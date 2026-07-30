Between Spokane And Seattle Is Washington's Charming Town With Endless Outdoor Fun And Sporty Appeal

Dry Falls, a massive rock precipice that was once home to the largest waterfall to ever exist on the planet, holds a near-mythical status in the psyche of the Pacific Northwest, pulling in travelers as if by an invisible string. And like all strong sources of gravity, this geological attraction has plenty of worthwhile destinations orbiting it. The charming town of Coulee City is one of those satellites. Located 100 miles away from Spokane, 200 miles from Seattle, and sitting on the southern edge of Banks Lake, endless outdoor fun and sporty appeal await travelers ready to make the 30-minute detour from Dry Falls.

The cozy square-mile town was first settled in 1881, after travelers had been using its passable cliffs and adjacent watering hole to navigate through Grand Coulee. The usual timeline of frontier settlement followed; a general store, post office, and, of course, a saloon opened. Coulee City's geographic character, by contrast, was formed millions of years earlier, when calamitous lava floods and glaciers reshaped the area's geography, creating a jagged landscape filled with high cliffs and narrow canyons. Humans eventually took their turn, forming Banks Lake in 1951 after the construction of the Grand Coulee Dam, and with it, sinking the agricultural land that fed the town's earliest incarnation. That history of natural and human intervention offers travelers plenty to see within and outside the town of just 550 residents.

That small number may make the "city" in Coulee City seem like a snarky quip. But despite its diminutive size, the town has a robust cultural scene. There's a thriving local arts scene, with two galleries that showcase a bohemian streak one wouldn't usually associate with a town that also hosts an annual rodeo. It's the ideal weekend getaway, set just off the crystal-clear waters of Banks Lake and its ethereal canyon views.