthralled by east coast Ireland's cities and towns
Although much of Ireland's east coast is given over to the region known as the Ancient East, a land famed for its millennia-old ruins, its haunting castles, and wild peaks like the Wicklow Mountains, it's also worth pointing out that the big city of Dublin sits right alongside. According to veteran travel guide publishers Lonely Planet, the nation's capital is packed with enjoyments — pubs where literary greats once drank and wrote, totemic museums, and one particularly handsome university campus are all in attendance.
It's a great place to be if you want to inject a little youthful energy into those retirement days. According to stats from the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor, upwards of 20% of the population here is 19 or under. Add to that the fact that Dublin counts upwards of 770 individual pubs, and it's hardly a wonder that trusted travel guru Rick Steves says the friendly European capital has an "irrepressible spirit." Temple Bar, a part of the city that's all street art and live-music taverns, is one of the most famous quarters for feeling the pulse of the town. But it's truthfully just the tip of the iceberg, for hidden neighborhoods like Portobello and Sandymount come with their own unique vibes and venues.
Depart Dublin, and you'll find that the east coast also hosts Ireland's oldest city of Waterford. That's got a whole area known as the Viking Triangle, which has 800-year-old buildings tucked within. Head even further southwest, to the tail end of the eastern shoreline, to discover Cork, a place that's currently riding a bit of a cultural high after being named among National Geographic's "best places in the world to travel to in 2025"!
Get lost in history in the Ancient East
This corner of Ireland isn't called the Ancient East for nothing. It's got wonders that date back over 5,000 years (yep, 5,000!), relics of Viking rule, and more castles than you can shake a freshly poured pint of Irish stout at. If filling your retirement days with history is what you're after, then this is going to be a doozy of a destination choice.
While Florida lays claim to America's oldest city, St. Augustine, which dates back to 1565, Ireland's east quietly trumps it with Brú na Bóinne, a Neolithic structure that's older than the Egyptian pyramids, no less! Founded sometime around 3,200 B.C., it's now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, formed of three colossal burial mounds set beside a riverside north of Dublin and just 25 minutes' drive back from the coast. Visitors will be bused up to the main sites, where they encounter ancient stone art and passageways formed from huge slabs of rock.
Then there are the castles of the east. They include Blarney Castle in the south, where dungeons give way to battlements that include the famed Blarney Stone — they say kissing that endows the ability to speak eloquently. And there's stirring Castle Roche, 700 years old and counting. The first castle in the country built by a woman, you'll find it clutching the top of a bluff like something out of "Game of Thrones."