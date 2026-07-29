Forget Florida, Retire To This Island's East Coast For Vibrant Cities And Towns, Mild Weather, And Historic Charm

Florida consistently proves to be the perfect post-work prospect for many a U.S. retiree, what with its offering of seemingly endless sunshine, tax breaks, and fine beaches. But don't go thinking that home soil is the only option on the table. You could also look across The Pond to a specific corner of the land they call the Emerald Isle: Ireland. The nation's entire east coast, known as the Ancient East, is a treasure trove of castles, cottages, and historic sites that swirl around fabled cities like beer-sloshing Dublin and buzzy Cork.

Okay, so it's not the balmy, subtropical Sunshine State, but this one offers up four distinct seasons, each of which has its own charm. Think surprisingly mild yet moody winter days when the cozy pubs really come into their own, fresh springs filled with wildflowers and temperatures in the 50s, not-too-hot summers that are perfect for hiking and enjoying the ultra-green outdoors, and fall adventures to the east's myriad ancient sites.

Tempted? American citizens keen on retiring to Ireland will need to apply for a combination of a D Reside visa and what's known as Stamp 0 status, which essentially proves that you have the means to support yourself while living in the country. That typically requires an annual income of 50,000 euros (about US$57,000 at the time of writing), plus savings in the bank for emergencies. More practically speaking, you'll likely jet into Dublin Airport (DUB), the largest in the country, which has stacks of transatlantic connections to the States and sits neatly on the country's east coast.