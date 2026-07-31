Nestled Between Baltimore And Philly Is A Popular Park With Lake Views, Trails, And Horses
Situated in between two of the United State's largest cities is an unexpected pocket of pastoral calm, hidden off one of Delaware's busiest travel corridors. Carousel Park Equestrian Center, located near Pike Creek in New Castle County, Delaware, is a peaceful escape from the bustling cities of Philadelphia and Baltimore. Here, visitors can trade the urban hustle-and-bustle for quiet and tranquility, amid a serene, hilly landscape.
Located roughly 40 miles south of Philadelphia and about 70 miles north of Baltimore, Carousel Park is easy to reach, thanks to its location on State Route 7, known locally as Limestone Road. While the park is open to everyone, it began as a private farm, the Carousel Farm estate, once owned by A. Felix du Pont Jr. and his wife. In 1969, the du Ponts donated the 200-plus acre farm and estate to New Castle County under the condition that it would be transformed into a public park. Afterward, the estate was renamed Carousel Park, and today, it features hiking trails, scenic lake views, and a public equestrian center.
Carousel Park is home to horse and pony rides
The centerpiece of Carousel Park is its equestrian center, home to horses and ponies available for public riding. The park offers therapeutic riding for visitors with disabilities, as these horse rides support the wellbeing of participants by fostering relationships between students and horses. According to the park's website, the benefits of equestrian therapy come in three stages: physical, which improves posture, balance, and muscle control; cognitive, to help process emotions and social awareness; and social, which supports self-image. The rides are available for visitors ages 4 and up, and lessons cost $360 for a six-week therapy session, though financial assistance is available.
Outside of the horse rides, visitors to the equestrian center can take a guided barn tour. During the tour, guests visit the barn, riding arenas, and feed room, while learning about the horses that call the park home, from their diets to their daily routines. As part of the tour, visitors also have a chance to groom a horse with the staff. Barn tours are by appointment only, cost $5 per person, and take about an hour to complete. For children between the ages of 2 and 8, the equestrian center offers pony rides every Sunday morning for only $5 per child.
Carousel Park is more than horses
Just as Delaware's largest urban park, Brandywine, is the crown jewel of Wilmington, Carousel Park can be considered the same for New Castle County, largely due to the public equestrian center and its nature trails. The park has nearly 6 miles of trails that will lead hikers to almost every area of the park. The longest is the Carousel Loop, a nearly 3-mile circular trail that starts at the parking lot off Limestone Road and circles the edge of the park, passing the Cross Country and Gallop horse courses, and winding through Haunted Hallow. This trail also takes hikers along the park's highest point at Strawberry Fields and the lowest near Lost Meadow at the park's southern edge.
Another notable trail is the Enchanted Lake Circle, which winds through Sherwood Forest and encircles Enchanted Lake, which serves as a popular fishing spot. The Secret Escape trail leads walkers through a jungle-like area and past the Blue Lagoon, connecting hikers back to the Enchanted Lake Circle close to Leprechaun Falls, and linking to the Carousel Loop via a wooden bridge. Just south of Enchanted Lake is Bark Park, a sprawling open field where dogs can roam free and play. Wilmington-area dog owners and visitors love the park, with a "four bone" rating on BringFido. One commenter who was visiting the state discovered Bark Park and went "every day," writing, "Beautiful views all around. I wish we had something as nice where we live."
For those looking to explore more of the Wilmington area, visit First State National Historic Park, the state's only national park that represents the start of the United States. Or, to reach Delaware's highest elevation, take a drive to Ebright Azimuth, located 8 miles north of downtown Wilmington.