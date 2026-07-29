Between Detroit And Traverse City Is A Scenic Hiking Area With River Views, Wetland Trails, And Wildlife

The Great Lakes State's unique geography supports a wide range of ecosystems, from lake shore beaches to lush green forests. In the middle of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, a riverside hub for outdoor learning is tucked between Detroit and Traverse City. The Chippewa Nature Center welcomes guests to explore and interact with some of Michigan's most active habitats. The center promotes public education about the surrounding environment through an ecosystem gallery, nature discovery center, naturalist station, and theater. It also hosts extensive adult and children-focused programs, tours, and presentations that can range greatly in topic and nature to accommodate learners of all ages.

Standing where the Pine and Chippewa Rivers meet, this thriving nature center offers scenic river views that can be found indoors, outdoors, and while paddling on their waters. The park hosts 19 miles of river and wetland trails through marshes, forests, meadows, ponds, and riverbanks for hikers to explore. These flourishing ecosystems create fantastic birdwatching and wildlife-spotting opportunities, so visitors can observe hundreds of Michigan's native species up close. Hikers should note that pets are not permitted on any of the region's trails, and biking is only allowed on the Chippewa Trail. While the visitor center is only open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, its trails are open daily from dawn until dusk.

Located in Midland, Chippewa Nature Center is a convenient stop for those road tripping through the interior of Michigan's Lower Peninsula. Those flying into the area should consider MBS International Airport, which is located approximately 20 minutes from the nature center. Travelers can find comfortable lodging options for various price points in Midland. There are annual events to consider when planning the time of year that is best for your visit, like Homestead Sundays, Nature at Night, and the Fall Harvest Festival. In the winter, snowshoeing also becomes an available activity.