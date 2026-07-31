Nestled Between Baltimore And Philly Is A Popular Park With Lake Views, Trails, And Horses

Just as Delaware's largest urban park, Brandywine, is the crown jewel of Wilmington, Carousel Park can be considered the same for New Castle County, largely due to the public equestrian center and its nature trails. The park has nearly 6 miles of trails that will lead hikers to almost every area of the park. The longest is the Carousel Loop, a nearly 3-mile circular trail that starts at the parking lot off Limestone Road and circles the edge of the park, passing the Cross Country and Gallop horse courses, and winding through Haunted Hallow. This trail also takes hikers along the park's highest point at Strawberry Fields and the lowest near Lost Meadow at the park's southern edge.

Another notable trail is the Enchanted Lake Circle, which winds through Sherwood Forest and encircles Enchanted Lake, which serves as a popular fishing spot. The Secret Escape trail leads walkers through a jungle-like area and past the Blue Lagoon, connecting hikers back to the Enchanted Lake Circle close to Leprechaun Falls, and linking to the Carousel Loop via a wooden bridge. Just south of Enchanted Lake is Bark Park, a sprawling open field where dogs can roam free and play. Wilmington-area dog owners and visitors love the park, with a "four bone" rating on BringFido. One commenter who was visiting the state discovered Bark Park and went "every day," writing, "Beautiful views all around. I wish we had something as nice where we live."

For those looking to explore more of the Wilmington area, visit First State National Historic Park, the state's only national park that represents the start of the United States. Or, to reach Delaware's highest elevation, take a drive to Ebright Azimuth, located 8 miles north of downtown Wilmington.