Michigan's Artsy City With Mid-Century Modern Vibes Is The Best Place To Retire In 2026

When choosing a place to retire, there's a lot to consider, including cost of living, healthcare quality, and the local community. Some people prefer to stay close to home, while others choose to move far away or head overseas (after all, there are plenty of excellent reasons to retire abroad). A new study from U.S. News & World Report analyzed data for over 850 American cities and ranked the top 250 best places to retire for 2026. The number one spot? Midland, Michigan.

Quite a change from 2025's top-ranked city of Naples, Florida, a seaside city with a ritzy downtown, Midland is located in the middle of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, about a two-hour drive from both Detroit and Grand Rapids. Midland has a population of just under 43,000 people. The relatively low cost of living when compared to similar-sized cities is one factor for its ranking, particularly when it comes to housing costs. Midland's median home value is $206,142 compared to the national average of $370,489. About 23% of Midland's population is between the ages of 45 and 65, and 20% are over age 65, making it easy for retirees to find a community of people in a similar life stage. Midland also offers attractions that are harder to quantify, for example, an artsy vibe and mid-century modern architecture.