Between Spokane And Seattle Is Washington's Charming Town With Endless Outdoor Fun And Sporty Appeal
Dry Falls, a massive rock precipice that was once home to the largest waterfall to ever exist on the planet, holds a near-mythical status in the psyche of the Pacific Northwest, pulling in travelers as if by an invisible string. And like all strong sources of gravity, this geological attraction has plenty of worthwhile destinations orbiting it. The charming town of Coulee City is one of those satellites. Located 100 miles away from Spokane, 200 miles from Seattle, and sitting on the southern edge of Banks Lake, endless outdoor fun and sporty appeal await travelers ready to make the 30-minute detour from Dry Falls.
The cozy square-mile town was first settled in 1881, after travelers had been using its passable cliffs and adjacent watering hole to navigate through Grand Coulee. The usual timeline of frontier settlement followed; a general store, post office, and, of course, a saloon opened. Coulee City's geographic character, by contrast, was formed millions of years earlier, when calamitous lava floods and glaciers reshaped the area's geography, creating a jagged landscape filled with high cliffs and narrow canyons. Humans eventually took their turn, forming Banks Lake in 1951 after the construction of the Grand Coulee Dam, and with it, sinking the agricultural land that fed the town's earliest incarnation. That history of natural and human intervention offers travelers plenty to see within and outside the town of just 550 residents.
That small number may make the "city" in Coulee City seem like a snarky quip. But despite its diminutive size, the town has a robust cultural scene. There's a thriving local arts scene, with two galleries that showcase a bohemian streak one wouldn't usually associate with a town that also hosts an annual rodeo. It's the ideal weekend getaway, set just off the crystal-clear waters of Banks Lake and its ethereal canyon views.
Outdoor adventure in Coulee City
Coulee City sits perfectly positioned at the epicenter of several state parks and bodies of water, each offering its own variety of outdoor fun and the occasional subterranean oddity. Blue Lake, for example, is home to a rhino-shaped cavity, earning it the on-the-nose nickname the "Blue Lake Rhino." Just 13 minutes away from Coulee City, it also includes plenty of good fishing. Lenore Lake, meanwhile, features caves that once served as shelter for the area's Native American tribes. You can also take a detour out of town to visit the Grand Coulee Canyon, which boasts dramatic cliffs and outdoor recreation, only 30 minutes away.
The town's sporty appeal doesn't just lie on its outskirts. Within the town, the youngest of travelers can enjoy the double gift of a park with a fully stocked playground lying on the shores of Banks Lake. The Coulee City Community Park features enough slides, climbing surfaces, and platforms to tucker out the most energetic of travelers, with the bucolic surroundings to soothe parents' frayed nerves. If you're a budding cowpoke or would like to become one, the town even has that sport covered.
Coulee City has held an annual rodeo for over seven decades, becoming a mainstay in both the community and the rodeo circuit. It has the full menu of rodeo events, from steer wrestling to mutton busting. Yes, a rodeo queen is chosen, too. It's a slice of America that's increasingly hard to find, yet worth the effort.
The ins and outs of visiting Coulee City
Coulee City is the quintessential road trip stop. So if you're cruising through the heart of The Evergreen State, make it a detour. A car is your best option, since the drive from the nearest major travel hub, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, is an eye-watering 200 miles long. Of course, you must visit the Grand Coulee Canyon while there. Its dramatic cliffs are split between the Upper and Lower Coulee regions. Both are within half an hour of Coulee City.
For accommodations, check out the vacation rentals market, where bungalows and private homes are available. Another option is the city's official campground. It includes tent and RV sites, a swimming area, a playground, a boat launch, and restrooms. In short, everything one needs to visit a town with a night under the stars.
There's no bad time to visit Coulee City. Both winter and summer are bearable, so time your trip according to your meteorological preferences. Visiting during an event such as the Last Stand Rodeo, held on Memorial Day weekend, will only enrich the experience. Be sure to pack bug spray as well. Though Coulee City is part of the South Banks Lake Mosquito Control District, it's better to have backup just in case.